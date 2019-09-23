This Week In Concerts – Big Gigantic, Greta Van Fleet, Toto, The Who and More

It’s the last week of September, which means you have seven days left to try and fit in as many Denver concerts as you possibly can. There are so many different shows and events to check out this week that range in size, genre and location. If you’re looking for a guide to the Denver music scene, we’ve got you covered with the list and some recommendations below. As always, we hope you have fun exploring the Mile High City’s music scene this week.
Monday, September 23
Recommended: Greta Van Fleet
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday and Tuesday night, Greta Van Fleet is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Greta Van Fleet are known for their quick rise to fame over the last two years with their debut album From The Fires. Comprised of brothers Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka along with drummer Danny Wagner, Greta Van Fleet brings some edge to their classic rock sound. If you’re unfamiliar with Greta Van Fleet’s music, check out their most recent album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army to get started.
Also see…
Crumb w/ Divino Niño, Shormey @ The Ogden Theatre
God Is An Astronaut w/ Spiral Cell, Brother Saturn @ The Bluebird Theater
Polo G w/ Luh Kel, Yungeen Ace, Lil Poppa, Toosii, MiKEMiNDED, Guapboi Velo, cHunnitM’s @ The Gothic Theatre
Acid King w/ Wizard Rifle, Warish @ Marquis Theater
Kid Quill @ Larimer Lounge
Tropa Magica w/ Colfax Speed Queen, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Hi-Dive
Warbly Jets @ Lost Lake
Brian Blade & Life Cycles @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Maggie Rogers w/ Now, Now @ Mission Ballroom
Ryan Cassata @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, September 24
Angels & Airwaves w/ The New Regime, Charming Liars
Where: The Fillmore
The Lodown: On Tuesday night, the alt-rockers of Angels & Airwaves are headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Angels & Airwaves, lead by former blink-182 singer and guitar player Tom DeLonge, are known for their crisp alt-rock sound that includes some electronic production elements as well. Back in August, Angels & Airwaves released two new singles “Kiss & Tell” and “Rebel Girl” which make for some great recommended listening if you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work.
Also see…
TWRP w/ Rich Aucoin @ The Bluebird Theater
Zara Larsson @ The Gothic Theatre
Dominic Fike w/ Deb Never @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Grayscale w/ Belmont, Bearings, Rich People @ Marquis Theater
Jay Som w/ Boy Scouts, Affectionately @ Larimer Lounge
Christian French @ Lost Lake
Brian Blade & Life Cycles @ Dazzle Jazz
The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz
Elder Island w/ Dirty Nice @ Globe Hall
Alejandro Sanz @ Bellco Theatre
Greta Van Fleet @ Red Rocks
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Hatcha + AWOL w/ Die Kreature, Drifter Angle, IndigoAura, Sarah Moore @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge
Wednesday, September 25
Recommended: Toto
Where: The Paramount Theatre
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a throwback show to check out this week, we’ve got just the show for you. On Wednesday night, the classic rockers of Toto are headed to the heart of downtown Denver to take over The Paramount Theatre. Toto, originally formed in 1977, are responsible for one of the most iconic songs in rock history, “Africa.”
Also see…
Kamelot w/ Sonata Arctica, Battle Beast @ The Ogden Theatre
Russian Circles w/ Facs @ The Bluebird Theater
Tyler Lee and the Ragers w/ Violet’s Gun, Boxx Wine @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
RE:Search ft. The Geek x VRV w/ Poldoore, Chris Karns, Jordan Polovina, JusChill @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Venom Prison w/ Homewrecker, Black Mass, Great American Ghost @ Larimer Lounge
TMC! (Album Release) w/ Lyrical Landlordz, Mike Wird, Tone Et @ Lost Lake
Crazy P (DJ Set) + Secret Special Guest @ Bar Standard
Broken Shadows (Tim Berne, Chris Speed, Reid Anderson, Dave King) @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz
070 Shake @ Globe Hall
Karla Bonoff @ Soiled Dove Underground
Tash Sultana w/ The Teskey Brothers @ Red Rocks
Secret Nudist Friends w/ Ms. Nomer @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Collective Wednesdays: Heavy Rain (A Village Hidden in the Bass Takeover) w/ Waylo, Gloom Trench, Evzy, Hambooger, Krakyn, Igor @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Thursday, September 26
Recommended: Morrisey w/ Interpol
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, Morrisey is headed to Mission Ballroom to take over Denver’s newest member of the music venue family. Morrisey is one of the legends of the music industry that is still making moves to this day. Since his beginnings as the lead singer of The Smiths, Morrisey’s legacy still continues with the release of a new single earlier this year titled “Brow of My Beloved.” Fellow artist Interpol is joining Morrisey in Denver this week as well.
