The Mile High City has some flavor packed events this week. You can start your week gazing at this month’s full moon at 54Thirty’s Strawberry Moon Party and eat your way through the weekend at Slow Food Nations 2019. Wherever your tastebuds take you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, July 15

Denver Passport: Supper Social

When: Monday, July 15 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Passport Program is hosting an exclusive Supper Social at The Way Back this Monday. The event will feature four-courses crafted in partnership with The American Lamb Board and four cocktails mixed with local spirits. For the main course, you can choose from BBQ Lamb Shank with radicchio and celery slaw or Blackened Cabbage with farro, dates and Alabama white sauce paired with an F Ryan Fitzgerald cocktail. Guests will also receive a pound of frozen lamb from the American Lamb board to take home.

715 Anniversary Party

When: Monday, July 15 7:15 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 715 Club celebrates another trip around the sun this Monday. Guests can enjoy all you can drink (well), wine and draft beer for $7.15. You can make Monday a little more tolerable with an all you can drink buffet at 715 Club.

Sake 101 with Sally Mohr

When: Monday, July 15 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Sake Co. Master Sommelier and Advanced Sake Professional Sally Mohr for Sake 101. Guests will learn all about the Japanese rice wine and try up to 25 different sakes including sips from Colorado Sake Company. The course is open to all knowledge levels of sake and food will be provided.

Tuesday, July 16

Lucha Libre & Laughs: Pro-Wrestling & Beer at Ratio

When: Tuesday, July 16 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is throwing a fiesta this Tuesday with Lucha Libre & Laughs and the release of Rooftops Mexican Lager. The event will feature Mexican Lucha Libre and stand up comedy to create a truly unique Tuesday night. Rooftops Mexican Lager will be on tap all day so if you can’t make it for the event you can stop by and celebrate the return of the clean and crisp brew.

Strawberry Moon Party

When: Tuesday, July 16 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 54thirty presents Strawberry Moon Party. This Tuesday the moon will be full and 54thirty is throwing a viewing party. Guests can enjoy strawberry themed cocktails and dance a live DJ set by Lea Luna. You can sip on a frozen Grey Goose strawberry lemonade while celebrating the astronomical event.

Himchuli’s Vegan Buffet Night

When: Tuesday, July 16 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Himchuli – Highlands Indian & Nepali Cuisine, 3489 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $16

The Lowdown: Himchuli’s Vegan Buffet Night is back this Tuesday. For $16 diners can enjoy unlimited Indian vegan dishes. There are three seatings available, and Himchuli requests you private message them on Facebook to make a reservation.

Wednesday, July 17

Chef Cooking Club: Nightshades Edition

When: Wednesday, July 17 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: Citizen Rail is hosting Chef Cooking Club: Nightshades Edition this Wednesday. There will be three talented local chefs whipping up Solanaceae-inspired bites. Guests can enjoy the regular happy hour or purchase Cooking Club bites for $9 with a portion of proceeds benefitting Slow Food Denver.

Cheese Board Maven Workshop

When: Wednesday, July 17 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: GRID Collaborative, 445 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tables In Thyme host Cheese Board Maven Workshop at GRID Collaborative this Wednesday. For $55 guests will learn how to pair cheese, seasonal fruit, cured meat and all the other accoutrements perfect for summer. There will also be wine so you can sip and snap photos of your Instagram-worthy cheese board.

Thursday, July 18

Hands Off My Fruit Can Release & Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

When: Thursday, July 18 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing hosts Hands Off My Fruit Can Release & Planned Parenthood Fundraiser this Thursday. Hands Off My Fruit is a 6.5% Fruited Sour with Raspberry and Pineapple notes. All can sale profits from Hands Off My Fruit will benefit Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

The Digest Podcast Launch and Dinner with Chef Alon Shaya

When: Thursday, July 18 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Safta Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd. Ste. 201, Denver

Cost: $120 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Heritage Radio Network and The New Food Economy are celebrating the launch of their new podcast The Digest at Safta Restaurant. The Digest will provide behind the scene food news from The New Food Economy editor, Kate Cox. For the launch, Cox will speak with Chef Alon Shaya of Safta followed by a four-course family-style dinner.

Black Cat Farm Dinner and Carbon Farming Tour

When: Thursday, July 18 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Black Cat Farm, 9889 N. 51st St., Longmont

Cost: $30 – $160 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Black Cat Farm, MAD Agriculture and ZeroFoodPrint are hosting a farm dinner and tour to kick off the Slow Food Nations weekend. For $30 attendees can join Dr. Phil Taylor of MAD Agriculture on a tour of Black Cat Farm and McCauley Family Farm and see sustainable farming in action. For $160 guests can attend the tour followed by a four-course meal curated by Chef Eric Skokan of Black Cat and Anthony Myint of San Francisco’s Mission Street Food.

