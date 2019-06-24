Even though it’s the last full week of June, there’s still plenty of time to get out there and catch as many concerts as you can. Over the course of the next seven days, you’ll have over 60 chances to catch any one of the shows going on in the Mile High City. Whatever you’re into, there’s bound to be something on the list below you’ll love this week.
Monday, June 24
Recommended: Stevie Wonder @ Red Rocks
To kick things off this week, the one and only Stevie Wonder is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Wonder’s music and career have inspired generations of listeners and creators now and will for years to come. This is Wonder’s second Colorado appearance in the last year with the first one being at the first ever Grandoozy festival back in 2018. Tickets are still available to see this legend in action, so grab some now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Anberlin w/ I The Mighty @ Summit Music Hall
Ginger Root @ Larimer Lounge
Raul Midón & Lionel Loueke @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, June 25
Recommended: Death Cab For Cutie w/ Mitski @ Red Rocks
On Tuesday night, we’re taking you right back to Red Rocks where Death Cab For Cutie is gearing up to take on the legendary Colorado venue. Death Cab For Cutie is one of the most notable indie bands out there on the scene today. If you haven’t given their music a chance yet, check out their most recent album Thank You for Today which was released last year or sink into one of their classics like “Brothers on a Hotel Bed” or “Title and Registration.” Fellow artist Mitski is joining Death Cab at Red Rocks this year as well.
Also see…
Chris Travis w/ RANSTEEZ, Swizzy J, Sysco Yola +++, P.I.V.O.T., Prinz Spadez @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Brass and Gold Society w/ The Soltones, Nofrendo @ Larimer Lounge
Scott Amendola Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz
Total Trash w/ Origami Ghosts @ Lion’s Lair
Saints Of Never After w/ Makari, Lorelai, The Polite Heretic @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, June 26
Recommended: Kacey Musgraves w/ Poolside @ Red Rocks
Three Red Rocks shows in a row? Why not? On Wednesday night, the action continues in Morrison as country-pop sensation Kacey Musgraves gears up to take over Red Rocks. Musgraves had one hell of a run in 2018 and early 2019 as the artist won multiple Grammy awards coming off the release of her album Golden Hour. Fellow band Poolside is joining Musgraves on her 2019 Red Rocks run, making this one of the must-see shows of the season.
Also see…
New Found Glory w/ Real Friends, The Early November, Doll Skin @ The Ogden Theatre
Clubz + Girl Ultra w/ Special Guests @ The Bluebird Theater
RE:Search ft. Amp Live, Nico Luminous w/ Machine Dreams, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
No Vacation w/ Okey Dokey @ Larimer Lounge
Jet Black Alley Cat w/ Hate Drugs, Ten Miles South, Walking With Bikes @ Lost Lake
Rebüke @ Bar Standard
Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz
Mystic Braves w/ Danny Dodge @ Globe Hall
Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band ft. The B.B. King Horns @ Soiled Dove Underground
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Sliver w/ Galleries, North By North, The Rainbow Treatment @ 3 Kings Tavern
Harry Tuft @ Four Mile Historic Park
Thursday, June 27
Recommended: Feed Me w/ No Mana, Phiilo @ The Ogden Theatre
On Thursday night, English producer Feed Me is headed into Denver to take over The Ogden. Feed Me’s production style incorporates sweet melodic structure on top of grooving drum and bass. If you’re unfamiliar with Feed Me’s work, check out songs such as “Love Is All I Got” or “One Click Headshot” to get started. Fellow artists No Mana and Phiilo are on the bill for Thursday night as well.
Also see…
The Felice Brothers w/ Johnathan Rice @ The Bluebird Theater
The Funky Knuckles w/ Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
sober rob @ Larimer Lounge
Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad w/ Chris Acker, Sugar Britches @ Hi-Dive
Próxima Parada @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
HERESTOFIGHTIN w/ Hunter James & The Titanic, Hound Heart @ Globe Hall
Gora Gora Orkestar w/ Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band, Secondhand Street Band @ The Walnut Room
Alejandro Escovedo w/ Casey Neill @ Soiled Dove Underground
BOE Sosa @ The Roxy Theatre
The New Narrative w/ Rosegarden Funeral Party, Upsetting, Milk Of Magnesia @ Lion’s Lair
Headroom Sessions @ 3 Kings Tavern
Scotch Bonnets w/ DJ Aka Miggy, The Dendrites @ Goosetown Tavern
Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Friday, June 28
Recommended: Color Red All Stars @ The Bluebird Theater
To wrap up the work week on Friday, we’ve got one hell of a show coming to The Bluebird Theater — the Color Red All Stars featuring Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Kim Dawson (Matador! Soul Sounds), Gabe Mervine, Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Charlie Mertens, Chris Spies (Matador! Soul Sounds) with Death By Dub feat. Dan Africano (John Brown’s Body), Scott Flynn (Odesza), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Drew Sayers (The Motet), Ryan Jalbert (The Motet) and Jonny Jyemo (Jyemo Club). As you can see by the heavy line-up, this set will include artists from a variety of different bands. Some of the names above are Colorado-based bands that you might recognize such as members from Big Gigantic and The Motet. This show will also serve as a benefit for Take Note Colorado, which gives you even more of a reason to check it out this Friday.
