Denver has some tasty events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting charitable at a Sandwich Making Party and end it by slurping up noodles at a Modern Times Beer Ramen Brunch. Wherever you taste buds take you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of food and drink events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 24

Sandwich Making Party

When: Monday, June 24, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Towers Residents, 1223 Race St., Denver

Cost: $5 donation here

The Lowdown: Help your local community by participating in a Sandwich Making Party. The event features a sandwich making session with other volunteers to help further Feeding Denver’s Hungry reach. The $5 donation covers food costs and distribution of sandwiches. Dial #067 at the front door for entry to the building.

Negroni Week Kick-Off Party

When: Monday, June 24, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Tavernetta Denver‎, 1889 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tavernetta Denver hosts a Negroni Week Kick-Off Party. The event features a celebration for the start of Negroni Week which will last through June 30. You can sip on a special Negroni menu and have $1 from each drink sold benefit NAMI Colorado.

Tuesday, June 25

Creative Juices

When: Tuesday, June 25, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: American Bonded presents Creative Juices. The event features an industry night dedicated to inspiring some creativity. If you are a designer, musician, artist or in the creative industry you can stop by and sip on drink specials and take part in conversations to keep your creativity alive.

Cupcake & Cider Pairing

When: Tuesday, June 25, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Mermaids Bakery for a sweet Cupcake & Cider Pairing. The event features a pairing of four ciders from Stem Ciders complimented with four cupcakes freshly baked by Mermaids Bakery.

Vinyl Record Night

When: Tuesday, June 25, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Vinyl Record Night. The event features an evening to jam out in the taproom with two turntables, meet other vinyl enthusiasts to swap records and explore Something Vinyl Club’s mobile record store to find some new records to add to your collection with a Ratio brew in hand.

Wednesday, June 26

Bike to Work Day Free Beer

When: Wednesday, June 26, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse presents Bike to Work Day Free Beer. The day celebrated Colorado’s Ride Your Bike to Work Day with a buy one, get one free beer for anyone who bikes to the brewery on Wednesday.

Firkin and Donut Pairing

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company‎, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company partners with Glazed and Confuzed Donut Co. to host a Firkin and Donut pairing. The event features a flavorful afternoon with a free tasty donut hole from Glazed and Confuzed paired perfectly with the purchase of a Copper Kettle Firkin.

Modern Times Tap Takeover

When: Wednesday, June 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing presents a Modern Times Tap Takeover. The event features a chance to imbibe on brews in collaboration with Modern Times Beer such as a Techno Comforts IPA, an Ice Pilsner and a Fruitlands Gose.

Thursday, June 27

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: Thursday,June 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to indulge in all-you-can-eat pancakes and sample drinks from local breweries during The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The event features a showcasing of more than 100 local artists presenting their artwork, live body painting, live music and more with tasty pancake bites along the way for the 10th year in a row.

Art & Beer Night

When: Thursday, June 27, 5 – 10 pm.

Where: The Rackhouse, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Rackhouse teams up with Alternative Entertainment to present an Art & Beer Night. The event features a showcase of more than 25 local artists displaying their artwork, live music and more. You can delight in food from The Rackhouse and sip on brews from local breweries while you peruse the art.

Beer & Cookie Pairing

When: Thursday, June 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: De Steeg Brewing, 4342 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: What is better than milk and cookies? Beer and cookies of course. De Steeg Brewing partners with Good Sugar Baking to host a Beer & Cookie Pairing. You can delight in some sweet treats from Good Sugar Baking paired with brews from De Steeg in the taproom.

Cervezas for Causes

When: Thursday, June 27, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership of a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Big City Mountaineers (BCM). You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for BCM.

Beer & Cheese Pairing

When: Thursday, June 27, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tandem Bar, 1300 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tandem Bar hosts a Beer & Cheese Pairing in collaboration with Renegade Brewing Company. The event features a chance to taste gourmet cheeses paired with Renegade Brewing rare and classic brews.

3rd Annual Colorado’s Okayest Barista Competition

When: Thursday, June 27, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Huckleberry Roasters (Dairy Block), 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Huckleberry Roasters presents the 3rd Annual Colorado’s Okayest Barista Competition. The event features a contest between local baristas. You can watch as baristas compete against each other in latte art, brew methods and more. The entry fees will benefit the local nonprofit HeyDenver.

Cocktails & Cheese

When: Thursday, June 27, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rising Sun Distillery, 1330 Zuni St. Unit J, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rising Sun Distillery hosts Cocktails & Cheese. The event features a specially curated pairing with cheeses from around the globe complimented perfectly with four hand-crafted miniature cocktails.

Friday, June 28

Pilot Series Release

When: Friday, June 28, 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project presents a Pilot Project Series. The event features a release of a Lemondrop single malt and single hop IPA. The brew has notes of sweet lemon, green tea and citrus. You can munch on bites from Boar & Castle Mobile Eatery while sipping on the fresh beer.

Flick Fridays

When: Friday, June 28, 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream teams up with Alamo Drafthouse to host Flick Fridays. You can grab a scoop of chilly ice cream and relax during a warm summer evening for an outdoor movie night. This Friday you can see a screening of the action-packed film Wonder Woman.

