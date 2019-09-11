A New Hostel is Opening in Estes Park

When it comes to mountain travel, there are generally two types of traveler. One just wants to lounge around in a spa and take advantage of amenities they don’t have at home. Then there’s the one who wants to get outdoors and have some adventures. Most of us in Colorado are the latter, but sometimes the cost of mountain travel keeps us home. That’s about to change with the addition of a new hostel in Estes Park.

On September 26, the YMCA of the Rockies will open its doors to The Hostel at Ranch House. Located right on the eastern border of Rocky Mountain National Park, the hostel occupies a historic mountain lodge built in the 1920s. Outside there’s a large porch with plenty of room to picnic and lounge. Inside are five bedrooms that sleep 17, two community bathrooms, a kitchen with plenty of room for two cooks, a large dining room, and plenty of seating in the living room.

Have affordable adventures in Estes Park

But enough about the interior, that’s not why you want to go to the mountains. Your stay at The Hostel at Ranch House allows access to all of the adventures that the YMCA of the Rockies is known for.

“With the addition of the hostel to our popular cabin and lodge rooms, we are continuing our 100-year-old mission to provide an affordable opportunity for travelers on any budget to experience the YMCA and our beautiful Rocky Mountains,” said Kellen Toulouse, Brand Manager of YMCA of the Rockies.

With reservations starting at $29 a night, you can grab your friends for a quick trip or stay awhile for longer adventures. You can go horseback riding, take a hike, do some rock climbing or go on a guided snowshoe tour – there’s a ton of things to do there. And while the YMCA of the Rockies has a slightly “Dirty Dancing” Catskills vibe, the Estes Park hostel will likely attract a younger, more diverse crowd. Guests at the hostel must be at least 18 and since this will be one of only a handful of hostels in Colorado, there’s sure to be a few international travelers staying at any given time.

“The Hostel at Ranch House offers a memorable, authentic Colorado experience for guests and helps build friendships that span the globe,” said Toulouse.

For booking information, go here or call 888-613-9622