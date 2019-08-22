Kismet Transforms Into Luna and Jasper at its Highlands Location

After successfully launching the first-ever Luna and Jasper location in Denver’s Broadway Market, Shana Colbin Dunn, founder of boutiques Kismet and True, decided to take it to the next level. The Kismet location found in the Highlands was recently transformed into a Luna and Jasper store, yet still carries brands and products that former Kismet customers know and love. Featuring everything from accessories like bags and jewelry to women’s apparel and even baby clothes, the new boutique is a one-stop-shop in one of Denver’s most prominent neighborhoods.

The grand opening event of Luna and Jasper featured everyone’s known favorite brands and designers, and even hosted local jewelry designer Mercer and Jayne with a trunk show at the event. “Stardust” cocktails, a designated selfie area, and “fairy hair” extensions were provided at the event on August 17.

Luna and Jasper is located at 3640 W. 32nd Avenue in the Highlands. Hours are Monday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All photography provided by Luna and Jasper.