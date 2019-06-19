Colorful art is having a big moment right now, especially in Denver. From the murals to the crosswalks, it seems like each day brings more color to the city through art. Some of the art is colorful via design (just for aesthetics) while other art is colorful via philosophy (to make a point). Either way, the benefits of immersing yourself in color have caught on, and on June 22, Spectra Art Space will open their installation Into the Rainbow at their South Broadway location to celebrate the whole spectrum.

Of course, the philosophical part of the exhibition focuses on the symbolic nature of the rainbow as an emblem of the LGBTQ+ community. With artworks created by some of Denver’s queer artists and allies and the opening reception featuring a drag show hosted by Shirley Delta Blow, Into the Rainbow wants to highlight the vast variety of talent found in the community. But it’s also about a different spectrum. “The intention of this installation is to celebrate not only the month of pride but also the core values of Spectra Art Space — collaboration, community, inclusivity and inspiration” the press release stated.

The diverse showcase includes over 30 artists displaying work, with everything from original paintings to digital art to enamel pins to prints. Spectra thrives on providing original and affordable art in Denver and sometimes serves as an incubator for emerging local artists. It’s not uncommon to find comic books, stickers, collectible toys, plush toys, keychains, magnets and apparel in the gallery. Because of this, artists are able to sell smaller items that other galleries wouldn’t touch, which in turn increases their influence.

Owner and chief curator Sadie Young develops relationships with countless artists and creators and seeks to provide a safe space for anyone to express themselves in, in whatever medium they wish to do so. With all the diversity, this show is a fitting example of what she intends Spectra to be for.

Into the Rainbow will open on June 22 from 7 to 11 p.m. at 1836 South Broadway. There will be live music, free drinks, a drag show and goodie bags with “mystery art” for those who donate $10 or more. Find out more information here.