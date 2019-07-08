It’s hard to believe that by the end of this week, we will be nearly half-way through the month of July. We hope summer is treating you well so far as we venture into the second week of Denver concerts in July. As usual, you can expect nothing less than the crazy hustle and bustle from the Denver music scene. For the next seven days, you have the chance to see shows every single night, which is pretty special if you ask us.
Monday, July 8
Recommended: The Mavericks + Los Lobos @ Denver Botanic Gardens
To kick off this week in Denver concerts, The Mavericks and Los Lobos are teaming up to take over the Denver Botanic Gardens. The Mavericks are known for hits such as “Dance The Night Away” while Los Lobos are known for “Cancion del Mariachi.” If you’re looking for a great way to spend a Monday night, this will be the show to catch. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
MercyMe @ Red Rocks
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
3For20 w/ Mystic Wool, Malcolm Boyd, Alabaster @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, July 9
Recommended: Bad Religion w/ Dave Hause & The Mermaid @ The Ogden Theatre
On Tuesday night, we are taking you to The Ogden Theatre where ‘80s punk band Bad Religion is gearing up to put on a show for their Colorado fans. If you’re unfamiliar with Bad Religion, check out their 1990 album Against The Grain to get started. Fellow artist Dave Hause & the Mermaid is on the bill for Tuesday night as well. Tickets are still on sale, so follow the link below to grab some while supplies last.
Also see…
Croosh w/ Slouch, Kid Astronaut, RhymeSight @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel w/ Kramies @ Larimer Lounge
Bob Schlesinger Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Dirty Heads w/ The Interrupters, Dreamers, Bikini Trill @ Red Rocks
Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters w/ Shad Buxman and the Graveyard Shift, Weston Harris Hill @ Hi-Dive
The Adam Bodine Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Dinner w/ The Threadbarons, Neon Sines @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Vanilla Milkshakes w/ Easy Lovin’, Infami @ Lion’s Lair
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Nikki Lane w/ Carl Anderson @ Globe Hall
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, July 10
Recommended: Face Vocal Band w/ Love Stallion, Float Like A Buffalo, The Long Run @ Red Rocks
On Wednesday night, one of Colorado’s own groups Face Vocal Band is taking over Red Rocks for the second year in a row. Face Vocal Band is a five piece a cappella group out of Boulder whose voices produce unbelievable ranges of sound. They’ve made appearances on stages across the world and on national television. Fellow artists Love Stallion, Float Like A Buffalo and The Long Run are on the bill for Wednesday as well. Tickets are still available for this show, so act now before you miss your chance.
Also see…
RE:Search ft. Roni Size, Casual Commander w/ Jordan Polovina, Buck Whylin, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Granite Hands w/ Today’s Paramount, GhostPulse, Blip @ Larimer Lounge
ings w/ Rose Droll, Moses, Bellhoss @ Lost Lake
Ragin, Warren, Van Hemmen, McLagan @ Dazzle Jazz
J Worra @ Bar Standard
Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Chasm w/ Cruciamentum, Infernal Conjuration, Casket Huffer @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Oi! Scouts w/ Corrupted Youth, Potato Pirates, Noogy, Tuck Knee @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Night Queens w/ In My Room, Paul Maul @ Globe Hall
Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway
Kufs + Christine Elise w/ Soulxchange @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Shakedown Street (Grateful Dead Tribute) @ Four Mile Historic Park
Thursday, July 11
Recommended: Ariana Grande w/ Normani & Social House @ The Pepsi Center
On Thursday night, the one and only Ariana Grande is finally (after rescheduling) headed to Denver to take over The Pepsi Center. Grande is one of the most successful artists of modern time and her success has no end in sight. Earlier this year, Grande released her most recent album thank u, next which had massive success on the charts. Fellow artists Normani & Social House are on the bill for Thursday night as Grande brings her tour to the Mile High City.