Cheese and Rosé Wine Pairing

When: Thursday, July 18 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Truffle Cheese Shop, 2906 E. 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Truffle Cheese Shop hosts Liana from Natural Wines for a Cheese and Rosé Wine Pairing. For $70 guests will receive four cheese and wine pairings and will learn how to pair at home. Attendees will also learn about the history of the dairy delicacy and adult grape juice so you can come with an open mind and a hungry belly.

Beer vs. Wine Dinner

When: Thursday, July 18 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: TAG Restaurant, 1441 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Beer or wine with dinner? TAG Restaurant is hosting Beer vs Wine dinner where you don’t have to choose. Diners will enjoy a five-course meal paired with both a beer provided by Great Divide or a wine expertly picked by TAG’s Wine Director Todd Rocchio. You can debate over the age-old question with experts while enjoying a lavish five-course meal provided by TAG Restaurant.

Odell 30th Anniversary and 40 Tap Takeover

When: Thursday, July 18 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Pint Room – Littleton, 2620 W. Belleview Ave., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing is turning 30 and The Pint Room – Littleton is throwing down. The event will feature 40 different brews to sip on, live music and giveaways. You can celebrate the Colorado craft brew staple while grooving at The Pint Room.

Friday, July 19

Slow Food Nations 2019

When: Starts Friday, July 19 at 8 a.m.

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th and 15th on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free and paid events, see the schedule here

The Lowdown: Slow Food Nations explores the meeting of innovation and tradition in the culinary universe. During this three-day event, there will be a plethora of tastings, tours, dinners and seminars all dedicated to good, clean and fair food from around the world.

Whiskey, Wine & Wieners

When: Friday, July 19 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Denver County Fair for the meeting of local spirits, wines and Dachshund dogs. The event will feature more than 100 wines and spirits, souvenir glasses and wiener dog races. There will also be a fashion show presented by Wash Park Weenies.

Saturday, July 20

Historic Styles Brewfest

When: Saturday, July 20 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado Center is celebrating the opening of its latest exhibit, Beer Here!, with Historic Styles Brewfest. This unique event will feature tastings of ancient recipes, retired craft-classics and historic styles that are not available elsewhere. Guests will receive a commemorative cup, beer tastings and complimentary pretzels and snacks.

Grape Squad Bottle Release

When: Saturday, July 20 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Cultural Center, 6381 Beach St., #A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Westbound & Down Brewing Company is doing a quad bottle release at The Cultural Center this Saturday. The four bottles are golden sour blends featuring wine grape varieties from California’s Central Coast. The bottles include Viognier, Riesling and two Cabernet Franc variants.

Stapleton Beer Fest 10th Anniversary

When: Saturday, July 20 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Founders’ Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stapleton Beer Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary this Saturday. The event will feature a collection of local food trucks, craft breweries and live music. You can celebrate the summer heat at the lush venue while sipping on some of the best brew Colorado has to offer.

Yoga + Beer at Bruz Beers

When: Saturday, July 20 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bruz Beer’s is kicking off their third anniversary with Om Brewers this Saturday with a yoga class. The event will feature an all levels yoga class and a pint of Bruz Beer. You can start your Saturday with a relaxed body and a brew.

Sunday, July 21

Brunch in the Gardens with La Pompe Jazz

When: Sunday, July 13 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens, 2555 W. 37th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens is hosting Brunch in the Gardens with La Pompe Jazz. You can enjoy a classic brunch in the historical gardens of the Lumber Baron Mansion while you are serenaded by the smooth sounds of Le Pompe.

Denver: bRUNch at Just Be Kitchen

When: Sunday, July 21 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Just BE Kitchen, 2364 15th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Just BE Kitchen is the latest host of bRUNch Running this Sunday. Guests can enjoy a 5k fun run before heading to Just BE Kitchen for a healthy and gluten-free brunch. For $5 attendees will receive admittance into the fun run, swag and one free The Real Dill beverage or Sunshine Beverage.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

Bacchanal x Denver

When: Saturday, August 10 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Safta Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd. Ste. 201, Denver

Cost: Free admission

11th Annual Cherry Creek North Food & Wine

When: Saturday, August 17 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Plaza, Denver

Cost: $45 – $105 get tickets here

Chef and Brew 2019

When: Wednesday, August 28 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $49 get tickets here