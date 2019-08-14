21 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some fresh events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by watching wondrous acts at Cirque du Soleil Corteo and end it by getting zen at Closing Day Yoga Rocks the Park. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, August 15

Cirque du Soleil Corteo

When: August 15 – 22

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $41 – $109 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pepsi Center hosts Cirque du Soleil Corteo. The event features high flying acts from acrobats, clowns and more. Corteo translates to Cortege or a festive parade and the show will bring no less than happiness and awe to the stage.

RARE, The Denver Steak Championships

When: August 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $110 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex presents RARE, The Denver Steak Championships. The event features delights of steak from top local restaurants including Señor Bear, Hearth & Dram, and Citizen Rail. You can dine on savory steak, sip on cocktails and vote for who meets the cut.

All Night Long

When: August 15, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 715 Club host All Night Long. The event features a night dedicated to all things ’80s with poppin’ beats from DJ Mike Moses. You can dance till your feet are sore to ’80s Pop, Electronic and New Wave throughout the night.

Kaitlyn Williams + Kid Astronaut

When: August 15, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $8 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits presents Kaitlyn Williams + Kid Astronaut. The event features a night to jam out to performances from local singer and songwriter Kaitlyn Williams along with futuristic artist Kid Astronaut.

Inappropriate Adult Coloring

When: August 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Terminal Bar partners with Coach + Colt to present Inappropriate Adult Coloring. The event features a night of coloring with some naughty coloring books while imbibing on a complimentary cocktail from Terminal Bar. You can get creative and have some colorful fun.

Flamingle After Dark

When: August 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo hosts Flamingle After Dark. The event features an adult-only gathering to explore the zoo after hours. You can see the flock of flamingos, sip on drinks, dance all night long and more. Wearing pink is highly encouraged to match the theme of the night.

Stranger ROLL

When: August 15 – 16

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates for Stranger ROLL. The event features an evening to party like its the ’80s as ROLL transforms into a Stranger Things themed extravaganza. You can skate, sing along to karaoke, dance all night to ’80s beats from DJ Soup and more. Make sure to dress up in ’80s gear to match the theme of the night.

Friday, August 16

Wellness Your Way Festival

When: August 16 – 18

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: King Soopers hosts the Wellness Your Way Festival. The event features three-day health and wellness festival filled with speakers, vendors, entertainment and more. You can learn from chefs, fitness experts and health professionals.

126th Annual St. Rocco’s Feast

When: August 16 – 18

Where: Potenza Lodge, 1900 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Italian fare during the 126th Annual St. Rocco’s Feast. The event features a three-day festival taking over North Denver with bingo, Italian swag giveaways and more. You can delight in Italian sodas, brews and festival bites while exploring the feast.

B-Side Music

When: August 16, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts B-Side Music. The event features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Jade Davidson – a singer with a bluesy sound and Ramakhandra – a band with a neo-jazz cosmic mix that takes you on a wild journey. You can listen to awesome music and relax in the warm summer air.

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party

When: August 16, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents the Whip It! All Vinyls ’80s Dance Party. The event features a night of dancing with DJs Jason Heller and Erin Stereo whippin’ out ’80s hits on vinyl. You can dance till your feet are sore.

Freaky Tiki Takeover

When: August 16, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge, 1312 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge hosts a Freaky Tiki Takeover. The event features a tropical night with fresh beats from DJBiz, DJ Uniq Thret and DJ Drop Logik that you can shake your body to. You can sip on Tiki drinks created by Tony White of Palenque Mezcaleria and Lexi Healy of Bowman’s while you party.

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: August 16, 9 p.m.

Where: 1055 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Bar Standard presents a Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party. The event features a monthly party with live music banging beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above. You can also hear from special guest DJs Khaleezi V and DJ Nuñez. Get out on the dance floor and get your booty shaking to some R&B hits.

Saturday, August 17

Tacolandia

When: August 17, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the best tacos during Tacolandia. The event features unlimited taco samples from more than 40 taquerias and Mexican restaurants. You can wash it all down with beverages from Estrella Jalisco while jamming out to live music and perusing a car show.

Summer Workout Series

When: August 17, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. teams up with Sound Off Colorado to host a Summer Workout Series. The event features an hour-long workout in the taproom with the help of a Fierce 45 instructor. You can break a sweat and later refresh with an O&A Hard Seltzer.

Global Fest 2019

When: August 17, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the diversity of the city of Aurora during Global Fest 2019. The event features a Parade of Nations, two stages of live performances, vendors serving up global flavors and more. Take a day to explore all of the amazing international cultures that Aurora has to offer.

Denver Pet Expo

When: August 17 – 18

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find the best pet products and adoptable furry friends during the Denver Pet Expo. The event features a two-day expo packed with vendors, experts and more in an animal-centric space.

20th Annual Lafayette Peach Festival

When: August 17, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Festival Plaza, 311 S. Public Rd. Lafayette

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It is peach season and the town of Lafayette is celebrating with the 20th Annual Lafayette Peach Festival. The festival features all things peaches with over 30,000 pounds of organic peaches at different stands, art, crafters and more.

Sunday, August 18

Confluence Fire & Drum Circle

When: August 18, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Confluence Park, 2250 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch a wild performance during a Confluence Fire & Drum Circle. The event features an evening to experience fire dancing and a drum circle from the Colorado Flow Arts Initiative.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: August 18, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back in Denver. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Skull Army, Rocky Mountain Punk and DeadlyDarling Gifts, listen to some sick heavy metal jams and more. You can also grab a pour from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

Closing Day Yoga Rocks the Park

When: August 18, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses at the Closing Day Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Justin Kaliszewski with music by Seth Larson, Marco DiFerreira and KenK. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refresh.

