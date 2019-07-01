Colorado Public Radio’s (CPR) beloved OpenAir platform, known for serving up independent music across the state and beyond, has undergone a transformation. Today, CPR announced that OpenAir will rebrand into Indie 102.3, an independent music discovery service doubling down on OpenAir’s commitment to exposing the masses to local independent releases. Helmed by radio veteran and CPR newcomer Willobee Carlan, who will oversee the program’s ongoing development, Indie 102.3 aims to bring listeners a wide array of musical experiences and new programming.

“Indie 102.3 is launching with the support of the extremely talented team already in place,” said Carlan. “Together, we are taking it to the next level. We will use a diversity of mediums — broadcast, digital and community events — to develop a larger more engaged audience for music discovery. Our goal is to elevate Colorado-based music, musicians and experiences.”

Joining Carlan, Music Director Jessi Whitten and hosts Jeremy Petersen, Alisha Sweeney, Bruce Trujillo and Zach Gilltrap will lead the charge of introducing listeners to new sounds and emerging artists, as well as the familiar sounds CPR listeners have come to know and love. Trujillo will host “Indie Especial” a segment diving into Colorado’s Latin music scene, “Indie Gold,” hosted by Sweeney will delight in classic indie hits, “The Local 303 Show,” hosted by Trujillo and Sweeney will be a weekly two-hour exposé into Denver’s music scene and “Bootleg Sessions” will be a weekly live concert series.

In addition, listeners can hear beloved national programming like NPR’s “All Songs Considered” and “Passport Approved.”

Indie 102.3 can be heard throughout Denver at 102.3 FM and in Fort Collins at 90.9 FM. The full programming schedule is available here.