Sonic Bloom Music Festival is an annual immersive experience held in Spanish Peaks County, Colorado. This year, the festival is set to take place June 20 – 23 at Hummingbird Ranch. The music line-up is packed with electronic DJs, jam bands, funk music and everything in between. Gramatik, Opiuo and Emancipator Ensemble are headlining the event, with tons of additional talent packed throughout Thursday through Sunday evening. Tickets are still available for the weekend and you can find them here.

Sonic Bloom curates an immersive experience throughout the weekend by providing continual outlets for creativity, education and participation. Sonic Bloom places a heavy emphasis on getting involved during the festival by providing various workshops throughout the day. The workshop line-up is just as impressive as the music schedule, with speakers and workshops covering everything from yoga morning classes to sustainable gardening techniques.

The workshop schedule for the weekend is divided by day into four workshop locations, the Yoga D’Om, Alchemy Lounge, Permaculture Action Hub and Rainbow Lightning Children’s Village. Most locations are marked on-site with a sign. You can also refer to this map for navigating your way around the grounds.

With so many opportunities to learn, grow and connect, it may seem overwhelming at first when trying to plan out a daily schedule. Sometimes it’s better to go with the flow and explore the festival with no plans. If you prefer to have a general idea of what you’d like to catch, here are some of our can’t-miss workshops for Sonic Bloom 2019. View the entire workshop schedule below as well as our can’t miss favorites.

Thursday, June 20

Embodied Yoga Experience

When: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Yoga D’Om

What: Andrea Varela is leading the first yoga session for the weekend Thursday evening. As Thursday is arrival and set-up day for camping attendees, Thursday’s focus typically revolves around getting one’s tent and canopy set up before the weekend madness descends. Take some time out of the hectic evening to stretch out your muscles and focus your energy at the Embodied Yoga Experience so you’re starting the weekend with your best foot forward.

If you enjoy the flow props hula hoop or fan, stick around for the Fancy Fan Tuts class from 6 – 7 p.m. or Hoop Hand Spins workshop from 7 – 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Friday, June 21

Laughter Journey with Cacao

When: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Alchemy Lounge

What: Monica Sun “facilitates a Laughter Journey with the cacao plant medicine to shift our energies into our heart space, to transcend duality and focus on the here and now.” We’re not exactly sure what that entails, but if it involves cacao and laughter, count us in.

Yoga Fundamentals Featuring Of the Trees

When: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Yoga D’Om

What: Addison Wakeford is leading an all-skill level yoga class featuring live music from producer Of The Trees. This is the perfect workshop to dip your toes into yoga while enjoying live music — it’s the best of both worlds.

Dreamcatchers and Fairy Houses

When: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Rainbow Lightening Children’s Village

What: This all-ages workshops led by Tara Spies and Taylor Martin is nothing short of magical. Tara loves connecting with children and will cover the mystical world of dreamcatchers and fairy houses in this afternoon workshop.

Eco Design and Embodiment

When: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Permaculture Action Hub

What: Join Robin Eden for an informational workshop on creating solutions for living in harmony with our planet. This workshop is relevant now more than ever, you can learn techniques for sustainable ecological practices that will last years beyond the weekend.

Psychedelic Safari Art Tour

When: Midnight, 12:00 a.m.

Where: Yoga D’Om

What: Discover trippy art throughout the festival grounds with Annie Philo as your safari guide. As an art installation artist herself, Annie will know firsthand the art experiences you don’t want to miss.

Saturday, June 22

Design Your Ideal Relationship

When: 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Alchemy Lounge

What: Are the elements testing your relationship or making you question how you can improve your interactions? Join Lindsay Loftin Saturday morning for her “Design Your Ideal Relationship” workshop. Like anything else, relationships take continual work to improve. Let Lindsay help you along the process.

Slinky 101

When: 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: Rainbow Lightning Children’s Village

What: This workshop isn’t just for kids. Taught by slinky master Slinky Josh, this workshop will teach you the basics of slinky manipulation. Never heard of slinky manipulation? Prepared to have your mind blown as Slinky Josh demonstrates the endless world of slinky tricks.

Intro to Slacklining

When: 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Slackline Area

What: Eli Ellis guides this introductory workshop for those curious in learning how to slackline. As slacklining requires a lot of balance, this workshop is great for beginners who are nervous to jump on the rope without supervision. Eli will instruct students on how to properly begin this addicting hobby.

Off-Grid Basics

When: 4:15 – 5:15 p.m.

Where: Permaculture Action Hub

What: Let’s face it, who hasn’t considered going off grid? In this workshop, learn the basics of becoming self-sufficient. Brittany Heller and Jim Payne teach this late Saturday afternoon course on moving off the grid.

Intro to Contact Poi

When: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Yoga D’Om

What: Want to learn a new flow prop? Here’s your chance to try your hand at contact poi. Taught by Cameron Goldberg and featuring Seraiah, this class will teach you the basics of the fun flow prop known as contact poi.

Sunday, June 23

Edible Plant Walk

When: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Permaculture Action Hub

What: Learn about the edible plants available to you during this interactive plant walk. Led by Manda Pendleton, this Sunday morning stroll will teach you about the edible plants native to the Colorado region.

Lucid Dream Journey Through Sound

When: 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Where: Yoga D’Om

What: Join Boulder Vibrational Healing for a ludic dream journey through sound. This workshop explores the power of percussion and movement to create a dreamlike experience for attendees.

Future Sex: Technosexual Revolution

When: 2:00 – 3:15 p.m.

Where: Alchemy Lounge

What: Join psychologist Kelly Neff for a discussion about the future sexual paradigm we face. Technology plays a vital role in our everyday lives, and our sex lives are no exception. Check out this open-minded discussion Sunday afternoon.

Mastering the Matrix

When: 4 – 5 p.m.

Where: Rainbow Lightening Children’s Village

What: Aaron Gabriel Sol will lead the exploration into the matrix. Aaron states, “Through understanding the system we are and the systems we live within, we tap into an incredible power and freedom which enables us to not only live a better life, but also to contribute to society in a more real and authentic way.” Learn more about his methods during one of the last workshops held for the weekend.

The Oracle Portal Experiences

When: All weekend

Where: Oracle Portal

What: The Oracle Portal hosts a variety of experiences throughout the weekend. Stop by to check out various teachers as they offer their craft. Dream interpretation, tarot readings, astrology and eclectic counseling are all available at various times throughout the weekend at the Oracle Portal.

Full Sonic Bloom Workshop Schedule

All photos from Sonic Bloom 2014 by Jeremy Stephen. Festival has changed since photos were taken.