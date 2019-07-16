We’re halfway through summer, so hopefully you’ve had time to reach some of your seasonal-fitness goals. No worries if you’re not there yet, though. We’ve put together a list of some of the best half marathons in Colorado for you to use as training motivation in your mid-summer rut.

Mt. Sopris Runoff

Where: Basalt

When: Saturday, July 27, Register for the race here.

Price: $40

The Lowdown: The course is half-paved and half-dirt road and will finish at the Carbondale Mountain Fair. The race begins with 1,500 elevation gain but finishes off with a downhill run for a loss of 1,700 feet, which is sure to give you a burst of energy to finish with. You’ll need it so you can stay and enjoy the food, music and festivities at the fair.

Half of the Rockies

Where: Estes Park

When: Saturday, August 3, Register for the race here.

Price: $105

The Lowdown: This paved course gives some of the best views of any half marathon in the nation. You’ll be running through Estes Valley, but you’ll also have a full view of Rocky Mountain National Park. You can feel good about where your registration fee is going, too, because a portion of it goes to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. If that’s not enough to get you to register, there’ll be a finish line party complete with live music, beer and food.

Run the Rockies Half Marathon

Where: Frisco

When: Saturday, August 10, Register for the race here.

Price: $70

The Lowdown: For this race, you’ll be running through trails in the Frisco Peninsula where you’ll be rewarded with views of Lake Dillon and the Ten Mile Range. There are options for single track as well as dirt road trails. After the race, head over to the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge for free pizza and beer — because what’s the point of running a half marathon if you don’t get free food afterward?

Erie Half Marathon

Where: Erie

When: Sunday, August 25, Register for the race here.

Price: $60

The Lowdown: This race is part of the Hometown Race Series, which is three races that are proudly “Right in your backyard!” This race is contained within Erie and is mostly a concrete course along the Coal Creek Trail. At the end of race, treat yourself to BOGO beer at Echo Brewing — you’ll have earned it.

American Heroes Run

Where: Longmont

When: Saturday, Sept. 6, Register for the race here.

Price: $50

The Lowdown: This race is primarily a tribute to remember and honor those lives lost on 9/11, as well as thanking those who serve. The course is known for the supportive environment for all who wish to commemorate the events through the race. If a 13.1-mile run is a walk in the park for you (literally), you can push yourself for the 100-mile event added for 2019.

Boulder Rez