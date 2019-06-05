Take a deep breath and flow into downward dog during Yoga Rocks the Park. On Sunday, June 9, Yoga Rocks the Park celebrates its 11th year during its season-opening day. Yoga Rocks the Park is a free yoga series located in Sunken Gardens Park that is made accessible to the public by different sponsors, whether they be local or national.

The day will start by getting zen with a guided meditation with the help of a staff member from Mayu Sanctuary to calm and center your mind, followed by an hour-long yoga session led by an instructor from Sumits Yoga Colorado to get your blood pumping. Beats from a DJ will keep you moving throughout the yoga flow and to help your focus on where you want to move with a steady sound.

After the yoga flow is finished you can explore a vendor village that is packed full of free samples of food and drinks to refuel from your sweat session. The village also features demonstrations from aerial yoga studios and other booths as well as items to purchase from yogi friendly brands.

The yoga session is open to yogis of all levels, so no worries if you can’t get into that mermaid pose. Make sure to bring your own yoga mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated with. Dress weather appropriate.

The event is free to attend for adults and $10 admission for kids at entry. You can register here. Sunken Gardens Park is located at 11th Ave. and Speer Blvd., Denver