Women + Street Art Brings Together Badass Artists For One Night Next Week

Street art in Denver is a hot topic recently. Here at 303 Magazine, our Lifestyle and Culture desk spends a lot of time scoping out artists — emerging and established — in order to bring attention to the exploding art scene. We do our best to represent all kinds of artists, but on Wednesday, September 4 we are focusing on women in the street art scene with a day dedicated to them at Ratio Beerworks.

The event is part of CRUSH WALLS — the annual RiNo street art and graffiti festival — and is organized by one of our own writers, Cori Anderson with The Street Art Network. All-day, street art lovers can head to Ratio Beerworks to soak in some street art designed and painted by women, connect with other like-minded fans and listen to five talented women during an artist panel discussion.

Start the day off by watching Ingrid Jones paint a mural on the patio, sponsored by the unconventional art incubator Understudy. Then, before the panel begins from 5 to 6 p.m., grab a brew from Ratio and start networking with others for an “Empowerment Hour,” where you’ll be surrounded by decorations provided by Ladies Fancywork Society and Koko Bayer.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

During the artist panel from 6 to 7:30 p.m., you’ll hear from a wide array of women involved in the Denver street art community. Mary Valdez, a public administrator with Denver Arts & Venues, has commissioned over 300 murals as part of the Urban Arts Fund and Denver Public Art program and works tirelessly to represent marginalized groups through art. Robyn Frances is a practicing muralist and studio artist who helps mentor aspiring female street artists through her organization Grow Love International. Chelsea Lewinski recently opened the Mural Lounge & Graffiti Bar on Broadway — a place for street artists to gather and create — and paints murals of her own. Lindee Zimmer moved to Denver a few years ago after invigorating the Fort Collins street art scene with the founding of the Fort Collins Mural Project, and now paints frequently in the Mile High City including two walls at CRUSH this year. Finally, UC Sepia will offer a perspective more founded in graffiti than street art, as well as five years of CRUSH experience, spray paint techniques and working within a male-dominated industry.

Stay after the panel to ask your own questions, imbibe in more Ratio beer and place a bid on the freshly painted mural (all proceeds of the mural sale go to the artist) or one-of-a-kind wheatpastes made by Koko Bayer.

—

This event is free, but please RSVP here.

Women + Street Art is on Wednesday, September 4 at Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street. Live painting will happen from 12 to 6 p.m., the artist panel will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by 303 Magazine, Two Parts and Understudy.