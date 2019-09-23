This Week In Concerts – Big Gigantic, Greta Van Fleet, Toto, The Who and More

It’s the last week of September, which means you have seven days left to try and fit in as many Denver concerts as you possibly can. There are so many different shows and events to check out this week that range in size, genre and location. If you’re looking for a guide to the Denver music scene, we’ve got you covered with the list and some recommendations below. As always, we hope you have fun exploring the Mile High City’s music scene this week.

Monday, September 23

Recommended: Greta Van Fleet

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday and Tuesday night, Greta Van Fleet is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Greta Van Fleet are known for their quick rise to fame over the last two years with their debut album From The Fires. Comprised of brothers Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka along with drummer Danny Wagner, Greta Van Fleet brings some edge to their classic rock sound. If you’re unfamiliar with Greta Van Fleet’s music, check out their most recent album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army to get started.

Also see…

Crumb w/ Divino Niño, Shormey @ The Ogden Theatre

God Is An Astronaut w/ Spiral Cell, Brother Saturn @ The Bluebird Theater

Polo G w/ Luh Kel, Yungeen Ace, Lil Poppa, Toosii, MiKEMiNDED, Guapboi Velo, cHunnitM’s @ The Gothic Theatre

Acid King w/ Wizard Rifle, Warish @ Marquis Theater

Kid Quill @ Larimer Lounge

Tropa Magica w/ Colfax Speed Queen, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Hi-Dive

Warbly Jets @ Lost Lake

Brian Blade & Life Cycles @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Maggie Rogers w/ Now, Now @ Mission Ballroom

Ryan Cassata @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, September 24

Angels & Airwaves w/ The New Regime, Charming Liars

Where: The Fillmore

The Lodown: On Tuesday night, the alt-rockers of Angels & Airwaves are headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Angels & Airwaves, lead by former blink-182 singer and guitar player Tom DeLonge, are known for their crisp alt-rock sound that includes some electronic production elements as well. Back in August, Angels & Airwaves released two new singles “Kiss & Tell” and “Rebel Girl” which make for some great recommended listening if you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work.

Also see…

TWRP w/ Rich Aucoin @ The Bluebird Theater

Zara Larsson @ The Gothic Theatre

Dominic Fike w/ Deb Never @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Grayscale w/ Belmont, Bearings, Rich People @ Marquis Theater

Jay Som w/ Boy Scouts, Affectionately @ Larimer Lounge

Christian French @ Lost Lake

Brian Blade & Life Cycles @ Dazzle Jazz

The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz

Elder Island w/ Dirty Nice @ Globe Hall

Alejandro Sanz @ Bellco Theatre

Greta Van Fleet @ Red Rocks

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Hatcha + AWOL w/ Die Kreature, Drifter Angle, IndigoAura, Sarah Moore @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge

Wednesday, September 25

Recommended: Toto

Where: The Paramount Theatre

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a throwback show to check out this week, we’ve got just the show for you. On Wednesday night, the classic rockers of Toto are headed to the heart of downtown Denver to take over The Paramount Theatre. Toto, originally formed in 1977, are responsible for one of the most iconic songs in rock history, “Africa.”

Also see…

Kamelot w/ Sonata Arctica, Battle Beast @ The Ogden Theatre

Russian Circles w/ Facs @ The Bluebird Theater

Tyler Lee and the Ragers w/ Violet’s Gun, Boxx Wine @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

RE:Search ft. The Geek x VRV w/ Poldoore, Chris Karns, Jordan Polovina, JusChill @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Venom Prison w/ Homewrecker, Black Mass, Great American Ghost @ Larimer Lounge

TMC! (Album Release) w/ Lyrical Landlordz, Mike Wird, Tone Et @ Lost Lake

Crazy P (DJ Set) + Secret Special Guest @ Bar Standard

Broken Shadows (Tim Berne, Chris Speed, Reid Anderson, Dave King) @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