Also see…
Deerhunter w/ Moon Diagrams @ The Ogden Theatre
Shooter Jennings w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, The Christopher Shayne Band @ The Bluebird Theater
Louis The Child w/ Brownies and Lemonade All-Stars @ The Gothic Theatre
Ghost Town Drifters w/ That Damn Sasquatch, Kris Lager Band, Deer Creek Sharp Shooters @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Common w/ Nicole Bus @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Jive Tribe w/ Morsel, Fresh Fruit @ Larimer Lounge
Gypsy Temple + EverIgnite w/ Substitute Creature, Water Aerobics @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Tri-City Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
East + West Syndicate (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Hootie & the Blowfish w/ Barenaked Ladies @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Louis The Child w/ Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, Evan Giia @ Red Rocks
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown w/ The Temperance Movement, Thomas Wynn & The Believers @ Marquis Theater
Hogslop String Band @ Hi-Dive
Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz
Matthew Dear w/ RumTum, DEBR4H, Retrofette (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
BOE Sosa @ The Roxy Theatre
Away Team w/ Like A Tiger, The Yellnats @ Lion’s Lair
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Pony Bradshaw w/ Blake Brown and the American Dust Choir @ Globe Hall
Mighty Brother + McKnight + Graham Good @ The Walnut Room
Zach Nugent’s Nights of The Living Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Thadeus Gonzalez w/ Twisted Escape, Wind and The Willows, Denver Meatpacking Co. @ Herman’s Hideaway
ULK w/ GrymeTyme, ToOch, Brixx, Droptalk, SweetPrince, PoppaBear @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise @ Commons Park
Friday, July 12
Recommended: The Motet + Galactic w/ Moon Hooch @ Red Rocks
On Friday night, we’re bringing you back to Red Rocks where fellow Colorado band The Motet is gearing up to take over Red Rocks alongside Galactic. The Motet are known for their driving funk sound while Galactic brings more of a jam-band sound to the stage. On Friday, you’ll have the chance to see both of these groups take over Red Rocks in what has the potential to be one hell of a show. Fellow artist Moon Hooch is on the Friday night bill as well.
Also see…
Tab Benoit w/ Eric Johanson, Erica Brown @ The Ogden Theatre
The Blasters + Supersuckers + Wayne The Train Hancock w/ MC Clownvis Presley @ The Bluebird Theater
Flosstradamus w/ 4B @ The Fillmore
Khalid w/ Clairo @ The Pepsi Center
Travers Brothership w/ Kessel Run, Big Time Rascals @ Cervantes’ Other Side
This Must Be The Band (Talking Heads Tribute) w/ No Touch @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Mark Redito w/ VVIERD, Snubluck, Tripleset @ Larimer Lounge
Copper Leaf (Album Release) w/ Automatic Iris, Bear and the Beasts @ Lost Lake
Huntertones (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Pierce Murphy Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Bury Mia (Album Release) w/ hellocentral, Major Glen, Jailpocket @ Marquis Theater
Hi-Dive Hug Down w/ Panther Martin, Super Bummer, Jobless, Night Champ @ Hi-Dive
Wally Callerio & Rescue @ Bar Standard
Gareth Emery @ The Church
The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Mark Diamond + Dan Hunting (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SuperMagick (Tribute To Amy Winehouse) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Twisted Insane @ The Roxy Theatre
Kottonmouth Kings w/ Boondox, Dirty Rotten Rhymers, Stonewall Blvd @ The Oriental Theater
Chemical X (EP Release) w/ E/M/P, Trick Punch @ Lion’s Lair
Compost Heap Fest IV @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Ready, Set, Go… ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Froth w/ Versing, Shark Dreams @ Globe Hall
The Mailboxes w/ Our Violet Room, Maya Bennett @ The Walnut Room
Louis Colaiannia @ Soiled Dove Underground
Pizza Hangout @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Saturday, July 13
Recommended: Streetlight Manifesto @ The Fillmore
On Saturday night, Streetlight Manifesto is taking over The Fillmore. Streetlight Manifesto is an ensemble known for blending together ska and punk rock in a unique and fluid way. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out tracks such as “The Three of Us” or “Everything Went Numb” to get started. Since their beginnings in 2003, Streetlight Manifesto released five albums with the most recent release, The Hands That Thieve, in 2013. Tickets are still available to catch this group in action, so grab some while you still can.