Also see…
Blue October w/ Mona @ The Ogden Theatre
The Struts w/ The Glorious Sons @ The Gothic Theatre
Pepe Aguilar y Familia Presentan Jaripeo Sin Fronteras 2019 w/ Paquita La Del Barrio @ The Pepsi Center
Corduroy (Pearl Jam Tribute) w/ Sonic Highways @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
New Orleans Suspects ft. John “JoJo” Hermann (Widespread Panic), Eric McFadden (Parliament Funkadelic) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
JUICE w/ Stephen Day @ Larimer Lounge
The Kinky Fingers w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals @ Hi-Dive
Electric Six w/ Kyle Shutt @ Lost Lake
Pleasurekraft @ Bar Standard
MaRLo @ The Church
The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
4th Fridays w/ Free Bear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Alex Williams w/ Matt Castillo @ The Grizzly Rose
Retro Rocket Brunch: 2000s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SonReal @ Globe Hall
Alejandro Escovedo w/ Casey Neill @ Soiled Dove Underground
Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks
Greyhounds w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Levitt Pavilion
Local Love Showcase w/ VANDER @ The Roxy Theatre
Cold Beaches w/ Amalgam Effect @ Lion’s Lair
Dischordia w/ Kenaima, Nightwraith @ 3 Kings Tavern
Bad Decisions w/ Anti-Feds, Sliver, Mark II (Album Release) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
DJ Em Karaoke – 30th Birthday Special @ Goosetown Tavern
Paradise Kitty @ Herman’s Hideaway
Victor & Penny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Red Baraat @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Saturday, June 29
Recommended: Blue October w/ Mona @ The Ogden Theatre
On Friday and Saturday night, Texas rock band Blue October is headed up to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Blue October’s sound ranges from folk to hard rock and their lyrical content is powerful. If you’re new to Blue October’s sound, check out the heavy hitting song “Hate Me” or one of their softer songs “Into The Ocean” to get yourself started. Fellow artist Mona is on the bill for Saturday night as well.
Also see…
Jamestown Revival w/ Ian Noe @ The Bluebird Theater
Pup w/ Ratboys, Beach Bunny @ The Gothic Theatre
Weathers w/ The Catching, Cemetery Sun, Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Bass Control ft. Phaseone, G-Rex, Slimez, M-Port, Bace Ventura @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Project 432 (Album Release Show) w/ Rastasaurus, P-Nuckle @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Grapetooth w/ James Swanberg @ Larimer Lounge
Possessed by Paul James w/ Lou Shields @ Hi-Dive
Electric Six w/ Kyle Shutt @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: TenGraphs, Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage @ Club Vinyl
The Fab Faux (The Beatles Tribute) @ The Paramount Theatre
A Tribute to Toots Thielemans by Grégoire Maret + Kenny Werner @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Sommer Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Francisco Marques + Bill Kopper: Brazil Chill Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Royal Rumble: Prince VS Michael Jackson w/ DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ona @ Globe Hall
Carvin Jones Band @ The Walnut Room
Hazel Miller & Friends @ Soiled Dove Underground
Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks
Mr. Criminal + Lil Cuete @ The Roxy Theatre
5th Annual Colorado Goth Fest w/ Suicide Commando, Leaether Strip, Offerings to Odin, The Midnight Marionettes, The Union, eHpH, WitchHands @ The Oriental Theater
Mean Hand w/ Viewfinders @ Lion’s Lair
Lost Relics @ 3 Kings Tavern
Punk With A Camera @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Groove Saturday Special @ Goosetown Tavern
Mile High Alternative Festivale w/ Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute), Blind Dogs (Soundgarden Tribute), Lounge Fly (STP Tribute), Guerrilla Radio (Rage Tribute), Siamese Dream @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sunday, June 30
Recommended: Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks
On Sunday, Widespread Panic is wrapping up a three-night run at Red Rocks. Widespread Panic is no stranger to the Red Rocks stage and we’re happy to see them continue to thrive at Red Rocks in 2019. If you haven’t seen one of Widespread Panic’s Red Rocks shows, it’s never too late to jump on the train. You have three chances to see them this week, so don’t miss out and grab some tickets now.
Also see…
Mystery Skulls w/ Phangs, SnowBlood @ Larimer Lounge
The Center w/ The Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Last Rhino @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Austin Johnson Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Brett Stakelin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Widespread Panic After Party w/ The Dyrty Byrds @ The Oriental Theater
Hate Affair w/ Modrn, The Maykit @ Lion’s Lair
Insomniac Folklore @ 3 Kings Tavern
No Gossip In Braile @ Goosetown Tavern
MHS Summer Sunday FUN-Day 2019 w/ Hunter Hallberg, Paradox, Ipecac, Pink Slip, Galactic Lemonz, Mnop, The Quartet @ Herman’s Hideaway
Peter Asher + Jeremy Clyde @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
