This Week In Concerts – Grupo Fantasma, Heart, Griz, Weezer and More

It’s hard to believe that we are in the last week of August. Time seems to be flying by this year and there’s no slowing down, especially in the context of the Denver music scene. As always, you can expect a busy week as there are over 70 Denver concerts listed below for your convenience. If you feel like you’re not taking full advantage of what the Denver music scene has to offer – it’s never too late to dive in.
Monday, August 26
Recommended: OneRepublic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks
If you’re looking for a beautiful way to kick off the week, we’ve got just the thing. On Monday and Tuesday night, Colorado’s own OneRepublic is headed to Red Rocks to join forces with The Colorado Symphony. OneRepublic is one of Colorado’s most successful bands as the pop-rock trio has produced countless hits over the last decade. You have not one but two chances to catch OneRepublic in action with The Colorado Symphony, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Mogwai w/ Papa M @ Summit Music Hall
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
OneRepublic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks
God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Random Temple w/ We’re Not Brothers, Oomah and More @ Your Mom’s House
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s
Tuesday, August 27
Recommended: Papa Roach w/ Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves @ The Fillmore
On Tuesday night, we’re taking you over The Fillmore where rock artist Papa Roach will be taking over the downtown venue. Papa Roach is known for the hard rock sound which you might recognize on tracks such as “Last Resort” and “Scars.” Earlier this year, they released their most recent album Who Do You Trust? which includes 12 tracks to get familiar with before attending their show. Fellow artists Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves are on the bill as well.
Also see…
Vic Mensa + Jesse w/ Hearts @ The Gothic Theatre
Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Elizabeth Cook w/ Casey James Prestwood @ The Walnut Room
OneRepublic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks
The Vibrators w/ Filthy Hearts, Cyclo-Sonic, The Pollution @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Pat Byrne (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Thelem & Durandal w/ Blonde Hope, SUPERMASSIVE, 1137, Amanda Wolf @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
Wednesday, August 28
Recommended: WCW Live 5280 Presents: L.E.V.E.L.S. @ The Gothic Theatre
On Wednesday night, WCWLive5280 is taking over The Gothic Theatre with their show L.E.V.E.L.S. that features some amazing Denver based female artists such as Kayla Marque, Koo Qua, Brionne Wright, Jay Triiple, Mandy Groves, Danae Simone and Mai Mai Sanai. This show has a stacked line up, top to bottom. This night will be the perfect way to hear some great music, spend a night on the town and support up-and-coming talent in the Denver music scene.
Also see…
RE:Search ft. DJ Logic w/ Animated Earth, Jordan Polovina, Brisco Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Maybe April w/ Mlady @ Larimer Lounge
Gutter Demons @ Lost Lake
Cassian DJ Set @ Bar Standard
Jeff Denson Trio w/ Brian Blade, Romain Pilon @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Collective Soul/ Gin Blossoms @ Mission Ballroom
Mythic Valley w/ Kenny Lee Young Duo, Strings & The Box @ The Walnut Room
Josh Groban w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks
Black Flag w/ The Line Cutters @ The Oriental Theater
Sleepspent @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Carmonas @ Goosetown Tavern
Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Jon Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Skinlab w/ Arrival Of Autumn, Fist Fight, Thicker Skin, Slingfist @ Herman’s Hideaway
Collective Wednesdays: Lysergia Collective Takeover @ Your Mom’s House
The Lituation @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Thursday, August 29
Recommended: Weezer @ Mission Ballroom
On Thursday night, Weezer is headed back to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom, the city’s newest large-scale music venue. Weezer is responsible for anthemic hits as “Say It Ain’t So” and “Island In The Sun,” just to name a few. In 2019, Weezer released two albums, Weezer (Teal Album) which included ten covers, and Weezer (The Black Album) featuring 10 originals. Tickets are still available to catch Weezer in action this week, so act now while supplies last.
Also see…
Bone Diggers (Paul Simon Tribute) ft. Lebo (ALO), Jennifer Hartswick & James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band), Reed Mathis (Golden Gate Wingmen), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp), Danny Eisenberg, Scott Rager w/ HeartByrne (Talking Heads Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
GRiZ @ The Fillmore
Hellgrammites w/ Fortune in Fallacy, The World in Me, Slap Happy @ Larimer Lounge
Cordovas w/ New Mexican @ Hi-Dive
Kinesics (Farewell) w/ Coastal Wives, Anthony Ruptak, Sister Neapolitan @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Charlie Parker Three Ways w/ Keith Oxman, Anisha Rush, Rich Chiaraluce (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Thunder and Rain w/ Ponder the Albatross, Jackie & The Racket, Bowreguard @ Globe Hall
The Mudmen w/ Specific Ocean, Amazing Adventures @ The Walnut Room
Amy Helm @ Soiled Dove Underground
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Red Rocks
Wild Rivers w/ The Copper Children @ Levitt Pavilion
The Sugar Hill Gang w/ Furious 5 @ The Oriental Theater
Head Room Sessions @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Jon Kadlecik @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Six O’Clock + Friends @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pre-GRiZ Red Rocks w/ Butl3r, WokeZan, Ætheric, RtoTheJ, Tesselation, Blonde Hope @ Your Mom’s House
All Vinyl Night @ The Black Box
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Friday, August 30
Recommended: GRiZ w/ Boogie T, Muzzy Bear @ Red Rocks
On Friday and Saturday night, Colorado’s own GRiZ is taking over Red Rocks once again. Both Friday and Saturday’s shows are themed with Friday’s being a “’10-’17” set and Saturday’s being a “Ride Waves” set, in celebration of his album of the same name. GRiZ always knows how to put on a stellar show, and we’re excited to see him return to the Red Rocks stage in 2019. Fellow artists Boogie T and Muzzy Bear are on Friday night’s bill as well.
