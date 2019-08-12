Cirque du Soleil Corteo and 27 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some fiery events lined up this week. Start it off by jamming at Head Room Sessions #36 and end it in amazement at the Confluence Fire & Drum Circle. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 12

Head Room Sessions #36

When: August 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts Head Room Sessions #36. The event features a live recording session of local musicians within the gallery. You can jam out to beats from Mouth Cathedral (formerly known as Ancient Ely and Devon Parker while exploring art.

Summer Fitness Series

When: August 12, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to relax and let go of stress during a Summer Fitness Series. The event features a yoga class guided by a CorePower Yoga instructor on the rooftop deck of Halcyon. You can stretch out into warrior pose while watching a sunset over the mountains.

Tuesday, August 13

Culture Club

When: August 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Center for Visual Art hosts Culture Club. The event features an evening to get artsy with an exploration of a new art technique at each session with inspiration from the exhibition Collectivism. The ticket price includes art supplies, demonstrations from educational staff and snacks. You can bring your own beverage if you would like to sip and work.

Sunset Cinema

When: August 13, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex presents Sunset Cinema. The event features screenings of films based on novels. This Tuesday you can kick back and watch 10 Things I Hate About You – a film based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew but set in high school.

RiNo Made Salons: New Perspectives on Collecting Art

When: August 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Converge Denver, 3327 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Converge Denver hosts RiNo Made Salons: New Perspectives on Collecting Art. The event features a panel discussion about collecting and selling art in the current art market. You can hear from panelists Deanne Gertner of Hey Hue, Chelli Pumphrey of Trilogy Holistic Mental Health and holistic therapist, local artist and design researcher Angela Craven and independent curator and University of Denver affiliate faculty Sarah Magnatta.

Acrylic Pour Painting

When: August 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wonder Lab Creative Studios, 1195 Newport St. #107, Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wonder Lab Creative Studios presents Acrylic Pour Painting. The event features a workshop to create an abstract paint with pouring techniques. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to create up to two masterpieces.

Wednesday, August 14

The Architecture of a Painting

When: August 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum teams up with the Denver Architecture Foundation to host The Architecture of a Painting. The event features a closer look into the structure and making of a painting with the help of Clyfford Still Museum chief conservator James Squires and associate curator Bailey Placzek.

Courage Club

When: August 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago presents Courage Club. The event features a session to help you discover better ways to face personal, social or any other kind of anxieties in an open and relaxed setting. You can learn more about tools to help you improve your confidence and gain a bit of courage to help you keep going in the daily grind.

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: August 14, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter hosts a Sci-Fi Film Series. The event features a screening of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – a sad story of Clementine and Joel as they decide to erase their memories of each other after breaking up. Following the screening, you can listen to a Q&A with professor of Film & Media Studies at MSU Denver Vincent Piturro and Denver Museum of Nature & Science health scientist Nicole Garneau.

La Selva Negra

When: August 14, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the Indigenous Film & Arts Festival to present a screening of La Selva Negra. The film – which translates to The Modern Jungle – was created by co-directors Saul Kak (Zoque) and Charles Fairbanks and features documentation of a small Zoque village in Mexico that changes over time due to capitalism and outside forces. Following the screening, you can participate in a Q&A with co-director Charles Fairbanks.

Thursday, August 15

Cirque du Soleil Corteo

When: August 15 – 22

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $41 – $109 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pepsi Center hosts Cirque du Soleil Corteo. The event features high flying acts from acrobats, clowns and more. Corteo translates to Cortege or a festive parade and the show will bring no less than happiness and awe to the stage.

Kaitlyn Williams + Kid Astronaut

When: August 15, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $8 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits presents Kaitlyn Williams + Kid Astronaut. The event features a night to jam out to performances from local singer and songwriter Kaitlyn Williams along with futuristic artist Kid Astronaut.