Nitro Small Batch Release

When: Friday, June 28, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse presents a Nitro Small Batch Release. The event features a release of the ESB Nitro small batch – which carries a biscuity flavor with a smooth finish for a perfect summer backyard sipper to enjoy on the patio of Factotum.

Colorado Fare

When: Friday, June 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School‎, 999 Jasmine St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School‎ hosts Colorado Fare. The event features an evening to learn about Colorado’s amazing culinary diversity. You can delight in dishes from a menu with executive chef Justin Goerich of Elway’s Steakhouse paired with Colorado wines and craft brews.

Rosé Soirée

When: Friday, June 28, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Four Seasons Hotel Denver presents a Rosé Soirée. The event features a special wine tasting of over 15 different rosés on the rooftop pool terrace. You can delight in bites from EDGE Restaurant & Bar while you sip. Guests are encouraged to wear pink to match the theme of the evening.

Saturday, June 29

2019 Denver Taco Festival

When: Saturday, June 29 – 30

Where: Fox Street Compound, 725 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fox Street Compound presents the 2019 Denver Taco Festival. The event features two-days of taco-tastic fun with Lucha Libre wrestling, live music and even wild chihuahua racing. You can wash all of the tasty tacos down with tequila from a tequila expo while you are at it.

Beer Bacon and Bluegrass

When: Saturday, June 29, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co‎., 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Shirt Brewing Co‎. hosts Beer Bacon and Bluegrass. The event features a party with beer flowing, live music from the Dan Andee Band and free bacon samples from Tender Belly. You can jam out to the smooth bluegrass tunes and sip on a cool brew to chill from the summer heat.

Limoncello Class

When: Saturday, June 29, 3 – 4 p.m.

Where: Sarto’s, 2900 W. 25th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sarto’s presents a Limoncello Class. The event features a chance to learn how to make the sweet and tart traditional Italian liquor with the help of Sarto’s staff. The ticket price will include a tasting of three cocktails, a Cicchetti tasting and a bottle of your own Limoncello to take home with you.

Pig Roast

When: Saturday, June 29, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. teams up with Roaming Bull Brasserie to host a Pig Roast. The event features a full hog spit-roasted along with a curated menu, live music from the Anthony Russo Band on the patio and brews poured from Station 26 to round it all out.

Grand Opening Party

When: Saturday, June 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lacuna Juice And Yoga‎, 2590 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Lacuna Juice And Yoga presents a Grand Opening Party. The event features a chance to explore the new juice bar that doubles as a yoga studio. You can participate in a yoga class, imbibe in cold-pressed cocktails, jam out to live music and snag some killer giveaways.

6th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, June 29, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom‎, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company hosts its 6th Anniversary Party. The event celebrates six years of achievements with beer specials, live music to jam out to and new brew releases to imbibe in. You can grab a glass and cheers to six years.

Don’s 72nd Anniversary

When: Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.

Where: Don’s Club Tavern, 723 E. 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don’s Club Tavern presents Don’s 72nd Anniversary. The event features a BBQ, prizes raffles and free beer and booze flowing throughout the day. You can celebrate 72 years of service and snag a special anniversary t-shirt while partying.

Sunday, June 30

The Resistance Dinner Block Party

When: Sunday, June 30, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: $5 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Resistance Diner teams up with Comal Heritage Food Incubator to host The Resistance Diner Block Party. The event features a dinner to raise funds for local nonprofit One Colorado that helps advocate equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Summer Sunday Luau

When: Sunday, June 30, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 at entry

The Lowdown: Adrift presents a Sunday Summer Luau. The event features an all-you-can-eat Luau with a pork roast, traditional Hawaiian macaroni salad, tropical tiki drinks and more. The ticket price also includes free hula lessons with Kalama Polynesian Dancers. Reservations are required and the event sells out quick. Create your reservations by calling 303.778.8454.

bRUNCh Club

When: Sunday, June 30, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts bRUNch Club. The event features a 5k run bright and early around downtown Denver. After you break a sweat and burn some calories you can refuel with brunch from one the concepts at Denver Milk Market and sip on a complimentary cocktail from KEEL Vodka. bRUNch is for everyone as you can run as fast or slow as you need.

Cookie Decorating Contest

When: Sunday, June 30, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $6 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House partners with Good Sugar Baking for a Cookie Decorating Contest. The event features a chance to flex your cookie decorating skills and munch on some delicious bakes from the local bakery nonprofit. You can also upload your cookie art and tag @grandmasbeerco and @goodsugarbaking the hashtag #lookingood and have the chance to win cookies and beer.

Drag Brunch

When: Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Steuben’s Uptown hosts a Drag Brunch. The event features a brunch with drink specials, a special drag show with performances from drag queen Felony Misdemeanor and her gang and more. Reservations are encouraged as the event fills up fast. Create yours here or by calling 303.830.1001.

Modern Times Beer Ramen Brunch

When: Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goed Zuur presents a Modern Times Beer Ramen Brunch. The event features a brunch with beer tappings from Modern Times and savory ramen from chef Anthony. You can sip on four different brews and slurp up some hot ramen or delight in vegan option and cold brew if you aren’t feeling the ramen.