Also see…
Loud Luxury w/ BIJOU @ The Ogden Theatre
Generationals w/ South of France @ The Bluebird Theater
SQUNTO w/ OG Nixin, Spexx, Sin7 @ Summit Music Hall
The Phunk Sessions Phish Late-Night ft. George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Robert Walter (Mike Gordon), Craig Brodhead, Michelangelo Carubba, Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Lyle Divinsky, Drew Sayers, Parris Fleming (The Motet) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Redlands w/ Nightlove, HoldFast., Elektric Animals @ Marquis Theater
Dylan Montayne w/ Splyt, Audible @ Larimer Lounge
Nuancer (LP Release) w/ SSIIGGHH, [email protected]$T, Andy AI @ Hi-Dive
Mutual Benefit w/ Paw Paw @ Lost Lake
Alan Walker @ The Church
Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
Molly Tuttle @ Globe Hall
Darrell Scott and his Bluegrass Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dessa w/ MONAKR @ Levitt Pavilion
Lil Jon @ Temple Denver
Gorefest 14 @ The Roxy Theatre
Mephiskapheles w/ Roka Hueka, The Alcapones @ The Oriental Theater
Jen Korte @ Goosetown Tavern
Adam Wakefield w/ Casey James Prestwood, Buck’d Off, The Schofields @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sylva w/ Disney Dance Party (A Funk Tribute to Disney) @ Your Mom’s House
The Gaslamp Killer Presents Airplane Mode w/ Chris Karns, Valerie Molano, KIN @ The Black Box
Feyk Friends Duality Capsule w/ lysn., Dexter Audio, Yvga, NotLö @ The Black Box Lounge
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Hillbilly Hellcats @ Skylark Lounge
Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s
Saturday, August 31
Recommended: Heart w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Elle King @ The Pepsi Center
On Saturday night, classic rock legends Heart and Joan Jett are taking over The Pepsi Center. Heart, led by badass frontwomen Ann and Nancy Wilson, paved the way for women in classic rock. The band enjoyed countless hits such as “Baracuda” and “Crazy On You” back in the ’70s and ’80s. Jett and her band, the Blackhearts, were responsible for hits such as “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Today, both artists are still rocking hard and you have the chance to see them in action this week along with Elle King.
Also see…
The Velveteers w/ Boot Gun, The Kinky Fingers, Bitter Suns @ The Bluebird Theater
Herbie Hancock Tribute – Phish After Show ft. Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Joey Porter (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Dave Watts (The Motet), Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth Band) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Evergrey w/ Shattered Sun, Tulip, Of Man and Machine @ Marquis Theater
The Palms @ Larimer Lounge
To Be Astronauts w/ Meet The Giant, The Center, Bad Britton @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Sweettooth w/ Dillon Nathaniel @ Club Vinyl
Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz
Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Red Shahan w/ Alright Alright @ Globe Hall
Linda Styles @ Soiled Dove Underground
GRiZ w/ Louis Futon, Option4 @ Red Rocks
Authority Zero w/ No Bueno! @ Levitt Pavilion
Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver
Reptiles and Samurai (Oingo Boingo Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
Dry Reef w/ Thunderthief, Ploom, MountainUs @ Your Mom’s House
Rain’s Luau Part @ The Venue
AWOL & Friends w/ Qilin, Dimethyldreamz, Truble @ The Black Box Lounge
Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
Sunday, September 1
Recommended: Grupo Fantasma w/ ATOMGA @ Levitt Pavilion
To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, Levitt Pavilion is hosting Austin-based Latin-funk band Grupo Fantasma. Grupo Fantasma is known for their infectious groove and energy, two elements that are always the sign of a great act. If you’re unfamiliar with Grupo Fantasma, check out “Cumbia De Los Pajaritos” or “The Wall” to get yourself started. Denver’s own ATOMGA is on the bill as well making this a great blend of national and local talent.
Also see…
Motoko w/ Madnap, NJoy @ The Bluebird Theater
The Fixx @ The Gothic Theatre
Tony Goffredi and the Strangely Familiar (Farewell) w/ One Way Ride @ Larimer Lounge
Money Chicha @ Hi-Dive
Abbigale Dawn & The Make Believe (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Molly Burch w/ Jackie Cohen @ Globe Hall
Kayla Waters + Jeanette Harris + Althea Rene (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
9/1 – Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 @ Red Rocks
Flux Pavilion w/ Cookie Monsta, Funtcase, Chime, Conrank B2B DMVU @ Mission Ballroom
Ramonda Hammer @ 3 Kings Tavern
Sunday Fun Day @ Goosetown Tavern
Yellow Roses w/ Sad Boi Smiley @ Your Mom’s House
Soul Power Sunday Summer Patio Party w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
Kayt & the House Band @ Herb’s