Colorado Mograph Meetup

When: August 15, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Colorado Mograph Meetup. The event features a chance to hear from the founders of Legwork Studios, Aaron Ray and Matt Wiggins. You can learn more about design, animation and how to cultivate local talent while sipping on a Ratio brew.

ConnectArte with George Perez: Photography

When: August 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas presents ConnectArte with George Perez: Photography. The event features a workshop with artist George P. Perez. Perez will give insight into his process and behind the scenes of his use of materials. Make sure to bring three to four images to use for your own collage.

Flamingle After Dark

When: August 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo hosts Flamingle After Dark. The event features an adult-only gathering to explore the zoo after hours. You can see the flock of flamingos, sip on drinks, dance all night long and more. Wearing pink is highly encouraged to match the theme of the night.

Public Art 301

When: August 15, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building presents Public Art 301. The event features a workshop that will discuss a new public art commission. You can learn about contracts, permits and more from artist Jeanne Quinn.

Friday, August 16

Printmaking Demo

When: August 16, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver hosts a Printmaking Demo. The event features a demonstration with artists Jon Mason and Bryan Dahlberg. You can learn how Dahlberg and Mason use two different processes of printmaking for two different results.

Wellness Your Way Festival

When: August 16 – 18

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: King Soopers hosts the Wellness Your Way Festival. The event features three-day health and wellness festival filled speakers, vendors, entertainment and more. You can learn from chefs, fitness experts and health professionals.

Opening Reception

When: August 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Photographic Arts Center‎, 1070 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Photographic Arts Center presents an opening reception of the exhibition Coming Together. The event features an exhibition of works from three photographers – Christos J. Palios, Meg Griffiths and JP Terlizz. The artists focus on the ways that meals, home and the rituals associated with them connect us all and influence our lives.

B-Side Music

When: August 16, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts B-Side Music. The event features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Jade Davidson – a singer with a bluesy sound and Ramakhandra – a band with a neo-jazz cosmic mix that takes you on a wild journey. You can listen to awesome music and relax in the warm summer air.

Linda Lopez & Secret Love Collective

When: August 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee St. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: David B. Smith Gallery presents Linda Lopez & Secret Love Collective. The event features two exhibitions – Stranger with porcelain sculpture works from artist Linda Lopez and Gay Renaissance with soft sculptures of pom-poms and banners by Secret Love Collective.

Le Voyage Dans La Lune in the Round

When: August 16, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts Le Voyage Dans La Lune in the Round. The event features a performance from LuneAseas – a non-profit performance incubation group. The group will perform original choreography, live music, present a Victorian costume contest and more.

Saturday, August 17

Denver Pet Expo

When: August 17 – 18

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find the best pet products and adoptable furry friends during the Denver Pet Expo. The event features a two-day expo packed with vendors, experts and more in an animal-centric space.

Our Words Are Powerful

When: August 17, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center presents Our Words Are Powerful. The event features a showcasing of art and spoken word from artists including Xarly, Dio Rivera and Jozer with hosts Maya Contreras and Nancy Palacios.

Through Thick and Thin

When: August 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Threyda, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Threyda and artist CT Nelson team up to host the exhibition Through Thick and Thin. The exhibition features works from CT Nelson and guest artists including Megan Walker, Anna Charney and Derek Carpenter. Nelson’s works dive into natural dynamism with hits of bright colors and deep abstract swirls with texture to give a feeling of surrealness.

Sunday, August 18

Heavy Metal Flea

When: August 18, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back in Denver. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Skull Army, Rocky Mountain Punk and DeadlyDarling Gifts, listen to some sick heavy metal jams and more. You can also grab a pour from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

Closing Day Yoga Rocks the Park

When: August 18, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses at the Closing Day Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Justin Kaliszewski with music by Seth Larson, Marco DiFerreira and KenK. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refresh.

Confluence Fire & Drum Circle

When: August 18, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Confluence Park, 2250 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch a wild performance during a Confluence Fire & Drum Circle. The event features an evening to experience fire dancing and a drum circle from the Colorado Flow Arts Initiative.