Also see…
Toro y Moi w/ Channel Tres (DJ Set) @ The Ogden Theatre
Atliens w/ YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound @ The Bluebird Theater
Between Us + Hayden James w/ NAATIONS @ The Gothic Theatre
Trev Rich w/ Kayla Rae, AP, Mi$fits, 100 Packsavy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Iya Terra w/ For Peace Band, The Ries Brothers @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Made U Look w/ 2AR @ Marquis Theater
Napalm w/ Bobby Mercer, Mojo Goon, Money Power Respect @ Lost Lake
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Broken Shadows (Tim Berne, Chris Speed, Reid Anderson, Dave King) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Conquer Everest + Hydraform w/ Leveler, Under Auburn Skies @ Globe Hall
Bad Nostalgia w/ The Adrifters, The Rainbow Treatment @ The Walnut Room
Get The Led Out (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ Red Rocks
The Native Howl @ The Roxy Theatre
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Pink Turns Blue w/ Radio Scarlet, DJ Katastrophy @ Herman’s Hideaway
Tre Justice w/ Drumatrixx, ECHO, Synaptic Beatz, BEX @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
KMG Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
Zentrix @ The Black Box
Friday, September 27
Recommended: Big Gigantic w/ Two Friends, The Funk Hunters, Biocratic
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, EDM duo Big Gigantic is returning to Red Rocks for their annual two-night run, also known as Rowdytown. This year marks the eighth rendition of Rowdytown and we couldn’t be more excited to see this tradition continue. Big Gigantic, originally formed in Colorado, is known for amazing production skills both in the studio and on stage. On Friday, fellow artists Two Friends, The Funk Hunters and Biocratic are set to kick things off for night one.
Also see…
Babymetal w/ Avatar @ The Ogden Theatre
Noah Gundersen w/ Lemolo @ The Bluebird Theater
Dodie @ The Gothic Theatre
Alan Baird w/ The Maykit, Paul Maul @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Eminence Ensemble w/ Jack Cloonan Band, Dog City Disco @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Lucky Daye w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Band of Skulls w/ Demob Happy @ Marquis Theater
Boot Gun w/ Pink Fuzz, The Roomsounds, Heated Bones @ Larimer Lounge
Bellhoss w/ Short Shorts @ Lost Lake
Julian Jeweil @ Bar Standard
Neelix @ The Church
Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Denver Trumpet Icon Series @ Nocturne Jazz
Colt Ford @ The Grizzly Rose
Sepiatonic @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Roger Clyne Acoustic w/ Dalton Domino @ Globe Hall
Joan Shelley w/ Nathan Salsburg @ The Walnut Room
Peter Bradley Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground
Three Dog Night w/ Firefall, Hazel Miller Band @ Levitt Pavilion
Brandi Carlile w/ Courtney Marie Andrews @ Mission Ballroom
Young Sour w/ SOH, NK & B Moza @ The Roxy Theatre
Beyond Creation w/ Fallujah, ArkAik, Equipoise, Fall Of Scylla @ The Oriental Theater
Jesse Marchant @ Lion’s Lair
Goosefest 4 Day One w/ Bud Bronson & the Good Timers, Sycdvk, Spyderland, Hound Heart, DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Amoramora w/ Dylan Kishner Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Hornbuckles @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Hang Rounders + Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels w/ Larry Nix @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
P.U.N.C.H.I.S. 10 Year Anniversary w/ Jason Timothy, Eric Bingham, Josh Wetherington @ The Black Box Lounge
Destructo @ Temple Denver
Saturday, September 28
Recommended: Rancid + Pennywise w/ The English Beat, Iron Reagan
