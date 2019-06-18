Discovering your personal style can be enjoyable with Jessica Jordan guiding the process. Her bubbly personality turns an exhausting shopping experience into a playful dress-up session with a friend. With 20 years in retail and customer service — from managing BCBG Max Azria and Dillard’s designer department — Jordan learned to be creative with fashion and understand her clients’ needs. She is passionate about trends and dressing people and thus decided to turn her passion into a career with Jessica Jordan Fashion Consulting. It all began with her own style and how she puts herself together. Today, she helps people feel comfortable and confident in their everyday attire, as well as special occasions. We recently sat down with Jordan to learn about her personal style and method of helping others find theirs.

303 Magazine: Tell us about yourself.

Jessica Jordan: I moved to Denver 26 years ago and I love it. I am the proud mom of a 4-year-old and a handsome 21-year-old. Yes, there’s an age small gap and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I enjoy running every chance I get and on nice days you may see me running with my daughter in her stroller.

303: Describe your style.

JJ: Casual with a hint of Bohemian.

303: What inspires your personal style?

JJ: Comfort. With a 4-year-old running around and wanting me to run around with her, comfort and style go hand in hand. A breezy summer dress and white sneakers or an over-sized chunky sweater in winter. Those are my go-to outfits that make me feel my best.

303: What are some fashion trends that you love right now?

JJ: Square heeled sandals, wide leg pants and midi skirts and dresses.

303: What drove you to fashion consulting?

JJ: Friends have always come to me for advice on what to wear to a special event, how to put outfits together and what to add to their luggage when they go on vacation. It just comes naturally to me. I have gained their trust and given them confidence. I want to do the same for others.

303: What is your goal for your business?

JJ: I not only want to go shopping for my clients, I want to recommend mix and match patterns, what colors to wear and how to add accessories. I want to show them how to try something totally new for them, something they didn’t know they liked. I want my clients to have a stress-free wardrobe whether we add just a few new pieces to create new outfits with existing items, or we start from the ground up.

303: Who are your customers?

JJ: The guy/girl next door, the working mom, the college graduate excited to interview for their dream job. A busy executive that needs to keep up a professional look but wants to keep a sense of individualism.

303: Why do people want to go to a stylist?

JJ: I think people are always in search for that elusive sense of confidence. People like knowing that no matter what items they bring out of their closet to put an outfit together, they will look impeccable and radiate in confidence because of a personal stylist’s guidance.

303 Magazine: What are your favorite local places to shop and why?

JJ: Inspyre Boutique because their items are reasonably priced, not to mention great quality. They carry clothing and accessories that you won’t see on every other person. For my vintage fix, I go to New Relevance Vintage and Ida + Moon — locally owned and sell online. You can find them at every vintage flea market as well as Instagram.

303 Magazine: What are the essentials that you could recommend for people to have in their closets always?

JJ: There should always be a classic white button-up shirt or two because you know, stains happen. Leopard print flats, they go with everything, trust me! We’ve all heard about the famous “LBD,” — Little Black Dress. However, I think a midi dress in a fun print should not be overlooked. Let’s not forget about our guys. A nice pair of dark denim jeans — you can dress them up or dress them down. A pair of white sneakers and a pair of wing tips. Don’t forget a classic white button up and a nice quality cashmere grey sweater. You’ll be glad you have it.

303: How have you helped people find the right fit for their body shape?

JJ: I am a strong believer in “wear what brings you confidence.” If there is a small hint of doubt in your gut, don’t wear it and don’t let anyone tell you any different.

303: Do you think Denver has its own style? How would you describe it?

JJ: Denver definitely has its own style. In my opinion, it is eclectic. There is no right or wrong way to put an outfit together, and I like that. There are no rules! Denverites wear what makes them feel comfortable and be themselves.

303: What do you want people to know about you?

JJ: I consider myself fast and efficient at what I do and I will give my clients prompt and on-point feedback.

All photography by Madison McMullen.