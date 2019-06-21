FREE MARKET has created an experience for its customers — a reason for leaving the house. The fashion boutiques are carefully curated and specialize in different products. Clare V. focuses on French-inspired small leather goods. AYR — pronounced “air” — sells season-less, sustainable apparel and is known for its denim. Jenni Kayne is about quality and comfort in clothing and home. Alchemy has unique jewelry designs and Westerlind offers trendy outdoor apparel and accessories. 303 Magazine recently visited FREE MARKET and created this guide to what you’ll find there.

Jenni Kayne

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lowdown: It’s an inviting atmosphere with chunky knit blankets, soft alpaca pillows and sheepskin rugs. Jenni Kayne originated in Los Angeles and has a natural, organic vibe. They have cozy goods to warm your home and entertain guests. Their iconic mule slides and comfy shearling house slippers are best-selling favorites for everyday style, durability and ease. The clothing style is timeless, comfortable and sustainable. Check out their goods for investing in pieces that will last generations.

AYR

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lowdown: AYR — All Year Round — was founded by four friends in New York City with the mission to create quality denim with great fit and season-less, everlasting apparel. These jeans get better and better with each wash. AYR has been recognized in Vogue, Business Insider and Inc. for its denim.

Clare V.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lowdown: Clare V. launched in Los Angeles where their accessories are still manufactured today. They have expanded to nine locations on the coasts and have now made their way to the mountains. The brand started with fashion tech cases for laptops and now offers bags, small leather goods, jewelry, accessories and apparel. T-shirts and handbags have Parisian phrases and appeal.

Alchemy Works

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lowdown: The lit-up glass counter of delicate jewelry catches your attention immediately. The unique designs are subtle enough to be treasured every day. Some jewelry designers that they carry are Carrie Hoffman, Mau, Karen Lazar and Casa Clara — colorful resin earrings made in Mexico. There are stackable rings and bracelets, necklaces for layering and ear cuffs. Alchemy Works also showcases diamonds, pearls, gemstones and simple metal designs.

Westerlind

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lowdown: With outdoor gear, trends are an afterthought and often overlooked. Westerlind fills the void with trendy outdoor apparel and gear. The brand first opened a store in New York City and now it has five locations. Each location caters to the outdoor activities in the area. It carries many unique outdoor brands and its private label, Westerlind. Houdini, Goldwin and Armour Lux are some of their best-selling brands. Jungmaven unisex core tees are a popular item because they are super soft, better quality and made with organic hemp and cotton.

FREE MARKET is located in LoDo at 1801 Blake St., Denver.