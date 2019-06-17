Denver has a flavor packed lineup of events this week. You can start the week in the highlands at Zuni Street Run Club and kickoff the weekend early at The Big Eat 2019. Wherever your week takes you, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, June 17

Frasca Food & Wine Guest Chef Dinner with Blackberry Mountain

When: Monday, June 17 5 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $165 per person, call 303-442-6966 to make a reservation

The Lowdown: Frasca Food and Wine welcomes Chef Josh Feathers, Chef Joel Werner and Food and Beverage Director Andy Chabot from Blackberry Mountain for this month’s guest chef dinner. Blackberry Mountain is a luxury resort spanning 5,200 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee with 2,800 acres dedicated to land conservation. For $165 guests will receive the tasting menu with four wine pairings poured by Hirsch Vineyards and Cruse Wine Co.

Zuni Street Run Club

When: Starting Monday, June 17 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zuni Street Brewing Company kicks off its Run Club this Monday. This 5K run goes through Confluence Park and up Cuernavaca Park and back past Little Man Ice Cream. All participants will earn half-price pints at Zuni Brewing Company. Runners are encouraged to arrive at 6:20 p.m. to check in and meet your fellow Run Club members. You can cap off your Monday with a runner’s high and a pint.

Tuesday, June 18

One in a Melon Watermelon Wheat Release Party

When: Tuesday, June 18 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, 2298 Clay St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Briar Common Brewery + Eatery hosts One in a Melon Watermelon Wheat Release Party. Other than Watermelon Wheat Beer, there will be a crawfish boil by Chef DJ Nagle. Food will be ready at 5:30 p.m. and is first come first serve. There will also be a watermelon eating contest to celebrate the fruit of the summer.

Pie Pairing Night with The Long I Pie Shop

When: Tuesday, June 18 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders welcomes The Long I Pie Shop for a cider and pie pairing event. For $20 guests can taste sweet and savory pies that will be expertly paired with the best ciders from Stem Ciders. You can satisfy your sweet tooth and enjoy a refreshing cider.

Wednesday, June 19

Comal Impact Dinner with Arden Lewis

When: Wednesday, June 19 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comal Impact Dinner returns this Wednesday and welcomes Arden Lewis the new executive chef of Comal Heritage Food Incubator. Guests will enjoy a four-course Ethiopian dinner featuring dishes such a lamb sambusas, ful and pasti for dessert. There will also be wine and cocktail pairings from Friends & Family. As always proceeds will benefit Focus Points Family Resource Center.

VEGAN Popup Dinner

When: Wednesday, June 19 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Marco’s Coal Fired (Denver), 2129 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Marco’s Coal Fired and Veganizer present VEGAN Popup Dinner. For $35 guests will receive three courses, a dessert and a cocktail that are all vegan. There will be four specialty pizzas to choose from — cauliflower cacio e pepe, eggplant caponata, rainbow rocket and arugula pesto.

Thursday, June 20

The Big Eat 2019

When: Thursday, June 20 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Big Eat returns to The Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex for its ninth installment. For $65 guests will receive bites from 60 of Denver’s top restaurants and sips from 15 locally made beverage vendors. There will also be live music so you can dine and dance under the glass canopy of The Galleria.

Ice Cream Cookie and Beer Pairing

When: Thursday, June 20 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $16

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Co. is hosting an Ice Cream Cookie and Beer Pairing event. The ice cream cookies are a collaboration between Good Sugar Baking and Sweet Action Ice Cream so your sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied. For $16 guests will receive three ice cream sandwiches and three beer tasters.

Collab & Specialty Beers with New Image Brewing

When: Thursday, June 20 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Freshcraft, 1530 Blake St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Freshcraft welcomes Funkwerks, New Image Brewing Company and More Brewing Co. to highlight interesting beer collaborations. The first is Berry Fluffy Milkshake IPA from More Brewing Co. and New Image Brewing Company. The second is the Bromance Sour Ale from Funkwerks. There will also be some additional tappings from previous collaborations for a lucky few to taste.

Jesse Katz Wine Dinner

When: Thursday, June 20 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central, Denver

Cost: $150 get your tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bindery welcomes winemaker Jesse Katz for a five-course dinner this Thursday. For $150 guests will enjoy five-courses expertly crafted by Chef Linda Hampsten Fox and five pairings from Katz’s Aperture Cellars and Devil Proof Vineyards. You can dine and imbibe while learning more about a local winemaker.

Friday, June 21

2019 Denver Greek Festival

When: Starts Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Greek Festival, 4610 E. Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Greek Festival celebrates its 54th year this weekend. As always there will be a plethora of traditional Greek food, music and dance. You can grab a gyro and enjoy being Greek for a day.