070 Shake @ Globe Hall

Karla Bonoff @ Soiled Dove Underground

Tash Sultana w/ The Teskey Brothers @ Red Rocks

Secret Nudist Friends w/ Ms. Nomer @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Collective Wednesdays: Heavy Rain (A Village Hidden in the Bass Takeover) w/ Waylo, Gloom Trench, Evzy, Hambooger, Krakyn, Igor @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Thursday, September 26

Recommended: Morrisey w/ Interpol

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Morrisey is headed to Mission Ballroom to take over Denver’s newest member of the music venue family. Morrisey is one of the legends of the music industry that is still making moves to this day. Since his beginnings as the lead singer of The Smiths, Morrisey’s legacy still continues with the release of a new single earlier this year titled “Brow of My Beloved.” Fellow artist Interpol is joining Morrisey in Denver this week as well.

Also see…

Toro y Moi w/ Channel Tres (DJ Set) @ The Ogden Theatre

Atliens w/ YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound @ The Bluebird Theater

Between Us + Hayden James w/ NAATIONS @ The Gothic Theatre

Trev Rich w/ Kayla Rae, AP, Mi$fits, 100 Packsavy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Iya Terra w/ For Peace Band, The Ries Brothers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Made U Look w/ 2AR @ Marquis Theater

Napalm w/ Bobby Mercer, Mojo Goon, Money Power Respect @ Lost Lake

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Broken Shadows (Tim Berne, Chris Speed, Reid Anderson, Dave King) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Conquer Everest + Hydraform w/ Leveler, Under Auburn Skies @ Globe Hall

Bad Nostalgia w/ The Adrifters, The Rainbow Treatment @ The Walnut Room

Get The Led Out (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ Red Rocks

The Native Howl @ The Roxy Theatre

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Pink Turns Blue w/ Radio Scarlet, DJ Katastrophy @ Herman’s Hideaway

Tre Justice w/ Drumatrixx, ECHO, Synaptic Beatz, BEX @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

KMG Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

Zentrix @ The Black Box

Friday, September 27

Recommended: Big Gigantic w/ Two Friends, The Funk Hunters, Biocratic

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, EDM duo Big Gigantic is returning to Red Rocks for their annual two-night run, also known as Rowdytown. This year marks the eighth rendition of Rowdytown and we couldn’t be more excited to see this tradition continue. Big Gigantic, originally formed in Colorado, is known for amazing production skills both in the studio and on stage. On Friday, fellow artists Two Friends, The Funk Hunters and Biocratic are set to kick things off for night one.

Also see…

Babymetal w/ Avatar @ The Ogden Theatre

Noah Gundersen w/ Lemolo @ The Bluebird Theater

Dodie @ The Gothic Theatre

Alan Baird w/ The Maykit, Paul Maul @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Eminence Ensemble w/ Jack Cloonan Band, Dog City Disco @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Lucky Daye w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Band of Skulls w/ Demob Happy @ Marquis Theater

Boot Gun w/ Pink Fuzz, The Roomsounds, Heated Bones @ Larimer Lounge

Bellhoss w/ Short Shorts @ Lost Lake

Julian Jeweil @ Bar Standard

Neelix @ The Church

Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Denver Trumpet Icon Series @ Nocturne Jazz

Colt Ford @ The Grizzly Rose

Sepiatonic @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Roger Clyne Acoustic w/ Dalton Domino @ Globe Hall

Joan Shelley w/ Nathan Salsburg @ The Walnut Room

Peter Bradley Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground

Three Dog Night w/ Firefall, Hazel Miller Band @ Levitt Pavilion

Brandi Carlile w/ Courtney Marie Andrews @ Mission Ballroom

Young Sour w/ SOH, NK & B Moza @ The Roxy Theatre

Beyond Creation w/ Fallujah, ArkAik, Equipoise, Fall Of Scylla @ The Oriental Theater

Jesse Marchant @ Lion’s Lair

Goosefest 4 Day One w/ Bud Bronson & the Good Timers, Sycdvk, Spyderland, Hound Heart, DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Amoramora w/ Dylan Kishner Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Hornbuckles @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Hang Rounders + Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels w/ Larry Nix @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

