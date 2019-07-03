Celebrating America’s Independence and raising that red, white and blue flag has got Denver pumped full of events this Fourth of July. 303 Magazine has taken the time to gather a roundup of events for you to explore. You can do anything from start your patriotic parties early on July 2 to watching fireworks shows on rooftops and grabbing a bite from a food truck rally on the fourth.

July 3

Independence Day Celebration

When: July 2 – 4

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club presents an Independence Day Celebration. The event features the perfect spot to watch the Rockies games fireworks displays while imbibing on drinks from Poka Lola. But keep in mind alcohol will not be allowed on the street while viewing the shows.

Independence Eve at Civic Center Park

When: July 3, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Fourth of July during Independence Eve at Civic Center Park. The event features the 10th-anniversary firework show, wine and craft beer gardens, live music and more. Make sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on to enjoy the fireworks display once it gets dark.

A Patriotic Performance with The Denver Dolls

When: July 3, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station hosts “A Patriotic Performance with The Denver Dolls.” The event features a live show from the vintage songstresses The Denver Dolls – a group that specializes in Americana flare. You can grab a cold scoop of ice cream from Milkbox Ice Creamery or sips from Terminal Bar while you’re taken back in time to America’s golden age.

4th of July Festivities

When: July 3 – 7

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark presents 4th of July Festivities. The event features five days of festivities to celebrate the holiday. You can kick it off with a fireworks viewing on Wednesday while jamming out to fresh beats from DJs and sipping drink specials and end it with a hands-off pie eating contest on Sunday.

Fireworks Game at Coors Field

When: July 3, 6:10 p.m.

Where: Coors Field

Cost: Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Join in on a classic Denver tradition and watch the Colorado Rockies go head to head with the Houston Astros followed by a fireworks show. The spectacle takes place after the game ends, so plan on staying late if the game has extra innings. But the iconic fireworks show is well worth the wait.

Rockies Fireworks Games Watching Party

When: July 3, 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B hosts a Rockies Fireworks Games Watching Party. The event features a chance to watch the Colorado Rockies fireworks show from the Avanti patio without having to buy a ticket to the game. You can sip on brews, play patio games, snag giveaways and more throughout the night.

July 4

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch

When: July 4, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission $29.99 – $39.99 here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Independence Day with a bang during Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch. The event features the annual fireworks display that will light up the Denver skyline after the park closes. The show is free with a park or season pass.

Red White & REVEL

When: July 4, 8 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: REVEL Social, 2229 Blake St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: REVEL Social hosts Red White & REVEL. The event features a party dedicated to America’s Independence Day with poppin’ music, bottle service giveaways, themed drinks to sip on throughout the evening and more.

Hush Hush Bomb Pop Slushie Release

When: July 4, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company presents a Hush Hush Bomb Pop Slushie Release. The base of the beer slushie is created with a sour blonde ale and mixed with melted down bomb pop popsicles for a sweet chilly treat.

Green Valley Ranch Firework Spectacular

When: July 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Green Vallery Ranch Golf Club, 4900 Himalaya Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Green Vallery Ranch Golf Club teams up with Oakwood Homes of Denver and Bling Entertainment and Events to present a Green Valley Ranch Firework Spectacular. The event features live music from Dotsero and Dr. Kool and the Disco Divas, beverages and bites available for purchase and of course a fantastic firework display. There will be no parking at the event so make sure to take advantage of the free shuttle service. More information here.

10th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade

When: July 4, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Park Hill Community, Inc., 2823 Fairfax St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Greater Park Hill Community, Inc. presents the 10th Annual Park Hill 4th of July Parade. The event features a parade on 23rd Avenue that goes from Dexter Street to Krameria Street. You can watch patriotic floats, listen to live music, see performers and more throughout the parade. Make sure to bring a chair to sit on at the side.

Wash Park 4th of July Parade

When: July 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Washington Park Boathouse, 701 S Franklin St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your Fourth of July off on the with the Wash Park 4th of July Parade. The event features live music from the Denver Municipal Band’s Brass Quintet, a kid’s decorated bike parade, food, drinks and more. You can also snag giveaways from local businesses along the way. The parade will start near the Washington Park Boathouse.

Colorado Rapids Match and Fireworks

When: July 4, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Cost: $35 – $96 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your star-spangled gear ready for a Colorado Rapids Match and Fireworks display. You can watch as the Colorado Rapids face off against the New England Revolution and later watch a firework show with live music.

Truck Stop

When: July 4, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Truck Stop celebrates the Fourth of July at Stanley Marketplace. The event features a gathering of food trucks, drinks, vendors and more that will transform the marketplace’s green field. You can explore the large variety of food trucks and see what Stanley Marketplace has to offer.

12th Annual 4th of July Highland Parade

When: July 4, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Hirshorn Park, 3000 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick off your festivities bright and early during the 12th Annual 4th of July Highland Parade. The event features parade floats driving down the Lower Highland neighborhood, live music, games and more. You can also stop at Hirshorn Park and delight in a 200-foot long ice cream sundae created by Little Man Ice Cream.

Liberty Run

When: July 4, 7:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $100 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Liberty Run. The event features a four-mile run around Washington Park in celebration of the Fourth of July. You can run or walk the race and raise funds for the Denver Fire Foundation while you are at it. Make sure to wear your best red, white and blue gear to get patriotic while you sweat it out.

Denver Outlaws Vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $52 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Broncos Stadium at Mile High hosts the Denver Outlaws Vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks. The event features a lacrosse game between the two teams followed by an amazing fireworks show.

Fourth of July at 54thirty

When: July 4, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your patriotism on at Fourth of July at 54thirty. The event features live music from Manos, a tap takeover with Denver Beer Co. and Tito’s frozen cocktail specials. You can also take a spot on the rooftop for the perfect spot to watch firework shows in downtown Denver.

Fourth of July Kickoff

When: July 4 – 5

Where: NATIV Hotel Denver, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on at NATIV’s Fourth of July Kickoff. The event features an evening with live music from DJ PolyPhoni and DJ Electric Lady, a BBQ cookout on the front patio, happy hour drink specials and more. You can also sit and watch firework displays from 16th street while partying the night away.

Cause Baby You’re a Firework

When: July 4, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elevated Rooftop Bar, 249 Columbine St. Ste 201, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Elevated Rooftop Bar presents Cause Baby You’re a Firework. The event features a party with bangin’ music from DJDesire, boozy popsicles, bites and more. You can also watch fireworks shows with the rooftop views.

4th of July Pool Party

When: July 4, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Infinity LoHi, 2298 W. 28th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Infinity LoHi teams up with Mile High Young Professionals and Grab-A-Beer Colorado to present a 4th of July Pool Party. The event features a day to relax at the pool with live music, drinks and food. The event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Denver.

4th of July Rooftop Party with Classixx DJ Set

When: July 4, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Club Vinyl hosts a 4th of July Rooftop Party. The event features a poppin’ Classixx DJ set from DJs Jaguar Nights and DJ LubeJob. You can dance all night long and party out your Independence Day.