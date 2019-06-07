As a musician in today’s internet-focused age, it takes more than just talent to get one’s voice heard. Of course, talent still lies at the center of every great artist, but meeting the right people who can help get your music heard is a vital step in any successful musician’s career. Sometimes it’s sheer luck — and sometimes it’s attributed to placing oneself in a position to run into the right people. An artist has to put themselves out there. With the large number of new musicians that step on the scene each day, talent alone likely won’t take an artist straight to the top. Musicians can jump-start their careers by networking early and often.

Denver is repetitively praised for its supportive music scene. Unlike the cutthroat music industries in most metropolitan areas, Denver prides itself on uplifting and supporting fellow musicians. Many opportunities exist within this encouraging industry to make one’s voice heard. These are our top tips on how to network in the Denver music scene for those serious about taking their music careers to the next level.

Join Relevant Groups and Organizations

One of the quickest ways to begin networking within Denver’s music scene is to join a group of goal-focused individuals. Organizations like the Colorado Music Business Organization provide information and curate events surrounding Denver’s music industry and professionals. The Colorado Music Business Organization holds free monthly panels around Denver with speakers that cover a variety of topics within the music industry. These events are free and open to non-members and are an invaluable opportunity to network with key industry professionals.

In addition to gaining valuable information about music industry topics, these events provide excellent networking opportunities as everyone in attendance is focused on improving the Denver music scene. Stay up-to-date on the latest events and networking opportunities by following the Colorado Music Business Organization on Facebook.

Another informational networking organization is the Colorado Music Collective. This community-based group is curated by Levitt Pavilion Denver and is focused on connecting and strengthening the Colorado music scene through monthly networking events. The Colorado Music Collective meets on the first Tuesday of each month at Syntax Physic Opera from 6 – 8 p.m. to network and hold a discussion focused on current issues within the Denver music industry.

Staying up-to-date on relevant subjects places an artist ahead of the game and provides an advantage to musicians through these informational events. While there are not any upcoming events announced at this time, artists can follow the Colorado Music Collective on Facebook to keep an eye out for any upcoming networking opportunities.

Local festivals such as Arise Music Festival hold daily workshops during the weekend that bring in musicians as speakers to discuss various topics. These workshops are often followed by a Q&A session perfect for asking the right questions. Any event that features local musicians as speakers are valuable networking opportunities for artists.

Frequent Local Venues

Where’s the best place to find music lovers, industry professionals and potential key players under one roof? At various local music venues around Denver. Frequenting local music venues is a no-brainer for artists looking to network. By the law of logic — music industry professionals attend concerts. It’s why most of us work in the industry — because we love music.

Musicians should support other local bands and attend concerts outside of their scheduled gigs if he or she is interested in networking. Supporting local acts that an artist admires provides an opportunity for a connection between musicians. Meeting other local musicians may lead to a chance for collaborative projects or gig opportunities down the road. If an artist makes a connection with another artist who’s well ingrained in the scene, he or she may be able to suggest the up and coming band for a future show or project.

Again, Denver’s music scene is very supportive, and many local acts are interested in showing support for the scene as a whole. An artist shouldn’t attend a concert with the sole goal of introducing themselves to an influential person, however, continually supporting local acts which he or she admires may eventually lead to a natural connection.

Attend and Participate in Events Focused on Denver Music

Events that focus on local music increase the number of people in attendance who are interested in meeting Denver acts. An artist should work on attending and participating in Denver-focused music events. These are vital networking opportunities for musicians, as both the organizations running these events and the people in attendance are there to support and discover local acts.

Local publications, artist management services and industry professionals consistently discover and meet local musicians at these types of events. The Denver-focused Underground Music Showcase is an annual mecca for local musicians and music industry professionals alike. An artist should focus on getting stage time during similar events, however, even just being in attendance surrounds oneself with key players in the industry who may lead to a promising opportunity. Putting one’s self out there and creating an opportunity for connections will eventually lead to a valuable relationship, and one of the largest gatherings for opportunities to do so is the Underground Music Showcase.

Have Your One-Liner Pitch Solidified

When the inevitable time comes where an artist meets someone who can make a difference in his or her career, leaving a lasting impression is paramount to seize the opportunity. A musician should have a solid elevator pitch for the type of music he or she creates. Knowing how to sell one’s self is a vital tool for networking. A carefully curated explanation of the type of music and experience one creates can be the difference between a memorable introduction and another forgotten conversation.

Putting one’s self out there is half the battle and knowing what to say when one provides an explanation of his or her craft is just as important. It’s not easy juggling a budding career while continually networking, however, networking gives an artist the chance to make instrumental introductions to one’s career.