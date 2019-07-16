We’re halfway through summer, so hopefully you’ve had time to reach some of your seasonal-fitness goals. No worries if you’re not there yet, though. We’ve put together a list of some of the best half marathons in Colorado for you to use as training motivation in your mid-summer rut.
Mt. Sopris Runoff
Where: Basalt
When: Saturday, July 27, Register for the race here.
Price: $40
The Lowdown: The course is half-paved and half-dirt road and will finish at the Carbondale Mountain Fair. The race begins with 1,500 elevation gain but finishes off with a downhill run for a loss of 1,700 feet, which is sure to give you a burst of energy to finish with. You’ll need it so you can stay and enjoy the food, music and festivities at the fair.
Half of the Rockies
Where: Estes Park
When: Saturday, August 3, Register for the race here.
Price: $105
The Lowdown: This paved course gives some of the best views of any half marathon in the nation. You’ll be running through Estes Valley, but you’ll also have a full view of Rocky Mountain National Park. You can feel good about where your registration fee is going, too, because a portion of it goes to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. If that’s not enough to get you to register, there’ll be a finish line party complete with live music, beer and food.
Run the Rockies Half Marathon
Where: Frisco
When: Saturday, August 10, Register for the race here.
Price: $70
The Lowdown: For this race, you’ll be running through trails in the Frisco Peninsula where you’ll be rewarded with views of Lake Dillon and the Ten Mile Range. There are options for single track as well as dirt road trails. After the race, head over to the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge for free pizza and beer — because what’s the point of running a half marathon if you don’t get free food afterward?
Erie Half Marathon
Where: Erie
When: Sunday, August 25, Register for the race here.
Price: $60
The Lowdown: This race is part of the Hometown Race Series, which is three races that are proudly “Right in your backyard!” This race is contained within Erie and is mostly a concrete course along the Coal Creek Trail. At the end of race, treat yourself to BOGO beer at Echo Brewing — you’ll have earned it.
American Heroes Run
Where: Longmont
When: Saturday, Sept. 6, Register for the race here.
Price: $50
The Lowdown: This race is primarily a tribute to remember and honor those lives lost on 9/11, as well as thanking those who serve. The course is known for the supportive environment for all who wish to commemorate the events through the race. If a 13.1-mile run is a walk in the park for you (literally), you can push yourself for the 100-mile event added for 2019.
Boulder Rez
Where: Boulder
When: Sunday, Sept. 8, Register for the race here.
Price: $90
The Lowdown: The course loops around the Boulder Reservoir, which lends itself to incredible views of the lake as well as the Rocky Mountains. The path is mostly dirt roads. This a fairly flat course, as well, for those who are elevation-conscious. Stick around once you cross the finish line for music, beer and food.
Autumn Color Run
Where: Buena Vista
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, Register for the race here.
Price: $75
The Lowdown: The already-picturesque town of Buena Vista makes for a gorgeous course come late-September as the leaves transition from green to gold. Most of the course is along dirt forest service roads. If the pasta bar isn’t enough to motivate you to the finish line, some encouragement from the Run Fairy surely will.
Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll
Where: Denver
When: Sunday, Oct. 20, Register for the race here.
Price: $102
The Lowdown: Calling all music-lovers: this race is a must. You don’t have to wait until you run 13.1 miles to hear live music — live bands will play all along the course. Running this race gives your admission to the Finish Line Festival as well as the Post-Race Concert. Exercise and free music? Count us in.
All-Out Kooky-Spooky
Where: Golden
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, Register for the race here.
Price: $65
The Lowdown: As the name of the race suggests, it’s time to break out your exercise-friendly Halloween costume. There are awards for the best costumes in a hand-full of categories, so be sure to use your creative side. Besides simply being fun, this course also leads along the shores of Blunn Reservoir to make for beautiful views.
Leave a Reply