It’s hard to believe that by the end of this week, we will be nearly half-way through the month of July. We hope summer is treating you well so far as we venture into the second week of Denver concerts in July. As usual, you can expect nothing less than the crazy hustle and bustle from the Denver music scene. For the next seven days, you have the chance to see shows every single night, which is pretty special if you ask us.

Monday, July 8

Recommended: The Mavericks + Los Lobos @ Denver Botanic Gardens

To kick off this week in Denver concerts, The Mavericks and Los Lobos are teaming up to take over the Denver Botanic Gardens. The Mavericks are known for hits such as “Dance The Night Away” while Los Lobos are known for “Cancion del Mariachi.” If you’re looking for a great way to spend a Monday night, this will be the show to catch. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

MercyMe @ Red Rocks

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

3For20 w/ Mystic Wool, Malcolm Boyd, Alabaster @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, July 9

Recommended: Bad Religion w/ Dave Hause & The Mermaid @ The Ogden Theatre

On Tuesday night, we are taking you to The Ogden Theatre where ‘80s punk band Bad Religion is gearing up to put on a show for their Colorado fans. If you’re unfamiliar with Bad Religion, check out their 1990 album Against The Grain to get started. Fellow artist Dave Hause & the Mermaid is on the bill for Tuesday night as well. Tickets are still on sale, so follow the link below to grab some while supplies last.

Also see…

Croosh w/ Slouch, Kid Astronaut, RhymeSight @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel w/ Kramies @ Larimer Lounge

Bob Schlesinger Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Dirty Heads w/ The Interrupters, Dreamers, Bikini Trill @ Red Rocks

Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters w/ Shad Buxman and the Graveyard Shift, Weston Harris Hill @ Hi-Dive

The Adam Bodine Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Dinner w/ The Threadbarons, Neon Sines @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Vanilla Milkshakes w/ Easy Lovin’, Infami @ Lion’s Lair

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Nikki Lane w/ Carl Anderson @ Globe Hall

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, July 10

Recommended: Face Vocal Band w/ Love Stallion, Float Like A Buffalo, The Long Run @ Red Rocks

On Wednesday night, one of Colorado’s own groups Face Vocal Band is taking over Red Rocks for the second year in a row. Face Vocal Band is a five piece a cappella group out of Boulder whose voices produce unbelievable ranges of sound. They’ve made appearances on stages across the world and on national television. Fellow artists Love Stallion, Float Like A Buffalo and The Long Run are on the bill for Wednesday as well. Tickets are still available for this show, so act now before you miss your chance.

Also see…

RE:Search ft. Roni Size, Casual Commander w/ Jordan Polovina, Buck Whylin, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Granite Hands w/ Today’s Paramount, GhostPulse, Blip @ Larimer Lounge

ings w/ Rose Droll, Moses, Bellhoss @ Lost Lake

Ragin, Warren, Van Hemmen, McLagan @ Dazzle Jazz

J Worra @ Bar Standard

Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Chasm w/ Cruciamentum, Infernal Conjuration, Casket Huffer @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Oi! Scouts w/ Corrupted Youth, Potato Pirates, Noogy, Tuck Knee @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Night Queens w/ In My Room, Paul Maul @ Globe Hall

Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway

Kufs + Christine Elise w/ Soulxchange @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Shakedown Street (Grateful Dead Tribute) @ Four Mile Historic Park

Thursday, July 11

Recommended: Ariana Grande w/ Normani & Social House @ The Pepsi Center

On Thursday night, the one and only Ariana Grande is finally (after rescheduling) headed to Denver to take over The Pepsi Center. Grande is one of the most successful artists of modern time and her success has no end in sight. Earlier this year, Grande released her most recent album thank u, next which had massive success on the charts. Fellow artists Normani & Social House are on the bill for Thursday night as Grande brings her tour to the Mile High City.