Also see…
Sulfur (Slipknot Tribute) w/ Drift Away Dreamer, Public Display of Aggression, Leveler, Team Force @ The Gothic Theatre
Michael Bublé @ The Pepsi Center
Girls Rock Denver @ Summit Music Hall
Over Time w/ Sorry Sweetheart, Filthy Hearts, Zephyr (Four Way Album Release) @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Official Reggae On The Grass Pre-Party ft. Earthkry w/ Giant Walking Robots, Red Sage, BloodPreshah, DJ Imeh, Da Teacha @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Blasters + Supersuckers + Wayne “The Train” Hancock w/ MC Clownvis Presley @ Larimer Lounge
Robert Ellis – The Texas Piano Man w/ Christopher The Conquered @ Lost Lake
Tom Amend Organ Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Esmé Patterson (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Cody Jinks w/ Mark Chesnutt @ Red Rocks
The Aristocrats w/ Travis Larson Band, Mad Pow @ Marquis Theater
Extra Gold w/ Bison Bone, Claire Heywood @ Hi-Dive
Halloween In July @ Bar Standard
Eli Escobar (Day Set) @ Club Vinyl
BASS OPS ft. INF1N1TE w/ Kevin Knapp (Night Set) @ Club Vinyl
Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Annie Booth + Bob Bowman (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
King Cardinal (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SuperMagick (Tribute To Amy Winehouse) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Battle For Summer Slaughter @ The Roxy Theatre
Compost Heap Fest IV @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Hackensaw Boys w/ Bottlerocket Hurricane, Ian Mahan and The Park Boys @ Globe Hall
Cas Haley w/ Chase Makai (of Nahko and Medicine For The People) @ The Walnut Room
Najee (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Floyd Lotus ft. Lotus Gait, Driven By Turmoil @ Herman’s Hideaway
Children of Indigo (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Chompers + MoonRadish w/ Koodookoo, Ploom (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Sunday, July 14
Recommended: Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks
To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, Pink Martini and Mary Chapin Carpenter are taking over Red Rocks along with the Colorado Symphony. Pink Martini is a fusion-jazz group out of Portland that falls on the jazzier side of the genre spectrum. Carpenter is an industry veteran singer-songwriter whose career dates back to the late ’80s and continues all the way up through 2018. On Sunday, you’ll have the chance to catch both Pink Martini and Carpenter in action with the Colorado Symphony making this a perfect way to spend a Sunday night.
Also see…
Dragutante @ The Gothic Theatre
Pouya w/ Ramirez, Boobie Lootaveli @ Summit Music Hall
Sounds Like Summer ft. Bankshot, Stay Gypsy, Peach Blood, Khamyel, Frequency Response, Miros, Bodango, All Secrets Known @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Punk Rock Burlesque w/ Dizzy With A Dame @ Larimer Lounge
LPeez w/ Dopeboyduce, 100packsavy, Lyric Croft @ Lost Lake
Intocable @ The Paramount Theatre
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Joseph Huber @ Hi-Dive
Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl
Lucas Hoge @ The Grizzly Rose
Just Can’t Brunch Enough: The Depeche Mode Brunch ft. DJ Slave1, Lipgloss (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Callout w/ Black And White Motion Picture, Upstairs Neighbor @ Lion’s Lair
The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern
Disrupt Fest Battle of the Bands w/ 21 Taras, Float Like a Buffalo, CITRA, Silver and Smoke, Right Before Rain, Colony Collapse, Fortune In Fallacy @ Globe Hall
Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ Soiled Dove Underground
Underground Hip-Hop Showcase ft. 5ve, SumGuy, Awkward Cliff, More @ Your Mom’s House Denver