P.U.N.C.H.I.S. 10 Year Anniversary w/ Jason Timothy, Eric Bingham, Josh Wetherington @ The Black Box Lounge

Destructo @ Temple Denver

Saturday, September 28

Recommended: Rancid + Pennywise w/ The English Beat, Iron Reagan

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Saturday, we’re taking you over to The Ogden Theatre where rock bands Rancid and Pennywise will be taking over to kick off a two-night run. Both Rancid and Pennywise are known for their punk rock sounds and are bound to put on one hell of a show together. Fellow artists The English Beat and Iron Reagan are on the bill for Saturday night as well. Tickets are still on sale to catch this heavy line up in action, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Adrian Belew w/ Saul Zonana @ The Bluebird Theater

Dodie (Night Set) @ The Gothic Theatre

Flamingosis w/ ilo ilo (Late Set) @ The Gothic Theatre

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings w/ JJ Cale and Kind Hearted Strangers Tribute @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Of Mice & Men w/ For the Fallen Dreams, Blood Bather @ Marquis Theater

Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir w/ Kid Reverie, Paul Dehaven @ Larimer Lounge

Okey Dokey @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Xilent, Amtrac @ Club Vinyl

Keb’ Mo’ Solo w/ Jontavious Willis @ The Paramount Theatre

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Pino Project @ Dazzle Jazz

The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz

Sawyer Brown @ The Grizzly Rose

El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ryan Montbleau w/ Grayson Erhard @ Globe Hall

Sway Wild ft. Mandy Fer, Dave McGraw @ The Walnut Room

Peter Bradley Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground

Big Gigantic w/ Kasbo., Flamingosis, Ilo Ilo @ Red Rocks

Brandi Carlile w/ Courtney Marie Andrews @ Mission Ballroom

Foxy @ The Roxy Theatre

Goosefest 4 Day Two w/ Spells, Fauxgazi, The Trade-Ins, Pretty Mouth, Granny Tweed, DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Soul Funk’d Up Saturdays ft. Dandu w/ Ramakandra, PJ Moon, Doom Lagoon, Dandu, Metafonics, PJ Moon, Doom Lagoon @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Adam Agee + Jon Sousa @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

LA Guns @ The Venue

Box Vibes Vol. 3 w/ Jerney, White Moms, Donny Blot, Jelie, Taurean, Mauls-B @ The Black Box Lounge

Bogtrotter + Mindex @ The Black Box

Wolfgang Gartner @ Temple Denver

Sunday, September 29

Recommended: The Who w/ Reignwolf

Where: The Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: To wrap things up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you down to the Pepsi Center where legendary rock band The Who is taking over the downtown Denver stage. The Who are one of the most iconic rock bands in history. They are responsible for such hits as “Baba O’Riley,” “My Generation” and “Behind Blue Eyes.” On Sunday night, you’ll have the chance to see them in action again along with fellow artist Reignwolf.

Also see…

Rancid + Pennywise w/ The English Beat, Iron Reagan @ The Ogden Theatre

Moonchild @ The Bluebird Theater

The Band Camino w/ Valley @ The Gothic Theatre

Quando Rondo w/ Swank Sinatra, King Tae @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Appalachia On The Rocks w/ The Wooks, Laid Back Country Picker, Chelsea Nolan @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Willi Carlisle w/ Grayson County Burn Ban, The Red Tack @ Hi-Dive

Starkill w/ Seven Days Lost, The Panoramic, Drumatrix @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Paul Mullikin Orchestral Quintet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lauren Daigle w/ Ahi @ Red Rocks

Brandi Carlile w/ Lucie Silvas @ Mission Ballroom

Stabbing Westward w/ The Midnight Marionettes, DJ N810 @ The Oriental Theater

Front Stage Live Music @ 3 Kings Tavern

Goosefest 4 Day Three w/ The Pollution + The Kids Are Alright, Indecisive, Worthless Commodity, Amazing Flying Dumbasses @ Goosetown Tavern

Freezer Acid @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

