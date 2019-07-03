Denver has some adventurous event lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting patriotic at the 10th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade and end it by working up a sweat at Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, July 4

10th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade

When: July 4, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Park Hill Community, Inc., 2823 Fairfax St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Greater Park Hill Community, Inc. presents the 10th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade. The event features a parade on 23rd Avenue that goes from Dexter Street to Krameria Street. You can watch patriotic floats, listen to live music, see performers and more throughout the parade. Make sure to bring a chair to sit on at the side.

Rockies Fireworks Games Watching Party

When: July 4, 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B hosts a Rockies Fireworks Games Watching Party. The event features a chance to watch the Colorado Rockies fireworks show from the Avanti patio. You can sip on brews, play patio games, snag giveaways and more throughout the night.

Hush Hush Bomb Pop Slushie Release

When: July 4, 1 -10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company presents a Hush Hush Bomb Pop Slushie Release. The event features a release of a bomb pop-flavored slushie brew to keep you cool from the summer sun. The base of the slushie is created with a sour blonde ale and mixed with melted down bomb pop popsicles for a sweet chilly treat.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch

When: July 4, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission $29.99 – $39.99 here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Independence Day with a bang during Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch. The event features the annual fireworks display that will light up the Denver skyline after the park closes. The show is free with a park or season pass.

Truck Stop

When: July 4, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Truck Stop celebrates the Fourth of July at Stanley Marketplace. The event features a gathering of food trucks, drinks, vendors and more that will transform the marketplace’s green field. You can explore the large variety of food trucks and see what Stanley Marketplace has to offer.

Fourth of July at 54thirty

When: July 4, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your patriotism on at Fourth of July at 54thirty. The event features live music from Manos, a tap takeover with Denver Beer Co. and Tito’s frozen cocktail specials. You can also take a spot on the rooftop for the perfect place to watch firework shows in downtown Denver.

4th of July Pool Party

When: July 4, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Infinity LoHi, 2298 W. 28th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Infinity LoHi teams up with Mile High Young Professionals and Grab-A-Beer Colorado to present a 4th of July Pool Party. The event features a day to relax at the pool with live music, drinks and food. The event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Denver.

Liberty Run

When: July 4, 7:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $100 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Liberty Run. The event features a four-mile run around Washington Park in celebration of the Fourth of July. You can run or walk the race and raise funds for the Denver Fire Foundation while you are at it. Make sure to wear your best red, white and blue gear to get patriotic while you sweat it out.

4th of July Rooftop Party

When: July 4, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Club Vinyl hosts a 4th of July Rooftop Party. The event features a poppin’ Classixx DJ set from DJs Jaguar Nights and DJ LubeJob. You can dance all night long and party out your Independence Day.

Cause Baby You’re a Firework

When: July 4, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elevated Rooftop Bar, 249 Columbine St. Ste 201, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Elevated Rooftop Bar presents Cause Baby You’re a Firework. The event features a party with bangin’ music from DJDesire, boozy popsicles, bites and more. You can also watch the fireworks shows with the rooftop views.

Friday, July 5

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

When: July 5 – 7

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cherry Creek North presents the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. The event features a gathering of over 200 local and national artists, interactive art activities, live music and more. You can sip on drinks, delight in food and watch live performances while perusing the giant art showcase.

8 Year Anniversary Weekend

When: July 5 – 7

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 South Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $10 book a tour here

The Lowdown: Laws Whiskey House presents its 8 Year Anniversary Weekend. The event features three-days of celebration with a sampling of the first barrel of Four Grain Bourbon, a tasting comparison of the current batch of Four Grain Bourbon and more.

Disco Ball ’70s Funk

When: July 5, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts a Disco Ball ’70s Funk. The event features live funky music from DJ Gary Givant and DJ Jason Heller. You can dance till your feet get sore and the sun rises and imbibe on drinks from Ophelia’s.

