303 Style Profile – Being Both Casual and Chic with Jade Aaliyah

“Growing up I was always into art. I drew in every book possible in my house. In addition, I took art classes every year and incorporated art in my extracurricular activities. I love music. Sometimes I feel it’s so much a part of me that I should make it. I’ve sung in every choir imaginable from church to school talent shows and plays. I lived overseas most of my elementary school years and took piano classes over there. Growing up, my parents were big music heads. I was definitely blessed to be around great music,” explained Aaliyah.

Jade Aaliyah is a Denver model and blogger who takes big strides to get to where she wants to be. Aaliyah grew up in a creative family, which inspires her to pursue what she is passionate about in her everyday life.

303 Style Profile is an ongoing series highlighting unique locals and their incredible style and stories. Go here to see past profiles .

Originally from the East Coast in Virginia and raised in Tacoma, Washington, Aaliyah moved to Colorado with her family when her father was stationed here in the army. The fashion scene here in Denver has inspired Aaliyah to see the distinctiveness of so many creators. “Denver fashion is unique, from the designer down to their creation. You won’t meet the same designer or designs twice. Everyone has their own thing and kills it,” explained Aaliyah.

We caught up with Aaliyah to learn more about her blogging, modeling career and how they have inspired not only her but others who follow along on her journey.

Jade Aaliyah: I’ve actually recently started blogging. I’d say I’ve been doing it less than two years for sure. I started my own because I love documenting what I feel is important and having it fully accessible to whoever needs the information. For example, as more people found out what I do, I’d get messages from individuals online asking about their skin and what they could do to improve it. Because of this, why not put out everyday knowledge that I feel will benefit people who follow me?

303: What do you love most about being a blogger? Can you tell us about your blog?

JA: I get the chance to either be 100% transparent or provide vital information to whoever’s reading my posts. It gives me full freedom to express myself and showcase what I love, and it benefits someone else. That’s what it’s all about to me. My blog as a whole is a health and wellness blog. Right now, I’m focused on skincare and furthering my knowledge within it. My blog reflects this. Down the road, I’ll have more meal plans, smoothie recipes, etc. I’ve learned a lot over the past few months about what’s best to fuel your body with. This has honestly changed my life and I can’t wait to document my experience for you guys to see.

303: What modeling agencies are you involved with? What sparked your interest in modeling?

JA: I’m currently signed with I’m currently signed with Donna Baldwin here in Denver and I’m signed with TCM Models in Seattle. I was always told to use what God’s blessed you with. Moreover, whatever comes naturally to you, or excites your spirit is directly correlated to your purpose. Once I took a jump and went for it everything took off from there.

303: What is one piece of advice you would give to someone who wants to establish connections here in the Denver fashion community?

JA: Know what you want, stick to it and give it everything you have. When everything aligns, you’ll attract exactly what’s for you out here. Know there’s no traffic in your lane. We all can make it to the top if we stay focused.

303: What do you hope to accomplish in the next five to 10 years? Where do you see yourself?

JA: Ultimately, my plan is to do skincare independently. I want to have a space of my own, and space for other industry workers who have the drive to run a business together. I would say there’s definitely power in numbers. Also, I’ve been trying to add modeling more in my day-to-day lifestyle as opposed to an occasional shoot or show. Furthermore, I see myself traveling a bit more for this. One of my dreams is to one day be a stylist. I think I’d kill it.

303: How would you describe your personal style? What influences it?

JA: My influences come from everywhere I’ve been, honestly. I don’t think I give it too much thought. I put on what I like and what I feel most comfortable in. My style is very night and day. I’m either super dolled up or completely cozy with tomboy vibes.

303: Do you have any upcoming projects you are working on? What can you tell us about them?

JA: My next big focus is my skincare line. I feel God gives us ideas or sparks something in us we’re passionate about. I’ve done a lot of breaking down and rebuilding in myself and with my brand to make sure I’m coming full throttle and I’m in the right place to give my all. When it’s my dream, I strive for excellence in everything I do. Therefore, I am excited for you guys to see that come to life and of course, you’ll see upcoming shoots, shows, etc. on my social networks.