Also see…

Deerhunter w/ Moon Diagrams @ The Ogden Theatre

Shooter Jennings w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, The Christopher Shayne Band @ The Bluebird Theater

Louis The Child w/ Brownies and Lemonade All-Stars @ The Gothic Theatre

Ghost Town Drifters w/ That Damn Sasquatch, Kris Lager Band, Deer Creek Sharp Shooters @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Common w/ Nicole Bus @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Jive Tribe w/ Morsel, Fresh Fruit @ Larimer Lounge

Gypsy Temple + EverIgnite w/ Substitute Creature, Water Aerobics @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Tri-City Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

East + West Syndicate (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Hootie & the Blowfish w/ Barenaked Ladies @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Louis The Child w/ Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, Evan Giia @ Red Rocks

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown w/ The Temperance Movement, Thomas Wynn & The Believers @ Marquis Theater

Hogslop String Band @ Hi-Dive

Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

Matthew Dear w/ RumTum, DEBR4H, Retrofette (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

BOE Sosa @ The Roxy Theatre

Away Team w/ Like A Tiger, The Yellnats @ Lion’s Lair

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Pony Bradshaw w/ Blake Brown and the American Dust Choir @ Globe Hall

Mighty Brother + McKnight + Graham Good @ The Walnut Room

Zach Nugent’s Nights of The Living Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Thadeus Gonzalez w/ Twisted Escape, Wind and The Willows, Denver Meatpacking Co. @ Herman’s Hideaway

ULK w/ GrymeTyme, ToOch, Brixx, Droptalk, SweetPrince, PoppaBear @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise @ Commons Park

Friday, July 12

Recommended: The Motet + Galactic w/ Moon Hooch @ Red Rocks

On Friday night, we’re bringing you back to Red Rocks where fellow Colorado band The Motet is gearing up to take over Red Rocks alongside Galactic. The Motet are known for their driving funk sound while Galactic brings more of a jam-band sound to the stage. On Friday, you’ll have the chance to see both of these groups take over Red Rocks in what has the potential to be one hell of a show. Fellow artist Moon Hooch is on the Friday night bill as well.

Also see…

Tab Benoit w/ Eric Johanson, Erica Brown @ The Ogden Theatre

The Blasters + Supersuckers + Wayne The Train Hancock w/ MC Clownvis Presley @ The Bluebird Theater

Flosstradamus w/ 4B @ The Fillmore

Khalid w/ Clairo @ The Pepsi Center

Travers Brothership w/ Kessel Run, Big Time Rascals @ Cervantes’ Other Side

This Must Be The Band (Talking Heads Tribute) w/ No Touch @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Mark Redito w/ VVIERD, Snubluck, Tripleset @ Larimer Lounge

Copper Leaf (Album Release) w/ Automatic Iris, Bear and the Beasts @ Lost Lake

Huntertones (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Pierce Murphy Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Bury Mia (Album Release) w/ hellocentral, Major Glen, Jailpocket @ Marquis Theater

Hi-Dive Hug Down w/ Panther Martin, Super Bummer, Jobless, Night Champ @ Hi-Dive

Wally Callerio & Rescue @ Bar Standard

Gareth Emery @ The Church

The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Mark Diamond + Dan Hunting (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SuperMagick (Tribute To Amy Winehouse) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Twisted Insane @ The Roxy Theatre

Kottonmouth Kings w/ Boondox, Dirty Rotten Rhymers, Stonewall Blvd @ The Oriental Theater

Chemical X (EP Release) w/ E/M/P, Trick Punch @ Lion’s Lair

Compost Heap Fest IV @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Ready, Set, Go… ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Froth w/ Versing, Shark Dreams @ Globe Hall

The Mailboxes w/ Our Violet Room, Maya Bennett @ The Walnut Room

Louis Colaiannia @ Soiled Dove Underground

Pizza Hangout @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Saturday, July 13

Recommended: Streetlight Manifesto @ The Fillmore

On Saturday night, Streetlight Manifesto is taking over The Fillmore. Streetlight Manifesto is an ensemble known for blending together ska and punk rock in a unique and fluid way. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out tracks such as “The Three of Us” or “Everything Went Numb” to get started. Since their beginnings in 2003, Streetlight Manifesto released five albums with the most recent release, The Hands That Thieve, in 2013. Tickets are still available to catch this group in action, so grab some while you still can.