B-Side Music

When: July 5, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to rock out to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Justin R. Bank – a singer-songwriter who plays with rock and roots flavors and Brianna Straut – a Texan Americana singer-songwriter who dances with folk vibes. You can listen to fresh new beats and relax in the warm summer air.

Guilty Pleasures

When: July 5, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver hosts Guilty Pleasures. The event features a night to let your freak flag fly. You can put on your best JNCO jeans and bucket hats and dance your pants off to ’90s beats throughout the night.

Scream Screen

When: July 5, 9:30 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents Scream Screen. The event features a series of horror films with the theme of “XMAS IN JULY.” This Friday you can see a screening of Black Christmas – a frightening story of sorority sisters who find themselves receiving threatening calls that lead to something more sinister.

First Friday Art Walk

When: July 5, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk returns for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a variety of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features more than 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your night. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the walk.

Saturday, July 6

Free First Saturday at DAM

When: July 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions such as Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America for free. You can also check out the acclaimed solo show of Denver-born artist Jordan Casteel, Returning the Gaze and other amazing exhibitions.

Little Man Ice Cream Factory Grand Opening

When: July 6, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a scoop of cold ice cream during the Little Man Ice Cream Factory Grand Opening. The event features a first look at the factory with a ribbon cutting ceremony, live music from Bianca and the Flyboys and if you come dressed as a factory worker you can have a chance at winning an ice cream making party for 20 of your closest friends to sweeten the deal.

Digital Dopamine

When: June 6, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Location given with the purchase of tickets

Cost: $40 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bemore Entertainment presents Digital Dopamine. The event features a music experience with multiple stages, a light show, a gallery art showcase and more. You can shop from an artisan market and watch entertainment while jamming out to tons of sick music throughout the day.

Fifth Anniversary Tiny Carnival Party

When: July 6, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company hosts its Fifth Anniversary Tiny Carnival Party. The event features live t-shirt printing with INDYINK, beer slushies to keep you cool and hot bites from Migration Taco. You can also play carnival games and snag anniversary glassware to support Baere Brewing.

MCA Penny Admission

When: July 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) welcomes back MCA Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— just one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions featuring Aftereffect’s Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting, Amanda Wachob’s Tattoo This and Clark Richert in hyperspace and The Nth Dimension.

Shark Rodeo Celebration

When: July 6, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Declaration Brewing, 2030 S. Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Declaration Brewing presents a Shark Rodeo Celebration. The event features live music, games, cold brews on tap and more. You can even sign up to try your hand at riding a mechanical shark in the beer garden and see if you can tame the sea creature.

Mermaid Fest

When: July 6, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lola Coastal Mexican hosts a Mermaid Fest. The event features a performance from drag queen Lacey Fauxx Vanderpump, pumping beats from DJ Erin Stereo, beach cocktails and more. You can even compete in an ocean-outfit themed costume contest and have your pictures taken in a HALO photo booth.

Sunday, July 7

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: July 7, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a morning to relax and stretch out during Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Karey and Matt Goebel. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refuel.

Puppy Party

When: July 7, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Bellwether, 5126 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bellwether hosts a Puppy Party. The event features a chance to bring your furry friend along to play on a puppy playground, have photos taken by photographers and sip on drinks (for the humans of course).

Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy

When: July 7, 9:15 – 10 a.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy. The event features a spin class within the galleries of the museum led by Jasmine Anderson of Rhythm Revolution. You can break a sweat while surrounded by beautiful contemporary art and rockin’ music.

Mark Your Calendar

The Colfax Comedy Fest Opening Night

When: July 9, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Barfly, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Dive-In Movie

When: July 12, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with $29.99 – $39.99 general admission here

33rd Colorado Black Arts Festival

When: July 12 – 14

Where: City Park West, 1700 City Park Esp., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Real Dill Pickle Party 2019

When: July 13, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Real Dill, 33 S. Fox St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here