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Saturday, we’re taking you over to The Ogden Theatre where rock bands Rancid and Pennywise will be taking over to kick off a two-night run. Both Rancid and Pennywise are known for their punk rock sounds and are bound to put on one hell of a show together. Fellow artists The English Beat and Iron Reagan are on the bill for Saturday night as well. Tickets are still on sale to catch this heavy line up in action, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Adrian Belew w/ Saul Zonana @ The Bluebird Theater
Dodie (Night Set) @ The Gothic Theatre
Flamingosis w/ ilo ilo (Late Set) @ The Gothic Theatre
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings w/ JJ Cale and Kind Hearted Strangers Tribute @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Of Mice & Men w/ For the Fallen Dreams, Blood Bather @ Marquis Theater
Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir w/ Kid Reverie, Paul Dehaven @ Larimer Lounge
Okey Dokey @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Xilent, Amtrac @ Club Vinyl
Keb’ Mo’ Solo w/ Jontavious Willis @ The Paramount Theatre
Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Pino Project @ Dazzle Jazz
The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz
Sawyer Brown @ The Grizzly Rose
El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ryan Montbleau w/ Grayson Erhard @ Globe Hall
Sway Wild ft. Mandy Fer, Dave McGraw @ The Walnut Room
Peter Bradley Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground
Big Gigantic w/ Kasbo., Flamingosis, Ilo Ilo @ Red Rocks
Brandi Carlile w/ Courtney Marie Andrews @ Mission Ballroom
Foxy @ The Roxy Theatre
Goosefest 4 Day Two w/ Spells, Fauxgazi, The Trade-Ins, Pretty Mouth, Granny Tweed, DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Soul Funk’d Up Saturdays ft. Dandu w/ Ramakandra, PJ Moon, Doom Lagoon, Dandu, Metafonics, PJ Moon, Doom Lagoon @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Adam Agee + Jon Sousa @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
LA Guns @ The Venue
Box Vibes Vol. 3 w/ Jerney, White Moms, Donny Blot, Jelie, Taurean, Mauls-B @ The Black Box Lounge
Bogtrotter + Mindex @ The Black Box
Wolfgang Gartner @ Temple Denver
Sunday, September 29
Recommended: The Who w/ Reignwolf
Where: The Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: To wrap things up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you down to the Pepsi Center where legendary rock band The Who is taking over the downtown Denver stage. The Who are one of the most iconic rock bands in history. They are responsible for such hits as “Baba O’Riley,” “My Generation” and “Behind Blue Eyes.” On Sunday night, you’ll have the chance to see them in action again along with fellow artist Reignwolf.
Also see…
Rancid + Pennywise w/ The English Beat, Iron Reagan @ The Ogden Theatre
Moonchild @ The Bluebird Theater
The Band Camino w/ Valley @ The Gothic Theatre
Quando Rondo w/ Swank Sinatra, King Tae @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Appalachia On The Rocks w/ The Wooks, Laid Back Country Picker, Chelsea Nolan @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Willi Carlisle w/ Grayson County Burn Ban, The Red Tack @ Hi-Dive
Starkill w/ Seven Days Lost, The Panoramic, Drumatrix @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Paul Mullikin Orchestral Quintet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lauren Daigle w/ Ahi @ Red Rocks
Brandi Carlile w/ Lucie Silvas @ Mission Ballroom
Stabbing Westward w/ The Midnight Marionettes, DJ N810 @ The Oriental Theater
Front Stage Live Music @ 3 Kings Tavern
Goosefest 4 Day Three w/ The Pollution + The Kids Are Alright, Indecisive, Worthless Commodity, Amazing Flying Dumbasses @ Goosetown Tavern
Freezer Acid @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple