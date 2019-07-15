Halfway through the month of July and, per usual, this week offers seven days of non-stop concert action as there are over 50 shows to check out. The Denver music scene has over 40 music venues through the city, which means there’s bound to be something for you, whatever your musical tastes may be. As always, we hope you enjoy all the Denver music scene has to offer this week.
Monday, July 15
Recommended: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band w/ Ricky Skaggs, Kentucky Thunder @ Red Rocks
To kick things off this week on Monday night, singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett is bringing his Large Band to Morrison to take over the Red Rocks stage. Lovett is known for his incredible work in the late ’80s with albums such as his self-titled and Pontiac. Fellow artists Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder are joining Lovett at Red Rocks this Monday as well.
Also see…
Have A Nice Life w/ Consumer, Street Sects, Midwife @ Hi-Dive
John Michael Montgomery @ The Grizzly Rose
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Fuzzy J w/ Sliver, TOOMUCHBLOND, Chris Shrift & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Boy @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, July 16
Recommended: Norah Jones w/ Mavis Staples @ Red Rocks
On Tuesday night, we’re taking you right back to Red Rocks where singer-songwriter Norah Jones will be taking over the legendary Colorado stage. Jones is known for such hits as “Don’t Know Why” and “Come Away With Me,” which also act as great recommended listening if you aren’t familiar with Jones’ work. Fellow artist Mavis Staples is on the bill for Tuesday evening as well, making this a perfect laid back summer show to check out this season.
Also see…
HOODS w/ Short Fuse, Talk is Cheap, Head Trauma @ Summit Music Hall
The Shelters w/ Boot Gun @ Lost Lake
Pat Coil + Joe Anderies Collaboration Project @ Dazzle Jazz
3TEETH w/ Author and Punisher, GosT @ Marquis Theater
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
MODERNO @ Nocturne Jazz
The Lonesome Heroes w/ Inaiah Lujan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Scout Gillet w/ Specific Ocea, Katy Rea @ Lion’s Lair
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Remember Jones back to BLACK (Amy Winehouse Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, July 17
Recommended: Shinedown w/ Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Broken Hands @ 1st Bank Center
On Wednesday night, rock band Shinedown is headed to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Shinedown is known for their heavy rock sound along with their knack for coming up with catchy riffs. You might recognize Shinedown for their hit “Second Chance”off their 2008 release of The Sound of Madness. Fellow artists Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands are set to open for Shinedown as well.
Also see…
Boys of Summer Tour 2019 @ The Bluebird Theater
Yungblud w/ Saint PHNX @ The Gothic Theatre
RE:Search ft. Supertask + Potions w/ Dillard, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Planet Booty w/ Dedoz, Funk Hunk @ Larimer Lounge
Disrupt Fest ft. The Used, Thrice, Sum 41 w/ Circa Survive, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro The Hero @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
The Head and The Heart Hippo Campus @ Red Rocks
Willaris K @ Bar Standard
Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Betraying the Martyrs w/ Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels, Defying Decay, ThoughtPilot @ The Roxy Theatre
Doug Kershaw + Deke Dickerson w/ Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys @ The Oriental Theater
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
The Beths w/ Girl Friday @ Globe Hall
Ross Newell w/ Jeff Plankenhorn, Brontë Fall, Leah Woods @ The Walnut Room
Kelly Hunt @ Soiled Dove Underground
Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway
Meat and Potatoes w/ Life Science, Corda Vera, Smelly Melons, Ethan Mindlin Jones @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Thursday, July 18
Recommended: The Head and the Heart w/ Hippo Campus @ Red Rocks
On Wednesday and Thursday night, The Head & The Heart are headed to Denver to take over Red Rocks. The Head & The Heart released their first self-titled album back in 2011 and earlier this year, the band released their fifth album Living Mirage. If you haven’t listened to this band in action, you’ll have the perfect chance to catch them along with Hippo Campus this Thursday.
Also see…
Alex Di Leo w/ Cody Lovaas, Bed Weather, PHIE @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Wood & Wire w/ Jay Roemer Band, Hazel Hue @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Legato w/ SYCDVK, RADO, Rush Hour Train @ Larimer Lounge
Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
LouMuzik @ Marquis Theater
Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz
Annie and the Bang Bang w/ J.W.Schuller, Fox Moses, The Last Origin @ Lion’s Lair
Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Dead Winter Carpenters w/ Highland Ramblers, Burn It Blue @ Globe Hall
Julie Geller @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lil’ Wyte w/ Statik G, Ian Taylor, Rhyme Sick @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pixel Terror w/ Krewx, Finggaz, Braxx, Wav-E, X Cobra @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, July 19
Recommended: Hammer’s House Party ft. M.C. Hammer, Sir Mix‐A‐Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Funky Bunch @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
To kick off the weekend on Friday night, we’ve got one hell of a show for you to check out. ’90s rapper M.C. Hammer is bringing a stacked line-up to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Joining Hammer are other ’90s legends such as Sir Mix-A-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew and Funky Bunch. That’s right, all of these acts are coming together in Denver and you have the chance to catch all of the action.
Also see…
The Growlers w/ BRONCHO @ The Ogden Theatre
Blister 66 w/ Reno Divorce, The Eight Bucks Experiment, Crusher Bound Cadillac, Luke Schmaltz (from King Rat), Venom & Valor @ The Bluebird Theater
The Como La Flor Band @ Summit Music Hall
Yella Beezy w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Evol Intent + Heavygrinder + MC Dino w/ Miss Jaedha, Drty Hbtz, Magnetik, Ms Toxiic, Dj Evenflo, Miss Felix, Xeela @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Bones Owens w/ Race To Neptune, Jesse R.S. @ Larimer Lounge
The Last Revel w/ Hound Heart, Foxfeather @ Lost Lake
Sammy Mayfield Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Smirk (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The String Cheese Incident w/ Cory Wong @ Red Rocks
Remain and Sustain w/ With Crows, Deathwish, Our Father, With Anguish @ Marquis Theater
Thugf*cker @ Bar Standard
The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Drew Morell + Tom Gershwin (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Debajo del Agua – Pachamerica Fest III w/ Roka Hueka, Selecta C @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Jack Ingram w/ Special Guest @ The Oriental Theater
Cereza w/ Slugger @ 3 Kings Tavern
E/M/P w/ Potbelly, Almataha, Bottom Bracket @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Lee Clark Allen + Wes Watkins + Avery J + Ba @ Goosetown Tavern
Bluprint (EP Release) w/ Silver & Gold, The Backseaters, Dang’O @ Globe Hall
Grayson Capps w/ Blue Mother Tupelo @ The Walnut Room
Anavrin’s Day (Nirvana Tribute) w/ Ledbetter (Pearl Jam Tribute), Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Eric Martin (of Mr. Big) ft. Trixter, Sideffect, Something For Tomorrow, Ratt Poison, The Humbuckers @ Herman’s Hideaway
Saturday, July 20
Recommended: The Growlers w/ BRONCHO @ The Ogden Theatre
If you’re looking for some electro-indie music to check out this week, look no further. On Friday and Saturday night, The Growlers are headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. The Growlers are known for their smooth indie style that puts electronic and rock elements into the mix. If you’re looking for some recommended listening before seeing this band in action, check out their 2016 album City Club to get started. Fellow artist BRONCHO is on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
My Body Sings Electric w/ The Trujillo Company, Overslept, Belle @ The Bluebird Theater
Cattle Decapitation w/ Carnifex, The Faceless, Rivers Of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand Of Sacrifice, Oak, Ash and Thorn, Letter 9 @ Summit Music Hall
Los Colognes w/ Flash Mountain Flood, Shawn Nelson Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Hillbilly Casino w/ Saddle Of Southern Darkness, Smokestack Relics @ Larimer Lounge
The Vegabonds + Kind Hearted Strangers @ Lost Lake
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Movers & Shakers ft. Erica Brown (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The String Cheese Incident w/ Keller Williams @ Red Rocks
Flipper w/ Television Generation, Hot Apostles @ Marquis Theater
It’s Just Bugs w/ Plastic Daggers, Church Fire, Wet Nights @ Hi-Dive
BASS OPS ft. Cherney w/ RYBO + Lubelski @ Club Vinyl
Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Drake Night #6 ft. DJ Big Styles @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Wifisfuneral @ The Roxy Theatre
Retro Night w/ 6 Million Dollar Band @ The Oriental Theater
The Rainbow Treatment w/ The Rebel Set, The Jinjas @ Lion’s Lair
Artificial Perfect Moment @ 3 Kings Tavern
Crimson Crows @ Goosetown Tavern
The Atomic w/ Rocket Power, American Idiot @ Globe Hall
Nefesh Mountain w/ Rebekah Rolland (of Run Boy Run) @ The Walnut Room
17th Avenue All-Stars @ Soiled Dove Underground
Bizzy Bone (Bone Thugs n Harmony) (Album Release) w/ Indigenous Peoples @ Herman’s Hideaway
Zagriculture w/ The Pamlico Sound, PJ Moon & The Swappers @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Sunday, July 21
Recommended: The String Cheese Incident w/ The Del McCoury Band @ Red Rocks
On Sunday night, The String Cheese Incident is wrapping up a three-night run at Red Rocks. The String Cheese Incident is one of the most iconic jam-bands on the scene today and they just happen to call Colorado their home. For over 20 years, The String Cheese Incident has been on the move in the industry and we’re happy to see them continue on their success. The Del McCoury Band is on Sunday night’s bill as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.
Also see…
The Green w/ Leilani Wolfgramm, Lola Rising @ The Bluebird Theater
Panteon Rococo @ The Gothic Theatre
The Homegrown Capitol Tours Launch Party ft. Kalyst, People Corrupting People, Trip, Fvnciisavage, DillonJ, Yoda Popz, Anomalous, Schnell Jordan, Fathom All The Animals, TooSwift, Joe Law, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Andrew Duhon w/ O’Connor Brothers Band @ Larimer Lounge
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
A Night of Friendship & Appreciation w/ Jack Hadley (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Citizens w/ Plain Faraday, The Long Plains @ Marquis Theater
Elizabeth Colour Wheel w/ Drowse, New Standards Men, BleakHeart @ Hi-Dive
Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl
Parker McCollum @ The Grizzly Rose
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Stick to Your Guns w/ Counterparts, Terror, Year Of The Knife @ The Oriental Theater
The Wizard w/ Mystic Wool, Space Jail @ Lion’s Lair
Rising Star Jazz Festival @ The Walnut Room
Sassfactory w/ Who GaF, Chalk Dinsaur, butl3r, Falc1, No Touch @ Your Mom’s House Denver
