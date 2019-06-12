This year, the United States welcomes WorldPride for the month of June. Celebrations, large parades, parties and events are expected to take place all around our nation, and Denver is scheduled to host a slew of their own parties and celebrations. Not only has WorldPride served as a beacon of hope for this community, but it has significantly influenced the fashion world in more ways than one. Just this year at fashion’s biggest night — the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Gala in New York City pulled inspiration from the LGBTQIA+ community for their theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

READ: Local Designers Celebrate Camp, but it’s Not What You Think

Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Alice and Olivia and many more utilized rainbow colors in their most recent collections as well. As the link from the LGBTQIA+ community to fashion continues to be reinforced season after season, we honor the perseverance and determination throughout the years and majorly celebrate all things rainbow and bright color.

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

RAINBOW INFUSED

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

Rainbow Top, Price Upon Request, Snakeskin Pants, Price Upon Request, White Tote, Price Upon Request, Black Pom Pom Earrings, Price Upon Request, Calvin Klein Graycie 2 Saffiano Leather Mules, $89.25. Available at Dillard’s.

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

The Lowdown: Rainbow fashion made a big impact on the runways of many notable fashion designers in 2018 and 2019 — and for good reason. The incorporation of this brightly colored pattern is not only a perfect way to add summer vibes to wardrobes, but the pattern symbolizes so much more. To style the bold pattern, mixed prints were paired on model Kayla Harkema’s polished outfit. For model Nicole Wojtkiewicz ‘s rainbow dress, black sandal heels and a round-handle tote — both with clear plastic — fit the outfit perfectly. The addition of a contemporary belt with eye-catching makeup took the outfit to another level of style.

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

Sugarlips Rainbow Button Front Maxi Dress, $89, Calvin Klein Giorgio Strappy & Clear Sandals, $89.25, Anna & Ava Flower Drop Earrings, $35. Available at Dillard’s. Translucent Tote, $60. Available at styledbykait.com. Stylist’s own belt.

DETAILED COUNTERPARTS

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

Haley Asymmetrical Wrap Style Dress, $34.65, White Blazer, Price Upon Request, New-Skool Two-Piece Block Heel Pumps, $70.00, Rainbow Purse, Price Upon Request. Star Earrings, Electric Bubblegum, Price Upon Request.

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

The Lowdown: While a bold outfit screams style, unique accents provide added depth and quality to an overall outfit. For our models, plastic accessories were an important way to incorporate a trend but also talk about functionality. Perfect for sporting events, concerts, school outings and festivals, clear handbags provide a realistic and trendy approach for summer. Translucent star earrings, courtesy of Denver designer Electric Bubblegum, added a youthful element into model Sangya Yaduvanshi’s dressy and refined outfit. Neutral toned heels complete with plastic details supplemented a fun, yet polished approach. 

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

BOLD MAKEUP

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

Michael Kors Double-Breasted Long Sleeve Blazer, $225.00, Calvin Klein White Oxford Blouse, $59, Tassel Earrings, Price Upon Request. Available at Dillard’s.

Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

The Lowdown: Sometimes bold makeup can be hard to pull off with a colorful outfit, but for June’s month of celebrating WorldPride, all rules are out when it comes to color incorporation. For application, choose a bright eyeshadow shade for eyelids and an opposite shade for lips. Here, the outer portion of the dark lips were lined with a fluorescent yellow to make the lips pop while it added a charismatic approach to the makeup. If fluorescent lipstick isn’t in your collection, take a small wet eyeshadow brush dipped in your brightest eyeshadow to complete this step. 
 Danielle Webster, Cheyenne Dickerson, Joe Denny, Angelica Medina, 303 Magazine, 303 Fashion, June, Gay Pride, World Pride, Rainbow Fashion, Rainbow, Dillard's, Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait, Plastic Fashion, Bold Makeup, Sangya Yaduvanshi, Kayla Harkema, Nicole Wojtkiewicz.

All photography by Danielle Webster

Models Nicole Wojtkiewicz, Sangya Yaduvanshi and Kayla Harkema

Hair by Joe Denny

Makeup by Angelica Medina.

Clothing from Electric Bubblegum, Styled by Kait and Dillard’s

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.