Denver has some culture-packed events to check out this week. Start it off by getting kooky with The Princess Bride and end it by celebrating equality at the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a quick look at this fabulous roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 10

The Princess Bride

When: June 10, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 4335 Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater partners with Berkeley Regis United Neighbors (BRUN) to present a screening of The Princess Bride. The film follows the story of Princess Buttercup as she is forced to marry a prince and is kidnapped by pirates to find her long lost love, Westley.

Woodstock Screening

When: June 10 – 13

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $9.75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre hosts a Woodstock Screening. The event features a screening of the film that celebrates the three-day music festival, 50 years after it happened. The documentary film will dive deeper into the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War and how Woodstock changed the world of festivals.

Rob Thomas

When: June 10, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: $21 – $104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver presents Rob Thomas. The event features a musical from Rob Thomas during his Chip Tooth Tour with a performance from special guest Abby Anderson. You listen to music in the fresh summer air throughout the evening.

Tuesday, June 11

Fiddler on the Roof

When: June 11 – 16

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $149 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Fiddler on the Roof. The event features the award-winning musical directed by Bartlett Sher that gives a story of parents and children finding their way to happiness.

Sunset Cinema

When: June 11, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex hosts Sunset Cinema. The event features a screening of the film Cruel Intentions outdoors. You can participate in a costume contest, play games from the Denver Film Society and snack on food. Make sure to bring a chair to sit on for the movie.

How I Art and Why

When: June 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents How I Art and Why. The event features a chance to hear from the director of the MCA Adam Lerner. Lerner will speak about artists in the contemporary art field and what art and ideas that have really mattered to him.

Wednesday, June 12

The Stonewall Inn

When: June 12, 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Storeroom and the Vine Street Pub host The Stonewall Inn. The exhibition features a window display of the iconic NYC bar, The Stonewall Inn where the modern gay rights movement began in June 50 years ago. The exhibition will celebrate with a pride kick-off party and later a free drag show at Vine Street Pub & Brewery.

San Holo Pop-Up

When: June 12, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery presents a San Holo Pop-Up. The event features a pop-up market filled with San Holo redrocks1 merch, boba on-site and some pop beats from San Holo. No admission fee or ticket from the San Holo show required for entry.

68 Voces, 68 Corazones

When: June 12, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the Consulate General of Mexico to host a screening of 68 Voces, 68 Corazones (68 voices, 68 hearts). The film is part of the Indigenous Film Festival Series and follows a series of indigenous stories narrated in 68 different indigenous languages of Mexico. Following the screening, you can participate in a Q&A with the production team of the film.

Thursday, June 13

Summer Sweat Series

When: June 13, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Alchemy 365 presents a Summer Sweat Series. The event features a free 40-minute outdoor workout session to get your blood pumping. Following the class, you can refuel during a happy hour at Joyride Brewing Company. All levels are welcome to participate. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on.

Mortified Live: Pride Edition!

When: June 13, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Mortified Live: Pride Edition! The event features a hilarious night of confessionals, comedy and a throwback cover band pumping out fresh beats all night long. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries, photos and more for your entertainment.

Shifting Outlines

When: June 13, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Leon presents Shifting Outlines. The event features a group exhibition from members of The Gathering Place – a nonprofit shelter that helps women, children and transgender individuals in need. The exhibition allowed the members to experience art in a creative and mindful way with help from professionals of the Art Students League of Denver.

Park Hill Farm & Flea

When: June 13, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, 2255 Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar teams up with Gum Pop to host the Park Hill Farm & Flea. The event features an evening market filled with local makers, food vendors, brews and more. You can shop till you drop and explore Oneida Park.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

When: June 13 – 16

Where: Between the Bones Studio Collective, 3250 E. 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: $17 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Between the Bones Studio Collective presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The event features a choreographed performance that travels deep into the rabbit hole of the wild wonderland. You can find crazy creatures, mind-bending time exploration and more.

MoJaBlu Concert Series

When: June 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a night to embrace the warm summer nights during the MoJaBlu Concert Series. The series starts with a performance from Thumpin’. You can snack on food from Mile High Kona Ice, Top Dawg Sausages, Papa Beau’s and more while you jam out to live music throughout the evening.

Friday, June 14

TVL Creative + Alt Ethos Business Birthday Party

When: June 14, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: TVL Creative, 999 Vallejo St. Unit 20, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate six years of achievements during a TVL Creative + Alt Ethos Business Birthday Party. The event features an art installation, poppin’ beats from live DJs, food and more. You can grab a drink and toast to support TLV.

