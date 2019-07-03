Hannah Moon is the definition of a boss. Defined by herself as a “wardrobe stylist for the movers and shakers,” Moon completely embodies the idea of following a dream and making it reality. Just this year, Moon left her traditional corporate position to pursue her entrepreneurial destination as a full-time wardrobe stylist on and off the screen. With numerous clients in Denver and throughout the country, Moon creates her own destiny and provides critical style tips with the idea that a “wardrobe can be a tool.” Whether it’s photo shoots, speaking engagements or simply a wardrobe revamp — Moon does it all. Here, 303 Magazine went behind the scenes with Moon to discuss her recent boss move, styling tips and how Denver influenced this Texas native’s fashion sense.

303 Magazine: You recently left Daily Blast Live to become an entrepreneur and run your own business as a full-time stylist. How has that experience been?

Hannah Moon: Thankfully, I had been preparing for months but I would say its incredibly fulfilling and terrifying. I’m a workaholic so it’s funny now that I have the freedom of my own schedule. I have to schedule in personal time so I’m not always working. I absolutely love it and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I’m blessed to have amazing female clients that are focused on their goals and that I get to be a part of their journey by curating them a style that will help them grow. It’s been four months, which I seriously can’t believe. It’s flown by.

303: What do you recommend to someone who wants to get into styling but doesn’t know where to start?

HM: If someone wants to be a stylist in any capacity, I feel like they need to dabble in each area to see what they truly love. I started in personal styling by working at a boutique and while I did that I was collaborating with new models and photographers so we could all gain experience together. That way everyone is eager to learn and no one is requiring payment. Use your own clothes. Once you get a good portfolio going you can start reaching out to local shops to pull but make sure you treat all their inventory with care. That’s their product and your reputation on the line.

303: What tips do you have for females who are trying to find their own style?

HM: With social media and influencers, it can really confuse someone on the directions they should take their wardrobe. The first thing I would do is unfollow accounts that don’t inspire you or bring you joy. Next, I would make a Pinterest board and gather inspiration. Thirdly, write out your entire schedule and everywhere that you potentially would go. See if in your inspiration looks resonate with your reality. If you can’t imagine wearing something in your daily life, don’t waste the money. You’ll be bummed when it ends up just hanging there.

303: What few things should every female have in her closet?

HM: A pair of boots that make them feel powerful. My day-to-day I tend to wear classic, basic pieces but throwing on a pair of my snake print boots makes me feel all the more confident. Day-to-day jewelry. I have a small pair of gold hoops, three signature gold necklaces, two gold rings and two gold bracelets I wear every single day with my “uniform” unless I’m creating a fun outfit or going to an event. I think having staple jewelry that you can put on every day that goes well together completes a look. If you don’t have time to be adventurous with your style or tend to like structure, classic pieces.

303: What trends are you tired of seeing and which ones are you loving?

HM: Girls don’t understand that the clothing influencers and celebrities like the Jenners and their crew wear fit them in a way that is different than a natural body. They spend so much money on their features, hair, skin, shape that it’s not something someone should revamp their wardrobe to mirror. You have to look at their whole image and not just the tiny, two-piece, pleather outfits they’re wearing from Fashionova. I would like this style to completely go away forever and never come back.

303: You mentioned on social media your mom taught you about high-quality pieces to have in your wardrobe. Is she one that influenced your style to evolve into what it is now? In addition to her, what or who else inspires your style?

HM: Yes totally! My mom has always been into fashion and taught me a great deal. Some of the outfits I put together in high school looking back were ridiculous but she loved my creativity and never stifled that. My mom and I both love designer bags and jewelry, however, most of what I own are consignment and vintage. The quality and value last so much longer. My favorite bag is a vintage bucket Chanel that my mom had in her 20’s and it feels like absolute butter.

303: As a native of Texas and relocating to Denver, do you feel this city has influenced your personal style? If so, how?

HM: If anything it’s allowed me to explore more. Dallas is a fashionable city but I feel like there is less freedom in creativity. It’s very cookie cutter and posh. Here in Denver, when I first moved here it didn’t really seem like any sense of personal style so I could have more fun and explore with what I love, because no matter what I wore people were confused. Now, I love Denver style and see how others are shaping and creating their own. We’re definitely a styling melting pot now.

303: What is the one item in your closet you are currently loving?

HM: So, it’s not quite an item in my closet but my pink hair has changed my wardrobe significantly. I have to be more cautious about the styles I choose and the colors because I believe in balance. If I want to look chic and fun, my wardrobe tends to be quieter while I let my hair do the talking. I absolutely love it and don’t plan on changing it anytime soon. Hair is an item I think people often times don’t understand the power it has to update your style or send a message about who you are. To answer your question properly, I do have to say the suits I’ve been curating — extremely versatile and make me feel powerful.

303: Describe your style in three words.

HM: I dress for my mood each day so one day I might look quite masculine and the next day I look like I’m going to a tea party, but I would describe my style as punchy, colorful and chic.

All photography by Bridget Burnett.

Hair by Nicole at Zandi K in the Sante Fe District.

Location provided by Improper City.