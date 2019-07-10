For the Underground Music Showcase (UMS) planning is everything. With hundreds of bands slated to perform across a multitude of venues lining Broadway, the best way to make the most of the weekend is approaching it with a game plan in pocket. As always, there is a lot of overlaps and crossovers and of course a decent amount of heartbreak when two acts you were betting on catching take off at the same time. Ray Reed or Wildermiss, Slow Caves or YaSi, it’s time to make the tough decisions and discover Denver’s music scene in the process.

This year, the festival will feature three custom outdoor stages — the Showcase Stage at Goodwill, the Odyssey Stage at Import Mechanics, and debuting at this year’s showcase, the Knockout Stage will take up residence at Punch Bowl Social. Additionally, there are 15+ indoor stages lining Broadway bursting at the seams with even more talent. Fans can explore the music, indulge in craft booze and nibble on some local eats while diving into ball pits, swinging from hammocks and interacting with art exhibits.

Today, you can grab fee-free tickets at a UMS pop-up at The Black Buzzard from 7-11 p.m. with performances from UMS artists — Whiskey Autumn, Retrofette and OKO TYGRA, and grab a free beer with purchase of a UMS ticket.

Check out the full stage breakdown below and go here for the full schedule.

Fri 7/26

Gates open @ 3:00 p.m.

Sat 7/27

Gates open @ 1:00 p.m.

Sun 7/28

Gates open @ 1:00 p.m.

Additionally, Fans can still grab $50 weekend passes while they last, and $40 single day passes are expected to be released soon. Tickets can be purchased here.