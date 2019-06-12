After being shut down last summer due to zoning issues and misrepresentation of building use, Knew Conscious is opening up its doors once again — and this time they’re expanding to a three-story building in the Golden Triangle District.
Knew Conscious has been around for a decade, with founder Kurt Redeker envisioning a space that transcended the usual art gallery experience. Redeker honed in on the inclusion of community, music and visual art to create an immersive gathering of ideas that like-minded individuals could identify with. Art gallery by day, members-only dance party by night, Knew Conscious aimed to fulfill a hole within the Denver creative community.
With the move comes a modernizing and streamlining of the concept Redeker holds dear. The new location will include a 500-capacity concert hall on the first floor, a gallery and lounge with a pop-up restaurant on the second floor and a rooftop patio on the third. The multi-functional space aims to be the essential social spot for artists and enthusiasts alike, creating a unifying experience for everyone willing to participate.
The main takeaway besides the new location is the mandatory membership for all events held in the space. Knew Conscious will operate as a private club, incentivizing the average creative or industry member to take a walk on the exclusive side.
