More than 1,000 miles to the west of Denver is the Pacific Ocean. With the beauty of the blue water and tropical life that call us to the shore comes a specific fashion style from those whose lives revolve a great deal around the water. Surfer style — a combination of bohemian, casual and hippie elements has recently inspired many iconic fashion runways for Spring/Summer 2019. Michael Kors, Chanel, Chloe and Calvin Klein all debuted surfer-inspired looks spanning from swimwear, nonconformist skirts, graphic t-shirts, strappy sandals, wide belts and loose waves. Together, these components produced unique and prevalent designs that we celebrate even in Denver. Here, 303 Magazine showcases how to bring surfer-inspired style to the mountains.

MERGED PATTERNS

The Lowdown: Pattern mixing always serves as a stylish route to take when dressing, but the collaboration between the ’90s recently renovated trend of tie-dye and the modernized bold floral pattern — seen steadily at the beach — are two bohemian trends that exude true style. Together, these patterns allowed for a free-spirited approach and the side leg slit displayed a flirtatious vibe. Loose waves in the hair paired with large framed sunglasses pulled inspiration from casual street style and minimized the amount of eye makeup needed for this look. For day, a strappy pair of sandals is an easy and chic shoe choice, but for evening a metallic pair of heels elevates the look.

GRAPHIC TEE OBSESSED

The Lowdown: Take these casual looks featuring cool and casual graphic tees from day to night with the right pair of shoes and bottoms. During the day on the sandy beaches, dressy heels are not ideal; however, for a night on the town or date night, a more conventional and chic look is valued. Notice the relaxed graphic t-shirts displayed in both looks — perfect for surfer wear paired over a swim top, with denim shorts, a polished pair of dressy pants or a bold and colorful skirt as pictured. For day, amp up the sophistication by the incorporation of a kimono, denim jacket or a layering of necklaces to add dressiness. Inspiration for the introduction of a graphic t-shirt in this look was promoted by the Jaws graphic t-shirt on the Calvin Klein Spring 2019 ready-to-wear collection. These types of graphic t-shirt tops are perfect options to have in closets all year long because of their versatility and coolness.

POLISHED SWIMWEAR

The Lowdown: For hot summer days when a blouse might just be excessive fabric, opt for a colorful swim top accessorized by an elaborate piece of jewelry and heels. To make the overall outfit feel more refined and polished, add a high-waisted pair of pants with the top. These striped stylish joggers are the perfect option as the material is light enough for a hot day and the pop of color adds a special singularity. Though, after the sun goes down and the wind picks up, that absent top might be needed. In this instance, pair a lightweight sweater over the swim top and style it in an over-the-shoulder fashion. When doing this, the overall look appears refined, yet with a slight bohemian twist.

VINTAGE VIBES

The Lowdown: This boho-chic inspired look pulled major ’70s vibes as the “No Nukes” shirt paired with the colorful kimono and flared denim were combined. Ideal for a night out by the beach, this casual ensemble is one that translates to summer and transitions into fall as well. Although cropped and skinny fit denim stood as the forerunner of denim style, wide leg denim pants are making a comeback and breaking through any current boundaries. Back in style, these pants scream surfer vibes and can easily be paired with additional outfits in varying seasons. To make the ensemble polished, add a bold piece of jewelry such as an eye-catching necklace, earring or cuff.

Photography by Karson Hallaway.

Model Sydney Sneed.

Model provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Location provided by The Source Hotel.

Clothing provided by Hailee Grace Boutique, Midnight Rambler Boutique and Zara.

Makeup and hair by Jess Nordstrom.

Surfboard prop provided by Eve Hodgens.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.