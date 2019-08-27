303 Style Profile – Being Both Casual and Chic with Jade Aaliyah

303 Style Profile is an ongoing series highlighting unique locals and their incredible style and stories. Go here to see past profiles.
Jade Aaliyah is a Denver model and blogger who takes big strides to get to where she wants to be. Aaliyah grew up in a creative family, which inspires her to pursue what she is passionate about in her everyday life.
“Growing up I was always into art. I drew in every book possible in my house. In addition, I took art classes every year and incorporated art in my extracurricular activities. I love music. Sometimes I feel it’s so much a part of me that I should make it. I’ve sung in every choir imaginable from church to school talent shows and plays. I lived overseas most of my elementary school years and took piano classes over there. Growing up, my parents were big music heads. I was definitely blessed to be around great music,” explained Aaliyah.
303: What do you love most about being a blogger? Can you tell us about your blog?
303: What modeling agencies are you involved with? What sparked your interest in modeling?
JA: Know what you want, stick to it and give it everything you have. When everything aligns, you’ll attract exactly what’s for you out here. Know there’s no traffic in your lane. We all can make it to the top if we stay focused.
JA: My influences come from everywhere I’ve been, honestly. I don’t think I give it too much thought. I put on what I like and what I feel most comfortable in. My style is very night and day. I’m either super dolled up or completely cozy with tomboy vibes.