This Week In Concerts – Grupo Fantasma, Heart, Griz, Weezer and More

It’s hard to believe that we are in the last week of August. Time seems to be flying by this year and there’s no slowing down, especially in the context of the Denver music scene. As always, you can expect a busy week as there are over 70 Denver concerts listed below for your convenience. If you feel like you’re not taking full advantage of what the Denver music scene has to offer – it’s never too late to dive in.

Monday, August 26

Recommended: OneRepublic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

If you’re looking for a beautiful way to kick off the week, we’ve got just the thing. On Monday and Tuesday night, Colorado’s own OneRepublic is headed to Red Rocks to join forces with The Colorado Symphony. OneRepublic is one of Colorado’s most successful bands as the pop-rock trio has produced countless hits over the last decade. You have not one but two chances to catch OneRepublic in action with The Colorado Symphony, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Mogwai w/ Papa M @ Summit Music Hall

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

OneRepublic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Random Temple w/ We’re Not Brothers, Oomah and More @ Your Mom’s House

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s

Tuesday, August 27

Recommended: Papa Roach w/ Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves @ The Fillmore

On Tuesday night, we’re taking you over The Fillmore where rock artist Papa Roach will be taking over the downtown venue. Papa Roach is known for the hard rock sound which you might recognize on tracks such as “Last Resort” and “Scars.” Earlier this year, they released their most recent album Who Do You Trust? which includes 12 tracks to get familiar with before attending their show. Fellow artists Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves are on the bill as well.

Also see…

Vic Mensa + Jesse w/ Hearts @ The Gothic Theatre

Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Elizabeth Cook w/ Casey James Prestwood @ The Walnut Room

OneRepublic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

The Vibrators w/ Filthy Hearts, Cyclo-Sonic, The Pollution @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Pat Byrne (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Thelem & Durandal w/ Blonde Hope, SUPERMASSIVE, 1137, Amanda Wolf @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

Wednesday, August 28

Recommended: WCW Live 5280 Presents: L.E.V.E.L.S. @ The Gothic Theatre

On Wednesday night, WCWLive5280 is taking over The Gothic Theatre with their show L.E.V.E.L.S. that features some amazing Denver based female artists such as Kayla Marque, Koo Qua, Brionne Wright, Jay Triiple, Mandy Groves, Danae Simone and Mai Mai Sanai. This show has a stacked line up, top to bottom. This night will be the perfect way to hear some great music, spend a night on the town and support up-and-coming talent in the Denver music scene.

Also see…

RE:Search ft. DJ Logic w/ Animated Earth, Jordan Polovina, Brisco Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Maybe April w/ Mlady @ Larimer Lounge

Gutter Demons @ Lost Lake

Cassian DJ Set @ Bar Standard

Jeff Denson Trio w/ Brian Blade, Romain Pilon @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Collective Soul/ Gin Blossoms @ Mission Ballroom

Mythic Valley w/ Kenny Lee Young Duo, Strings & The Box @ The Walnut Room

Josh Groban w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

Black Flag w/ The Line Cutters @ The Oriental Theater

Sleepspent @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Carmonas @ Goosetown Tavern

Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Jon Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Skinlab w/ Arrival Of Autumn, Fist Fight, Thicker Skin, Slingfist @ Herman’s Hideaway

Collective Wednesdays: Lysergia Collective Takeover @ Your Mom’s House

The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Thursday, August 29

Recommended: Weezer @ Mission Ballroom

On Thursday night, Weezer is headed back to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom, the city’s newest large-scale music venue. Weezer is responsible for anthemic hits as “Say It Ain’t So” and “Island In The Sun,” just to name a few. In 2019, Weezer released two albums, Weezer (Teal Album) which included ten covers, and Weezer (The Black Album) featuring 10 originals. Tickets are still available to catch Weezer in action this week, so act now while supplies last.

Also see…

Bone Diggers (Paul Simon Tribute) ft. Lebo (ALO), Jennifer Hartswick & James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band), Reed Mathis (Golden Gate Wingmen), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp), Danny Eisenberg, Scott Rager w/ HeartByrne (Talking Heads Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

GRiZ @ The Fillmore

Hellgrammites w/ Fortune in Fallacy, The World in Me, Slap Happy @ Larimer Lounge

Cordovas w/ New Mexican @ Hi-Dive

Kinesics (Farewell) w/ Coastal Wives, Anthony Ruptak, Sister Neapolitan @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Charlie Parker Three Ways w/ Keith Oxman, Anisha Rush, Rich Chiaraluce (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Thunder and Rain w/ Ponder the Albatross, Jackie & The Racket, Bowreguard @ Globe Hall

The Mudmen w/ Specific Ocean, Amazing Adventures @ The Walnut Room

Amy Helm @ Soiled Dove Underground

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Red Rocks

Wild Rivers w/ The Copper Children @ Levitt Pavilion

The Sugar Hill Gang w/ Furious 5 @ The Oriental Theater

Head Room Sessions @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Jon Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Six O’Clock + Friends @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pre-GRiZ Red Rocks w/ Butl3r, WokeZan, Ætheric, RtoTheJ, Tesselation, Blonde Hope @ Your Mom’s House

All Vinyl Night @ The Black Box

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Friday, August 30

Recommended: GRiZ w/ Boogie T, Muzzy Bear @ Red Rocks

On Friday and Saturday night, Colorado’s own GRiZ is taking over Red Rocks once again. Both Friday and Saturday’s shows are themed with Friday’s being a “’10-’17” set and Saturday’s being a “Ride Waves” set, in celebration of his album of the same name. GRiZ always knows how to put on a stellar show, and we’re excited to see him return to the Red Rocks stage in 2019. Fellow artists Boogie T and Muzzy Bear are on Friday night’s bill as well.

