Flight to Luxury Charity Fashion Show Returns to Denver Tonight

Flight to Luxury, a “Hangar Party” gala and fashion show, will once again return to Centennial Airport’s Modern Aviation and Signature Flight Support Hangars tonight at 6 p.m. The annual fundraiser will benefit PIVOT, a local nonprofit founded by John Elway, Larry Mueller and George Solich to empower organizations to collaborate to help Colorado’s youth thrive. In addition to the couture fashion show featuring Cherry Creek boutiques, Perch and Andrisen Morton, Flight to Luxury will include tours of private jets and new partnerships.

“It is a tradition at the Flight to Luxury gala for patrons and guests to be at the forefront of what’s new in Colorado. This year, Flight to Luxury celebrates the introduction of Rolls Royce to the Denver market with five models of Rolls Royce vehicles embedded in the hangar adjacent to the Rolls Royce Champagne Bar,” said Mimi Roberson, chief executive officer for PIVOT.

Tonight’s gala will celebrate Denver glamour with a red carpet arrival, tapas from local restaurants, cocktails and a silent disco under the stars to close the evening. Cocktail attire is encouraged.

Flight to Luxury will be held at the Centennial Airport at 8001 S. InterPort Boulevard, Englewood. Purchase tickets here.

Photo courtesy of Flight to Luxury.