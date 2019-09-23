The Biennial of the Americas Brings International Sustainable Fashion Experts to Denver

Created to unify North and South America through art, music and culture, The Biennial of the Americas will once again bring together some of the Americas’ visionaries for their 2019 Festival, “Empathy in Action.” From September 25 through 28, events, workshops and performances designed to encourage synergy between two powerful, culturally diverse countries will be open to the public. This year will feature a free, fashion-themed clínica workshop on Thursday, September 26 at the McNichols Building. Called Slow Down Your Fashion: Trends in Sustainable Clothing, the clínica workshop will feature a thoughtful discussion about the rise of eco-friendly fashion and its effect on the cycle of “fast fashion” consumption.

International panelists include Uruguay’s Agustina Comas, whose eponymous clothing brand has served as a model for upcycling, as all of the women’s clothing Comas designs is made from raw materials and discards from the textile and manufacturing industries. Mexican fashion designer and historian, Carla Fernández, will also sit on the panel. Fernández founded an ethical and sustainable business that includes a fashion label and a mobile design studio that celebrate the timeless garment-making techniques and heritage of Mexico’s indigenous communities. The final panelist, Kristi Soomer, is a Toronto-based designer who created Encircled, a label to show women classic, functional clothing and minimalist wardrobes that encourage us to shop less and live more are better for the environment. The entire discussion will be moderated by Jane Burke, senior curatorial assistant of textile art and fashion at the Denver Art Museum.

Slow Down Your Fashion: Trends in Sustainable Clothing will be held starting at 2 p.m. at the McNichols Building at 144 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver. RSVP here.

Photo courtesy of The Biennial of the Americas.