Now, this was my first time seeing Yeasayer, which was long overdue. For a band that receives endless praise for their live shows, it took me far too long to catch the trio live. However, despite sounding stellar, the show lacked artistic production — yes, Yeasayer lacked artistic production. The only art found on stage was a piece of a metallic silver curtain hanging down the center of the back wall. It was reminiscent of high school prom, with the frontman’s suit not helping the cause. The Erotic Reruns album art was nowhere to be found in any capacity, with Yeasayer failing to tie the new album into the live set.

The production wasn’t all that felt incomplete — so did the setlist. “I Am Chemistry” — a complex single of Yeasayer’s — was not played. As a matter of fact, the “I Am Chemistry” album Amen & Goodbye was completely skipped over, with Fragrant World nearly excluded as well. It felt as if they were avoiding certain material, playing it safe — a criticism the band also received in regards to their new album which was a mere 29 minutes long and much more digestible than some of their previous works. Maybe it was a case of expectations vs reality, but the show seemingly lacked artistic direction and a diverse setlist, which was shocking considering their reputation.