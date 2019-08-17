Premiere – Float Like A Buffalo Throws A Breckenridge Brewery Fueled Party In New Video

Local funk seven-piece, Float Like a Buffalo has been busy this year. Between playing Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside Face Vocal Band in July and releasing their debut album, Back from Nowhere and nearly selling out the Gothic Theatre upon its release, the funk favorites have been putting in the work with no signs of slowing down. Set to return to the Gothic Theatre today, August 17, the gentlemen have a little something up their sleeves. Surprise releasing a new track, “Gone by Morning” in conjunction with the video release, Float Like A Buffalo will reel in the final dog days of summer with a Breckenridge Brewery fueled party.

“We had this amazing summer, accomplishing things we didn’t think would be possible for a long time,” said percussionist Garrett Achten, “but we were able to stay true to our roots and our love for our community. This is the second music video we’ve filmed with our friends and family as extras – but we were lucky enough to bring on Breck [Breckenridge Brewery] and 1876 and have a much larger production this time around.”

The video, shot with the assistance of dozens of the outfit’s family and friends at Breckenridge Brewery, takes the audience on a journey of a situation many of us know all too well — a one night stand. The video begins at the end of the story, the drunk stumbles and the attempt to backpedal and piece together the night turns into a full flashback of moments created with a beautiful girl at the equally beautiful Breckenridge Brewery grounds. As the night plays out, Float Like A Buffalo jams underneath a terrace, hoe-down in the Platte River and eventually throw a house party that sends the protagonist into what surely transforms into a brutal hangover.

“Yes, the song is about something most people have done… and probably regretted,” said drummer Phil Peckham, speaking on the video, “We love tackling these very human moments, and injecting them with a bit of lightness and humor.”

The visual has no shortage of humor and all-too-real familiarity and albeit a slight sting to boot, but its all in the name of fun for the funk group. Fans of the band will have an opportunity to hear the tune debut live as they take to the Gothic Theatre tonight for the official release party alongside Public Safety, Dream Feed, and Silver And Smoke. In addition, the group will be bringing along a couple of special guests for the celebration, including Sarah Mount, One-ZHipHop, and Face Vocal Band’s Mark Megibow.

Who knows, with the thought of the video well in mind, and the libations sure to set the tone for the evening, the band’s video of “Gone By Morning” may be less of a premiere and more of a premonition.

You can still grab tickets to Float Like A Buffalo’s performance at the Gothic Theatre here.