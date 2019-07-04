Officially the first full month of summer, July brings its unique brand of warmth to Denver. As the city streets heat up, so does the events calendar. With epic fireworks displays, backyard parties and general summer merriment abound, the question of what to wear is on every fashion lover’s mind. To help guide you through the decision-making process, 303 Magazine put together the following list of this month’s fashion events. From exclusive pop-ups and shopping experiences to new collection launches and a wide variety of beauty events, there is no shortage of opportunities to get out and celebrate fashion in its many forms.

Yates Street Collective Summer Pop-Up Series

When: Friday, July 5, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Yates Street Collective, Yates St. and 44th Ave., Denver

Admission: FREE

Lowdown: The Yates Street Collective pop-up market and runway show event will take place in conjunction with Tennyson Arts District First Friday Culture Walks to celebrate the community of small businesses, independent makers and local entrepreneurs.

The Elevate Babe! Immersive Shopping Experience

When: Saturday, July 6, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Elevate Fashion & Lifestyle Boutique, 12203 E. Iliff Ave., Suite J, Aurora

Admission: FREE

Lowdown: This event will be an interactive and immersive experience that will include the new summer clothing collection at Elevate Fashion & Lifestyle Boutique, personal stylist consultations and mini makeovers. Drinks and summer photo booth installations will also be included as part of the experience.

Beautycounter Shopping Night

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Beautycounter at Free Market Denver, 1801 Blake St., Denver

Admission: FREE (Register HERE)

Lowdown: Beautycounter will host a night of shopping with special guest Sarah Herron, of SheLift. SheLift is a local nonprofit organization that provides experiences to young women with disabilities to normalize differences, nurture physical and emotional abilities and encourage women to live their most authentic lives. All of the sales earned from the event will go directly back to SheLift.

Lawrence & Larimer Presents: “Betty Rose” Style Showcase

When: Saturday, July 13, 7–10 p.m.

Where: The Galleria at The Denver Performing Arts Center, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Admission: FREE (Get tickets HERE)

Lowdown: Lawrence & Larimer Clothing + Supply Co. (L&L) and Next Stage Now will host their annual style showcase to launch L&L’s latest capsule collection called Betty Rose. The showcase will also feature an L&L pop-up shop and live performances from local artists and DJs.

Tailoring & Crafts: Queers, Hack your Fashion With Us!

When: Sunday, July 14, 1 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway, Denver

Admission: FREE

Lowdown: Kaleidoscope Creatures presents an opportunity for aspiring crafters and designers to gain advice and skills about current and future projects. Tailoring services and craft supplies are provided. The events will support Kaleidoscope Creatures’ mission to celebrate outward expression for people of color and the queer community through their image, movement, art and community.