Also see…

Loud Luxury w/ BIJOU @ The Ogden Theatre

Generationals w/ South of France @ The Bluebird Theater

SQUNTO w/ OG Nixin, Spexx, Sin7 @ Summit Music Hall

The Phunk Sessions Phish Late-Night ft. George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Robert Walter (Mike Gordon), Craig Brodhead, Michelangelo Carubba, Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Lyle Divinsky, Drew Sayers, Parris Fleming (The Motet) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Redlands w/ Nightlove, HoldFast., Elektric Animals @ Marquis Theater

Dylan Montayne w/ Splyt, Audible @ Larimer Lounge

Nuancer (LP Release) w/ SSIIGGHH, [email protected]$T, Andy AI @ Hi-Dive

Mutual Benefit w/ Paw Paw @ Lost Lake

Alan Walker @ The Church

Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

Molly Tuttle @ Globe Hall

Darrell Scott and his Bluegrass Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dessa w/ MONAKR @ Levitt Pavilion

Lil Jon @ Temple Denver

Gorefest 14 @ The Roxy Theatre

Mephiskapheles w/ Roka Hueka, The Alcapones @ The Oriental Theater

Jen Korte @ Goosetown Tavern

Adam Wakefield w/ Casey James Prestwood, Buck’d Off, The Schofields @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sylva w/ Disney Dance Party (A Funk Tribute to Disney) @ Your Mom’s House

The Gaslamp Killer Presents Airplane Mode w/ Chris Karns, Valerie Molano, KIN @ The Black Box

Feyk Friends Duality Capsule w/ lysn., Dexter Audio, Yvga, NotLö @ The Black Box Lounge

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Hillbilly Hellcats @ Skylark Lounge

Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

Saturday, August 31

Recommended: Heart w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Elle King @ The Pepsi Center

On Saturday night, classic rock legends Heart and Joan Jett are taking over The Pepsi Center. Heart, led by badass frontwomen Ann and Nancy Wilson, paved the way for women in classic rock. The band enjoyed countless hits such as “Baracuda” and “Crazy On You” back in the ’70s and ’80s. Jett and her band, the Blackhearts, were responsible for hits such as “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Today, both artists are still rocking hard and you have the chance to see them in action this week along with Elle King.

Also see…

The Velveteers w/ Boot Gun, The Kinky Fingers, Bitter Suns @ The Bluebird Theater

Herbie Hancock Tribute – Phish After Show ft. Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Joey Porter (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Dave Watts (The Motet), Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth Band) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Evergrey w/ Shattered Sun, Tulip, Of Man and Machine @ Marquis Theater

The Palms @ Larimer Lounge

To Be Astronauts w/ Meet The Giant, The Center, Bad Britton @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Sweettooth w/ Dillon Nathaniel @ Club Vinyl

Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz

Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Red Shahan w/ Alright Alright @ Globe Hall

Linda Styles @ Soiled Dove Underground

GRiZ w/ Louis Futon, Option4 @ Red Rocks

Authority Zero w/ No Bueno! @ Levitt Pavilion

Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver

Reptiles and Samurai (Oingo Boingo Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

Dry Reef w/ Thunderthief, Ploom, MountainUs @ Your Mom’s House

Rain’s Luau Part @ The Venue

AWOL & Friends w/ Qilin, Dimethyldreamz, Truble @ The Black Box Lounge

Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

Sunday, September 1

Recommended: Grupo Fantasma w/ ATOMGA @ Levitt Pavilion

To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, Levitt Pavilion is hosting Austin-based Latin-funk band Grupo Fantasma. Grupo Fantasma is known for their infectious groove and energy, two elements that are always the sign of a great act. If you’re unfamiliar with Grupo Fantasma, check out “Cumbia De Los Pajaritos” or “The Wall” to get yourself started. Denver’s own ATOMGA is on the bill as well making this a great blend of national and local talent.

Also see…

Motoko w/ Madnap, NJoy @ The Bluebird Theater

The Fixx @ The Gothic Theatre

Tony Goffredi and the Strangely Familiar (Farewell) w/ One Way Ride @ Larimer Lounge

Money Chicha @ Hi-Dive

Abbigale Dawn & The Make Believe (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Molly Burch w/ Jackie Cohen @ Globe Hall

Kayla Waters + Jeanette Harris + Althea Rene (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/1 – Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 @ Red Rocks

Flux Pavilion w/ Cookie Monsta, Funtcase, Chime, Conrank B2B DMVU @ Mission Ballroom

Ramonda Hammer @ 3 Kings Tavern

Sunday Fun Day @ Goosetown Tavern

Yellow Roses w/ Sad Boi Smiley @ Your Mom’s House

Soul Power Sunday Summer Patio Party w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

Kayt & the House Band @ Herb’s