Threyda Grand Opening

When: June 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Threyda, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the new creative space during the Threyda Grand Opening. The event features live painting from artists including Peter Westermann, Elizabeth Banker, Stephen Kruse and Jake Amason. You can also purchase exclusive prints while you peruse the gallery.

Denver Pride Kick-Off Party

When: June 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Urban Peak, 3315 N. Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Urban Peak hosts a Denver Pride Kick-Off Party. The event features a celebration of love to raise funds for Urban Peak – the nonprofit organization that helps Denver’s homeless youth. You can sip on drinks from an open bar and donate to the cause.

7th Annual Crosswalk Walk Off

When: June 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado), 51 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado) presents the 7th Annual Crosswalk Walk Off. The event features a runway fashion show starring local individuals strutting their stuff on the rainbow crosswalk on Broadway. You can watch as the contestants compete in the fashion face-off to see who has the best walk of this year’s walk off.

Museum After Dark: Perception

When: June 14, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $75 – $225 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Museum After Dark: Perception. The event features an evening to explore different aspects of perception and how it affects the human experience. You can play with all of your senses and see how they change your perceptions. Following the event you can party at the After Dark Soiree.

B-Side Music

When: June 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to jam out to some up-and-coming local musicians with performances from Good Public and Bruce Leanin. You can listen to fresh beats and relax in the cool summer evening.

Saturday, June 15

Denver PrideFest

When: June 15 – 16

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Pride month at Denver PrideFest. The fest features a parade, music, food and more. You can show support for equality and fight for those you love. The fest is produced by The Center on Colfax. Be a part of showing Denver’s LGBTQ+ community the love that they deserve.

9th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

When: June 15, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Mo’ Betta Green Marketplace, 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mo’ Betta Green Marketplace hosts a 9th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration. The event features a day to explore health and wellness with a yoga session, a dance class and more. You can also sip on fresh pressed juice to freshen up after breaking a sweat.

14th Annual Pink Party

When: June 14, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver partners with One Denver to present the 14th Annual Pink Party. The event features a fundraiser for Pride. You can help support One Denver, imbibe on beverages from an open bar and dance all night long.

Made in Mexico City Launch Party

When: June 15, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station hosts a Made in Mexico City Launch Party. The event features an evening packed full vendors and workshops from Seher One, Smithe and Demencia Beivide ARTE. You can shop from the pop-up, sip on cocktails crafted from Limantour and munch on food from Campobaja throughout the party.

Intendence Film Festival

When: June 15, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Open Media, 700 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Denver Open Media hosts the Intendence Film Festival. The event features a 10th-anniversary bash with screenings of past Intendence Film Festival winning films, a bar, servings of cake, a red carpet and more. You can support the festival and raise funds for future festivals to come.

forHER: Art for Charity

When: June 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Industry RiNo Station presents forHER: Art for Charity. The event features a night of female empowerment with live painting from artists Brooke Anderson and Chelsea Lewinski, an art raffle with art from 15 different artists, live entertainment and more. You can peruse interactive art installations and jam out to music from a DJ while you support local women.

Art of Mass Gathering Symposium

When: June 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building teams up with The Arts & Cultural Network for Emergency Preparedness to host Art of Mass Gathering Symposium. The event features a chance to learn how to maximize your experience during large scale events. You can learn from experts on how to engage with others to make more meaningful connections, reduce waste and have better planning.

Sunday, June 16

STILLness

When: June 16, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Relax from your weekly stresses with STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to calmly take a spot in the galleries of the museum and quiet your inner thoughts.

Sunday RiNo Farmers Market

When: June 16, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Sunday RiNo Farmers Market, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find some fresh produce and jam out to live music at the Sunday RiNo Farmers Market. The event features a morning market filled with vendors. You can start your Sunday mornings off in the RiNo Art District and shop until you drop.

Confluence Fire & Drum Circle

When: June 16, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Confluence Park, 2250 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a wild performance during a Confluence Fire & Drum Circle. The event features an evening to watch fire dancing and a drum circle from the Colorado Flow Arts Initiative.

Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

When: June 16, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S. 8, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The Center on Colfax presents the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. The event features a parade around downtown Denver starting from Cheesman Park ending at the Denver PrideFest to celebrate Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Grab a friend and march in solidarity with others.

Mark Your Calendar

World Refugee Day Celebration

When: June 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave. Ste 136, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Science Lounge: Science is a Drag

When: June 20, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Fetch Summer Market

When: June 21, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fetch Market, 2635 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $30 tickets available here

TEDxMileHigh: Humankind

When: June 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: $83 – $250 tickets available here