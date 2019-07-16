303: What are the top three summer 2019 trends you’re currently loving and how would you style those?

CH: I’m currently loving linen sets like the one I wore for these photos. They are so chic and my favorite way to style them is with a simple tank top or bodysuit plus bare sandals which by the way, is my current favorite summer trend. The “barely there” sandal trend is so delicate and totally proves that less is more. I’ve been using those sandals in every color lately. I especially love how they look with raw hem jeans. And last but not least, tie-dye. I’m loving this trend right now and I especially love to see it in fabrics that have a lot of movement like chiffon, silk and lightweight cotton.

303: What is your advice to those who want to incorporate a summer trend into their wardrobe?

CH: My advice would be to find that one trend you really like and before buying things that represent it, go through your closet and see how you can incorporate it. If it’s white dresses which are always on-trend, make sure you have the right accessories, shoes or handbag to pair them with. If it’s polka dot prints, first try to think about what kind of garments you would feel the most comfortable in when wearing that print.

Trends come and go and that’s why what I recommend the most is buying just a few items that are trendy and instead invest more in versatile and timeless pieces that you can continue to mix and match with the new trends every season brings. Many of our closets are filled to the brim with clothing that we love but also some that we don’t love as much.

303: If you had to throw out one item from your closet, what would it be and why?

CH: Skinny jeans. I’m just not into them right now. I’m obsessed with straight leg and wide-leg jeans at the moment.

Here, Hellal’s light and crisp suiting is timeless, elegant and extremely stylish. For this look, she played on the utilization of color and summer fabrics. “Neon and linen sets just sound about perfect together,” Hellal explained. “As soon as I saw this set via Topshop I knew I wanted to use it for this photoshoot. I paired it with a plain white bodysuit and nude strappy sandals to really let the linen set stand out.”

303: What fashion trend are you tired of seeing? CH: Festival fashion. I don’t understand why some people like to wear it outside of festivals. It’s a big no. 303: Do you feel Denver nourishes fashion influencers and encourages style in the city? CH: Absolutely! Denver is growing at a really fast phase and it has so much to offer when it comes to fashion. There are so many new businesses and boutiques opening every week, I can’t even keep up with them anymore. The style scene has definitely evolved and I love how diverse and rich it is now. With so many people moving from bigger cities, I’ve noticed how I’m constantly getting inspired by other people’s style I see on the streets of Denver.

303: What do you love most about fashion?