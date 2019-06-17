Selena Quintanilla brought Latin music to the American masses decades ago, and now the Colorado Symphony is honoring her legacy with a tribute to her music on October 12 at Boettcher Concert Hall titled “The Music of Selena.”

The Colorado Symphony has teamed up with the Mexican Cultural Center to create this once-in-a-lifetime experience that will pay homage to the late “Queen of Tejano Music.” Backed by the full symphony orchestra, vocalist Isabel Sanchez will tackle Selena’s greatest hits including “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” This is Sanchez’s debut with the Colorado Symphony but definitely not her first encounter with Selena’s music, having worked with Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, at his label Q-Zone Records.

Although Selena left this world too soon, her impression remains in the people that choose to revive her music and her spirit through these tributes and concerts. To this day, Selena remains the top-selling female artist in Latin music. The Colorado Symphony seems to want to continue in that tradition, making this concert a cant-miss experience for anyone willing to listen.

Tickets for the performance go on sale June 21 here.