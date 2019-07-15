Halfway through the month of July and, per usual, this week offers seven days of non-stop concert action as there are over 50 shows to check out. The Denver music scene has over 40 music venues through the city, which means there’s bound to be something for you, whatever your musical tastes may be. As always, we hope you enjoy all the Denver music scene has to offer this week.

Monday, July 15

Recommended: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band w/ Ricky Skaggs, Kentucky Thunder @ Red Rocks

To kick things off this week on Monday night, singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett is bringing his Large Band to Morrison to take over the Red Rocks stage. Lovett is known for his incredible work in the late ’80s with albums such as his self-titled and Pontiac. Fellow artists Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder are joining Lovett at Red Rocks this Monday as well.

Also see…

Have A Nice Life w/ Consumer, Street Sects, Midwife @ Hi-Dive

John Michael Montgomery @ The Grizzly Rose

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Fuzzy J w/ Sliver, TOOMUCHBLOND, Chris Shrift & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Boy @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, July 16

Recommended: Norah Jones w/ Mavis Staples @ Red Rocks

On Tuesday night, we’re taking you right back to Red Rocks where singer-songwriter Norah Jones will be taking over the legendary Colorado stage. Jones is known for such hits as “Don’t Know Why” and “Come Away With Me,” which also act as great recommended listening if you aren’t familiar with Jones’ work. Fellow artist Mavis Staples is on the bill for Tuesday evening as well, making this a perfect laid back summer show to check out this season.

Also see…

HOODS w/ Short Fuse, Talk is Cheap, Head Trauma @ Summit Music Hall

The Shelters w/ Boot Gun @ Lost Lake

Pat Coil + Joe Anderies Collaboration Project @ Dazzle Jazz

3TEETH w/ Author and Punisher, GosT @ Marquis Theater

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

MODERNO @ Nocturne Jazz

The Lonesome Heroes w/ Inaiah Lujan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Scout Gillet w/ Specific Ocea, Katy Rea @ Lion’s Lair

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Remember Jones back to BLACK (Amy Winehouse Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, July 17

Recommended: Shinedown w/ Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Broken Hands @ 1st Bank Center

On Wednesday night, rock band Shinedown is headed to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Shinedown is known for their heavy rock sound along with their knack for coming up with catchy riffs. You might recognize Shinedown for their hit “Second Chance”off their 2008 release of The Sound of Madness. Fellow artists Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands are set to open for Shinedown as well.

Also see…

Boys of Summer Tour 2019 @ The Bluebird Theater

Yungblud w/ Saint PHNX @ The Gothic Theatre

RE:Search ft. Supertask + Potions w/ Dillard, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Planet Booty w/ Dedoz, Funk Hunk @ Larimer Lounge

Disrupt Fest ft. The Used, Thrice, Sum 41 w/ Circa Survive, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro The Hero @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

The Head and The Heart Hippo Campus @ Red Rocks

Willaris K @ Bar Standard

Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Betraying the Martyrs w/ Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels, Defying Decay, ThoughtPilot @ The Roxy Theatre

Doug Kershaw + Deke Dickerson w/ Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys @ The Oriental Theater

Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

The Beths w/ Girl Friday @ Globe Hall

Ross Newell w/ Jeff Plankenhorn, Brontë Fall, Leah Woods @ The Walnut Room

Kelly Hunt @ Soiled Dove Underground

Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway

Meat and Potatoes w/ Life Science, Corda Vera, Smelly Melons, Ethan Mindlin Jones @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Thursday, July 18

Recommended: The Head and the Heart w/ Hippo Campus @ Red Rocks

On Wednesday and Thursday night, The Head & The Heart are headed to Denver to take over Red Rocks. The Head & The Heart released their first self-titled album back in 2011 and earlier this year, the band released their fifth album Living Mirage. If you haven’t listened to this band in action, you’ll have the perfect chance to catch them along with Hippo Campus this Thursday.

Also see…

Alex Di Leo w/ Cody Lovaas, Bed Weather, PHIE @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Wood & Wire w/ Jay Roemer Band, Hazel Hue @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Legato w/ SYCDVK, RADO, Rush Hour Train @ Larimer Lounge

Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

LouMuzik @ Marquis Theater

Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

Annie and the Bang Bang w/ J.W.Schuller, Fox Moses, The Last Origin @ Lion’s Lair

Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Dead Winter Carpenters w/ Highland Ramblers, Burn It Blue @ Globe Hall

Julie Geller @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lil’ Wyte w/ Statik G, Ian Taylor, Rhyme Sick @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pixel Terror w/ Krewx, Finggaz, Braxx, Wav-E, X Cobra @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, July 19

Recommended: Hammer’s House Party ft. M.C. Hammer, Sir Mix‐A‐Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Funky Bunch @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

To kick off the weekend on Friday night, we’ve got one hell of a show for you to check out. ’90s rapper M.C. Hammer is bringing a stacked line-up to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Joining Hammer are other ’90s legends such as Sir Mix-A-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew and Funky Bunch. That’s right, all of these acts are coming together in Denver and you have the chance to catch all of the action.