Also see…

Sulfur (Slipknot Tribute) w/ Drift Away Dreamer, Public Display of Aggression, Leveler, Team Force @ The Gothic Theatre

Michael Bublé @ The Pepsi Center

Girls Rock Denver @ Summit Music Hall

Over Time w/ Sorry Sweetheart, Filthy Hearts, Zephyr (Four Way Album Release) @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Official Reggae On The Grass Pre-Party ft. Earthkry w/ Giant Walking Robots, Red Sage, BloodPreshah, DJ Imeh, Da Teacha @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Blasters + Supersuckers + Wayne “The Train” Hancock w/ MC Clownvis Presley @ Larimer Lounge

Robert Ellis – The Texas Piano Man w/ Christopher The Conquered @ Lost Lake

Tom Amend Organ Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Esmé Patterson (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Cody Jinks w/ Mark Chesnutt @ Red Rocks

The Aristocrats w/ Travis Larson Band, Mad Pow @ Marquis Theater

Extra Gold w/ Bison Bone, Claire Heywood @ Hi-Dive

Halloween In July @ Bar Standard

Eli Escobar (Day Set) @ Club Vinyl

BASS OPS ft. INF1N1TE w/ Kevin Knapp (Night Set) @ Club Vinyl

Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Annie Booth + Bob Bowman (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

King Cardinal (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SuperMagick (Tribute To Amy Winehouse) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Battle For Summer Slaughter @ The Roxy Theatre

Compost Heap Fest IV @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Hackensaw Boys w/ Bottlerocket Hurricane, Ian Mahan and The Park Boys @ Globe Hall

Cas Haley w/ Chase Makai (of Nahko and Medicine For The People) @ The Walnut Room

Najee (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Floyd Lotus ft. Lotus Gait, Driven By Turmoil @ Herman’s Hideaway

Children of Indigo (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Chompers + MoonRadish w/ Koodookoo, Ploom (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Sunday, July 14

Recommended: Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, Pink Martini and Mary Chapin Carpenter are taking over Red Rocks along with the Colorado Symphony. Pink Martini is a fusion-jazz group out of Portland that falls on the jazzier side of the genre spectrum. Carpenter is an industry veteran singer-songwriter whose career dates back to the late ’80s and continues all the way up through 2018. On Sunday, you’ll have the chance to catch both Pink Martini and Carpenter in action with the Colorado Symphony making this a perfect way to spend a Sunday night.

Also see…

Dragutante @ The Gothic Theatre

Pouya w/ Ramirez, Boobie Lootaveli @ Summit Music Hall

Sounds Like Summer ft. Bankshot, Stay Gypsy, Peach Blood, Khamyel, Frequency Response, Miros, Bodango, All Secrets Known @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Punk Rock Burlesque w/ Dizzy With A Dame @ Larimer Lounge

LPeez w/ Dopeboyduce, 100packsavy, Lyric Croft @ Lost Lake

Intocable @ The Paramount Theatre

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Joseph Huber @ Hi-Dive

Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl

Lucas Hoge @ The Grizzly Rose

Just Can’t Brunch Enough: The Depeche Mode Brunch ft. DJ Slave1, Lipgloss (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Callout w/ Black And White Motion Picture, Upstairs Neighbor @ Lion’s Lair

The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

Disrupt Fest Battle of the Bands w/ 21 Taras, Float Like a Buffalo, CITRA, Silver and Smoke, Right Before Rain, Colony Collapse, Fortune In Fallacy @ Globe Hall

Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ Soiled Dove Underground

Underground Hip-Hop Showcase ft. 5ve, SumGuy, Awkward Cliff, More @ Your Mom’s House Denver

