This year, the United States welcomes WorldPride for the month of June. Celebrations, large parades, parties and events are expected to take place all around our nation, and Denver is scheduled to host a slew of their own parties and celebrations. Not only has WorldPride served as a beacon of hope for this community, but it has significantly influenced the fashion world in more ways than one. Just this year at fashion’s biggest night — the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Gala in New York City pulled inspiration from the LGBTQIA+ community for their theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Alice and Olivia and many more utilized rainbow colors in their most recent collections as well. As the link from the LGBTQIA+ community to fashion continues to be reinforced season after season, we honor the perseverance and determination throughout the years and majorly celebrate all things rainbow and bright color.

RAINBOW INFUSED

The Lowdown: Rainbow fashion made a big impact on the runways of many notable fashion designers in 2018 and 2019 — and for good reason. The incorporation of this brightly colored pattern is not only a perfect way to add summer vibes to wardrobes, but the pattern symbolizes so much more. To style the bold pattern, mixed prints were paired on model Kayla Harkema’s polished outfit. For model Nicole Wojtkiewicz ‘s rainbow dress, black sandal heels and a round-handle tote — both with clear plastic — fit the outfit perfectly. The addition of a contemporary belt with eye-catching makeup took the outfit to another level of style.

DETAILED COUNTERPARTS

The Lowdown: While a bold outfit screams style, unique accents provide added depth and quality to an overall outfit. For our models, plastic accessories were an important way to incorporate a trend but also talk about functionality. Perfect for sporting events, concerts, school outings and festivals, clear handbags provide a realistic and trendy approach for summer. Translucent star earrings, courtesy of Denver designer Electric Bubblegum, added a youthful element into model Sangya Yaduvanshi’s dressy and refined outfit. Neutral toned heels complete with plastic details supplemented a fun, yet polished approach.



BOLD MAKEUP

The Lowdown: Sometimes bold makeup can be hard to pull off with a colorful outfit, but for June’s month of celebrating WorldPride, all rules are out when it comes to color incorporation. For application, choose a bright eyeshadow shade for eyelids and an opposite shade for lips. Here, the outer portion of the dark lips were lined with a fluorescent yellow to make the lips pop while it added a charismatic approach to the makeup. If fluorescent lipstick isn’t in your collection, take a small wet eyeshadow brush dipped in your brightest eyeshadow to complete this step.



All photography by Danielle Webster.

Models Nicole Wojtkiewicz, Sangya Yaduvanshi and Kayla Harkema.

Hair by Joe Denny.

Makeup by Angelica Medina.

Clothing from Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait and Dillard’s.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.