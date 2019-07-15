One of music’s biggest and most polarizing hitmakers, Post Malone is headed to Denver this year to headline a night at the Pepsi Center. The “rockstar” singer will come through town on November 10, bringing along Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and emerging singer Tyla Yaweh. Post Malone’s last full-length project, 2018’s beerbongs & bentleys, was a gargantuan success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and breaking multiple streaming records upon its release. Likewise, while the prospect of a new album is tentative, Post Malone has enjoyed the success of his Swae Lee collaboration “Sunflower” from the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack, released late last year, as well as loose tracks “Wow.” and the more recent “Goodbyes” alongside Young Thug. The last time the singer and rapper played in Denver was last May at Red Rocks in promotion of beerbongs & bentleys. In addition and keeping up with his unconventional persona, Post Malone will also be headlining the country overload that is Cheyenne Frontier Days this month.

Considering how much Post Malone’s profile has grown in the last year or so, it goes without saying that this forthcoming tour stop will be a hot ticket when it goes on sale this Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.