Also see…

The Growlers w/ BRONCHO @ The Ogden Theatre

Blister 66 w/ Reno Divorce, The Eight Bucks Experiment, Crusher Bound Cadillac, Luke Schmaltz (from King Rat), Venom & Valor @ The Bluebird Theater

The Como La Flor Band @ Summit Music Hall

Yella Beezy w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Evol Intent + Heavygrinder + MC Dino w/ Miss Jaedha, Drty Hbtz, Magnetik, Ms Toxiic, Dj Evenflo, Miss Felix, Xeela @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Bones Owens w/ Race To Neptune, Jesse R.S. @ Larimer Lounge

The Last Revel w/ Hound Heart, Foxfeather @ Lost Lake

Sammy Mayfield Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Smirk (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The String Cheese Incident w/ Cory Wong @ Red Rocks

Remain and Sustain w/ With Crows, Deathwish, Our Father, With Anguish @ Marquis Theater

Thugf*cker @ Bar Standard

The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Drew Morell + Tom Gershwin (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Debajo del Agua – Pachamerica Fest III w/ Roka Hueka, Selecta C @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Jack Ingram w/ Special Guest @ The Oriental Theater

Cereza w/ Slugger @ 3 Kings Tavern

E/M/P w/ Potbelly, Almataha, Bottom Bracket @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Lee Clark Allen + Wes Watkins + Avery J + Ba @ Goosetown Tavern

Bluprint (EP Release) w/ Silver & Gold, The Backseaters, Dang’O @ Globe Hall

Grayson Capps w/ Blue Mother Tupelo @ The Walnut Room

Anavrin’s Day (Nirvana Tribute) w/ Ledbetter (Pearl Jam Tribute), Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Eric Martin (of Mr. Big) ft. Trixter, Sideffect, Something For Tomorrow, Ratt Poison, The Humbuckers @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday, July 20

Recommended: The Growlers w/ BRONCHO @ The Ogden Theatre

If you’re looking for some electro-indie music to check out this week, look no further. On Friday and Saturday night, The Growlers are headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. The Growlers are known for their smooth indie style that puts electronic and rock elements into the mix. If you’re looking for some recommended listening before seeing this band in action, check out their 2016 album City Club to get started. Fellow artist BRONCHO is on the bill for the evening as well.

Also see…

My Body Sings Electric w/ The Trujillo Company, Overslept, Belle @ The Bluebird Theater

Cattle Decapitation w/ Carnifex, The Faceless, Rivers Of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand Of Sacrifice, Oak, Ash and Thorn, Letter 9 @ Summit Music Hall

Los Colognes w/ Flash Mountain Flood, Shawn Nelson Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Hillbilly Casino w/ Saddle Of Southern Darkness, Smokestack Relics @ Larimer Lounge

The Vegabonds + Kind Hearted Strangers @ Lost Lake

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Movers & Shakers ft. Erica Brown (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The String Cheese Incident w/ Keller Williams @ Red Rocks

Flipper w/ Television Generation, Hot Apostles @ Marquis Theater

It’s Just Bugs w/ Plastic Daggers, Church Fire, Wet Nights @ Hi-Dive

BASS OPS ft. Cherney w/ RYBO + Lubelski @ Club Vinyl

Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Drake Night #6 ft. DJ Big Styles @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Wifisfuneral @ The Roxy Theatre

Retro Night w/ 6 Million Dollar Band @ The Oriental Theater

The Rainbow Treatment w/ The Rebel Set, The Jinjas @ Lion’s Lair

Artificial Perfect Moment @ 3 Kings Tavern

Crimson Crows @ Goosetown Tavern

The Atomic w/ Rocket Power, American Idiot @ Globe Hall

Nefesh Mountain w/ Rebekah Rolland (of Run Boy Run) @ The Walnut Room

17th Avenue All-Stars @ Soiled Dove Underground

Bizzy Bone (Bone Thugs n Harmony) (Album Release) w/ Indigenous Peoples @ Herman’s Hideaway

Zagriculture w/ The Pamlico Sound, PJ Moon & The Swappers @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Sunday, July 21

Recommended: The String Cheese Incident w/ The Del McCoury Band @ Red Rocks

On Sunday night, The String Cheese Incident is wrapping up a three-night run at Red Rocks. The String Cheese Incident is one of the most iconic jam-bands on the scene today and they just happen to call Colorado their home. For over 20 years, The String Cheese Incident has been on the move in the industry and we’re happy to see them continue on their success. The Del McCoury Band is on Sunday night’s bill as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

The Green w/ Leilani Wolfgramm, Lola Rising @ The Bluebird Theater

Panteon Rococo @ The Gothic Theatre

The Homegrown Capitol Tours Launch Party ft. Kalyst, People Corrupting People, Trip, Fvnciisavage, DillonJ, Yoda Popz, Anomalous, Schnell Jordan, Fathom All The Animals, TooSwift, Joe Law, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Andrew Duhon w/ O’Connor Brothers Band @ Larimer Lounge

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

A Night of Friendship & Appreciation w/ Jack Hadley (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Citizens w/ Plain Faraday, The Long Plains @ Marquis Theater

Elizabeth Colour Wheel w/ Drowse, New Standards Men, BleakHeart @ Hi-Dive

Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl

Parker McCollum @ The Grizzly Rose

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Stick to Your Guns w/ Counterparts, Terror, Year Of The Knife @ The Oriental Theater

The Wizard w/ Mystic Wool, Space Jail @ Lion’s Lair

Rising Star Jazz Festival @ The Walnut Room

Sassfactory w/ Who GaF, Chalk Dinsaur, butl3r, Falc1, No Touch @ Your Mom’s House Denver