Surette Reserva Palisade Peach Release

When: Friday, June 21 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave RiNo, 3350 Brighton Blvd. Ste. 130, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Friday Crooked Stave will be releasing their renowned Palisade peach beer. The Surette Reserva Palisade Peach is a juicy brew with a peach aroma and flavor. There will also be tappings of vintages of past Surette Reserva Palisade Peach for a few lucky guests.

Hogshead Brewery Crawfish Boil

When: Friday, June 21 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hogshead Brewery, 4460 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $68 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hogshead Brewery’s annual Craw Fish Boil returns this weekend for the seventh year. For $68 you can get all you can drink and all you can eat crawfish supplied by Crescent City. There will also be live music so you can boogie down in between plates of crawfish.

Saturday, June 22

Denver Deluxe

When: Saturday, June 22 1:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 2625 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Deluxe is back on Walnut Street for its fourth year. The event features beers, live music and burgers galore. Denver Deluxe is a proud member of the community and dedicates all proceeds to Love Light & Melody — a nonprofit focused on raising awareness of the children that work in La Chureca in Managua, Nicaragua.

Denver Beer Co’s Summer Splash

When: Saturday, June 22 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is throwing a Summer Splash this Saturday. The block party will feature the brand new O&A Colorado Craft Seltzers, a water slide, a pool, giant pool floaties and live music. If that isn’t enough summer fun there will also be food trucks, lawn games and a photo booth to remember the night. You can celebrate the official start of the summer a day late at Denver Beer Co.

TRVEDadFest

When: Starts Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Trve Brewing celebrates its seventh anniversary. It so happens to be the same day as Denver All Day fest (also known as DAD Fest) so they are combining to present TRVEDadFest. With two locations and over 20 musical acts the event is sure to be a headbanger.

Great Divide’s 25th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, June 22 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Great Divide celebrates its 25th birthday this weekend and is celebrating at its Ballpark location. The brewing company is shutting down Arapahoe for live music and brews. For $35 guests receive unlimited Great Divide pours and entertainment. You can celebrate this Colorado staple in the streets of LoDo.

New Belgium + Illegal Pete’s Half K

When: Saturday, June 22 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s and New Belgium present the Half K, an unofficial run of the people. The course is a quick course down South Broadway and will be fueled by drinks, retro-wear and throwback tunes. The race officially starts at the Hi-Dive at 11:30 a.m. and ends at Illegal Pete’s South Broadway. Tickets include a donation to Youth on Record and free New Belgium beer.

Washed Overboard Margarita Gose

When: Saturday, June 22 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Friction Beery Company releases the Washed Overboard Margarita Gose. The Jimmy Buffet inspired gose is lightly sour and full of flavor with Markut lime leaves, sea salt and lime zest. There will be Jimmy Buffet tunes playing all day and Big G’s BBQ food truck will make an appearance.

Mosaic Dimension Release Party

When: Saturday, June 22 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art and 4 Noses Brewing present their new collaboration IPA, Mosaic Dimension. Mosaic Dimension is a single hopped IPA with a malt backbone and a citrus finish. The release party will be on the rooftop of the MCA surrounded by artwork by Clark Richert’s Hyperspace exhibition.

Urban Farmer’s Chef Garden Table Bee Dinner

When: Starting June 23,5 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer Denver, 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $160 call 303-262-6070 for reservations

The Lowdown: Urban Farmer Denver is opening its brand new private outdoor experience with Table Bee Dinner. The five-course meal is bee inspired and will feature honey from Chef Starkus’ private collection. Dishes include sea trout, foie torchon and brulee honey cake.

Stranahan’s 4th Annual Cask Thief Fest

When: Saturday, June 22 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Distillery, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s celebrates its fourth Annual Cask Thief Festival this Saturday. Guests will be given the opportunity to taste six of the rarest whiskeys Stranahan’s has distilled. There will also be a pig roast provided by Blackbelly Catering and Stranahan Brickle Ice Cream made by Sweet Action. In between whiskey-themed bites and sips you can groove to live music by Fun You and The Hip Replacements.

Sunday, June 23

Soft Serve Sundays (Buy One, Get One Free)

When: Starting Sunday, June 23 11 a .m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market is making Sundays a little more tasty with Soft Serve Buy One, Get One Free. You can head over to Cornicello with a friend to get a free cup or cone of ice cream.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendars

Slow Food Nations 2019

When: Starting July 19, at 8 a.m.

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th and 15th on Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free – $300

RARE, The Denver Steak Championships

When: August 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th Street, Denver

Cost: $110 – $150

2019 Denver BrunchFest

When: August 25, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, Denver

Cost: $49 – $109