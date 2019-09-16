Oktoberfest and 21 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has some mouthwatering events this week. You can kick off the week celebrating Broncos Country at the Taste of the Broncos and spend the weekend celebrating Oktoberfest. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events happening in Denver this week.

Monday, September 16

Taste of the Broncos

When: Starts Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Taste of the Broncos returns for its fifth anniversary at the newly named Empower Field at Mile High. The event will host more than 30 top Denver restaurants for an outdoor tailgate-style evening. Guests can enjoy cocktails, bites and live entertainment while mingling with Broncos players, cheerleaders and alumni.

Oktoberfest at Denver Milk Market

When: Starts Monday, September 16 at 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can head to Denver Milk Market for a taste of Oktoberfest in the Mile High City starting this week. Throughout the space restaurants and bars will have German-inspired fare and drink over the next two weeks. Stranded Pilgrim will be tapping Oktoberfest and fall favorite beers throughout the season.

Tuesday, September 17

Denver E.A.T.S.S

When: Tuesday, September 17 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The American Indian College Fund presents DENVER E.A.T.S.S. The event is a Top Chef inspired event challenging top local chefs to prepare a signature dish using traditional Indigenous ingredients. For $55 guests will receive tastings of the chef’s creations and drinks and catering from Tocabe.

Milk Run at Denver Milk Market

When: Starts Tuesday, September 17 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market is starting a Run Club this Tuesday. Every week participants will meet at the S&G side counter before heading out for two to five-mile run. Runners will then head back to Denver Milk Market for some snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Wednesday, September 18

Keep the Glass Day at Station 26 Brewing Co.

When: Wednesday, September 18 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. presents their second Keep the Glass Day this Wednesday. When you buy any pour for $10 you get to take home the specially designed Teku Goblet. You can grab a brew and take home a commemorative cup from this Stapleton brewery.

September Wine Tasting

When: Wednesday, September 18 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Humboldt: Farm Fish Wine, 1700 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Humboldt: Farm Fish Wine is hosting a Goldschmidt Vineyard Wine Tasting this Wednesday. For $30 guests will taste four different Goldshmidt wines as well as paired appetizer bites. Attendees will also receive a complimentary Wine Club membership which includes specials like 40% off all wines by the bottle.

Zero Proof Dinner Series

When: Wednesday, September 18 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Altius Farms, 25th and Lawrence, Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zero Proof Dinner Series, a dinner series set to spread awareness of mental health and addiction issues, heads to Altius Farms this Wednesday. The dinner features a four-course tasting menu and craft non-alcoholic beverages created by some of Denver’s top food and beverage makers. You can dine and imbibe without the hangover.

Thursday, September 19

Crush, Taste, and Celebrate the Season Pop-Up Dinner

When: Thursday, September 19 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Chef Blake Edmund is hosting a pop-up Dinner at The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo). The dinner will include a welcome glass of Bubble Universe followed by a five-course latin inspired meal with complete wine pairings. You can celebrate the pre-opening of Mister Oso in this RiNo winery.

Oktoberfest Stein Hoisting Qualifier

When: Starts Thursday, September 19 at 5 p.m.

Where: REVEL social, 2229 Blake St., #104, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest is upon us and REVEL Social is hosting the Stein Hoisting Qualifier this Thursday. If you qualify you can test your strength on the main stage of Oktoberfest with the chance to win prizes, giveaways and of course beer.

Sips N’ Cinema: A Movie & Tasting featuring Barr Hill Gin

When: Thursday, September 19 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents Sips N’ Cinema featuring Barr Hill Gin. For $20 guests will receive a sampling of Bar Hill Gin, one cocktail and a showing of Honey I Shrunk The Kids. You can try out a new spirit while enjoying a family favorite film.

Friday, September 20

Denver Oktoberfest 2019

When: Starts Friday, September 20 at 2 p.m.

Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – $240, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Oktoberfest is celebrating its 50th anniversary starting this Friday. The multi-day festival celebrates everything Oktoberfest including beer, brats and pretzels. The six-day festival has even garnered national fame as being named “The Best Oktoberfest” in the United States by Maxim Magazine and USA Today.

Diebolt Brewing Sixth Anniversary

When: Starts Friday, September 20 at 4 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Diebolt is celebrating six years with a variety show including live music, comedy, burlesque and beer. The three-day event starts with a six package beer release including a 22-ounce bottle of Big Braggart BA Imperial Brown. And on Sunday the celebration will conclude with a viewing of the Broncos game on the big screen.

Peach Bellini Hard Seltzer Small Batch Release

When: Friday, September 20 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse is jumping on the spiked seltzer bandwagon with their Peach Bellini Hard Seltzer. The beverage is only being produced in a small batch so guests are encouraged to get it while it lasts. You can sip on a new beverage while enjoying the Factotum Brewhouse patio.

Saturday, September 21

The Colorado Honey Festival

When: Starts Saturday, September 21 at 3 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Farmers & Artisan Market, 7043 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: Honey lovers rejoice, The Colorado Honey Festival starts this Saturday. The event hosts multiple honey vendors, games, beekeeping information and presentations on bees and the health benefits of honey.

DRiNk RiNo Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, September 21 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest is taking over Biestadt Lagerhaus this Saturday. For $20 guests will receive a 0.5-liter mug and a liter of beer. The event will also feature German style fare and live music from the Polkanauts and more.

One-Year Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, September 21 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales is celebrating its first trip around the sun this Saturday. The event will feature a multi-course farm-to-table meal prepared by Chef Jared Kendall. The courses will also be paired with their artisan beer including the anniversary brew This Is Your Year.

Stranahan’s Copper and Chords: A Whiskey-Themed Music Festival

When: Saturday, September 21 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s presents Copper and Chords: A Whiskey Themed Music Festival. For $45 attendees can enjoy whiskey tastings, a full bar and live music. Music acts include Strange Americans, Kyle Emerson and more.

Farm-to-Table 10 Year Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, September 21 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Co-op at 1st, 5045 W. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jovial Concepts, a nonprofit dedicated to providing sustainable access to healthy foods for underserved communities, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this Saturday. The event features cocktails, appetizers, a garden tour and a silent auction. You can sip and snack for a good cause this Saturday.

Fiesta de Independencia

When: Saturday, September 21 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dos Luces is celebrating multiple Independence days across Central America and Mexico with a beer release. The brew is MOCTEZUMA III with prickly pear that has 10% ABV and is gluten-free. There will also be a pop-up restaurant in the brewery featuring Raquela Serber.

Sunday, September 22

Beer Hall Brunch: Oktoberfest Afterparty

When: Sunday, September 22 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Nurse your Oktoberfest hangover at Bierstadt Lagerhaus. For $10 guests will receive a brunch buffet and live entertainment.

Beyond the Basics: Getting Creative with Sourdough Bread+Butter

When: Sunday, September 22 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Rebel Bread, 2400 Curtis St., Suit 1, Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lindsay Clark from Pangea’s Oven is teaching a Beyond the Basics class on how to get creative with sourdough bread. The class will will focus on stepping beyond the basic sourdough recipe to maximize flavor and expand your baker’s imagination.

Barre & Brunch

When: Sunday, September 11 7:45 – 11 a.m.

Where: Concourse Restaurant Moderne, 10195 E. 29th Dr., Suite 140, Denver

Cost: $5 for barre, with brunch available for purchase

The Lowdown: The Bar Method is heading to Concourse Restaurant Moderne for Barre & Brunch. For $5 guests will attend a 45 minute barre class and a mimosa or coffee. Following the class, guests are encouraged to grab brunch.

