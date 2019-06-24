Even though it’s the last full week of June, there’s still plenty of time to get out there and catch as many concerts as you can. Over the course of the next seven days, you’ll have over 60 chances to catch any one of the shows going on in the Mile High City. Whatever you’re into, there’s bound to be something on the list below you’ll love this week.

Monday, June 24

Recommended: Stevie Wonder @ Red Rocks

To kick things off this week, the one and only Stevie Wonder is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Wonder’s music and career have inspired generations of listeners and creators now and will for years to come. This is Wonder’s second Colorado appearance in the last year with the first one being at the first ever Grandoozy festival back in 2018. Tickets are still available to see this legend in action, so grab some now before it’s too late.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Anberlin w/ I The Mighty @ Summit Music Hall

Ginger Root @ Larimer Lounge

Raul Midón & Lionel Loueke @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, June 25

Recommended: Death Cab For Cutie w/ Mitski @ Red Rocks

On Tuesday night, we’re taking you right back to Red Rocks where Death Cab For Cutie is gearing up to take on the legendary Colorado venue. Death Cab For Cutie is one of the most notable indie bands out there on the scene today. If you haven’t given their music a chance yet, check out their most recent album Thank You for Today which was released last year or sink into one of their classics like “Brothers on a Hotel Bed” or “Title and Registration.” Fellow artist Mitski is joining Death Cab at Red Rocks this year as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Chris Travis w/ RANSTEEZ, Swizzy J, Sysco Yola +++, P.I.V.O.T., Prinz Spadez @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Brass and Gold Society w/ The Soltones, Nofrendo @ Larimer Lounge

Scott Amendola Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

Total Trash w/ Origami Ghosts @ Lion’s Lair

Saints Of Never After w/ Makari, Lorelai, The Polite Heretic @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, June 26

Recommended: Kacey Musgraves w/ Poolside @ Red Rocks

Three Red Rocks shows in a row? Why not? On Wednesday night, the action continues in Morrison as country-pop sensation Kacey Musgraves gears up to take over Red Rocks. Musgraves had one hell of a run in 2018 and early 2019 as the artist won multiple Grammy awards coming off the release of her album Golden Hour. Fellow band Poolside is joining Musgraves on her 2019 Red Rocks run, making this one of the must-see shows of the season.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

New Found Glory w/ Real Friends, The Early November, Doll Skin @ The Ogden Theatre

Clubz + Girl Ultra w/ Special Guests @ The Bluebird Theater

RE:Search ft. Amp Live, Nico Luminous w/ Machine Dreams, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

No Vacation w/ Okey Dokey @ Larimer Lounge

Jet Black Alley Cat w/ Hate Drugs, Ten Miles South, Walking With Bikes @ Lost Lake

Rebüke @ Bar Standard

Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz

Mystic Braves w/ Danny Dodge @ Globe Hall

Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band ft. The B.B. King Horns @ Soiled Dove Underground

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Sliver w/ Galleries, North By North, The Rainbow Treatment @ 3 Kings Tavern

Harry Tuft @ Four Mile Historic Park

Thursday, June 27

Recommended: Feed Me w/ No Mana, Phiilo @ The Ogden Theatre

On Thursday night, English producer Feed Me is headed into Denver to take over The Ogden. Feed Me’s production style incorporates sweet melodic structure on top of grooving drum and bass. If you’re unfamiliar with Feed Me’s work, check out songs such as “Love Is All I Got” or “One Click Headshot” to get started. Fellow artists No Mana and Phiilo are on the bill for Thursday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

The Felice Brothers w/ Johnathan Rice @ The Bluebird Theater

The Funky Knuckles w/ Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

sober rob @ Larimer Lounge

Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad w/ Chris Acker, Sugar Britches @ Hi-Dive

Próxima Parada @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

HERESTOFIGHTIN w/ Hunter James & The Titanic, Hound Heart @ Globe Hall

Gora Gora Orkestar w/ Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band, Secondhand Street Band @ The Walnut Room

Alejandro Escovedo w/ Casey Neill @ Soiled Dove Underground

BOE Sosa @ The Roxy Theatre

The New Narrative w/ Rosegarden Funeral Party, Upsetting, Milk Of Magnesia @ Lion’s Lair

Headroom Sessions @ 3 Kings Tavern

Scotch Bonnets w/ DJ Aka Miggy, The Dendrites @ Goosetown Tavern

Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Friday, June 28

Recommended: Color Red All Stars @ The Bluebird Theater

To wrap up the work week on Friday, we’ve got one hell of a show coming to The Bluebird Theater — the Color Red All Stars featuring Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Kim Dawson (Matador! Soul Sounds), Gabe Mervine, Nick Gerlach (Michal Menert), Charlie Mertens, Chris Spies (Matador! Soul Sounds) with Death By Dub feat. Dan Africano (John Brown’s Body), Scott Flynn (Odesza), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Drew Sayers (The Motet), Ryan Jalbert (The Motet) and Jonny Jyemo (Jyemo Club). As you can see by the heavy line-up, this set will include artists from a variety of different bands. Some of the names above are Colorado-based bands that you might recognize such as members from Big Gigantic and The Motet. This show will also serve as a benefit for Take Note Colorado, which gives you even more of a reason to check it out this Friday.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Blue October w/ Mona @ The Ogden Theatre

The Struts w/ The Glorious Sons @ The Gothic Theatre

Pepe Aguilar y Familia Presentan Jaripeo Sin Fronteras 2019 w/ Paquita La Del Barrio @ The Pepsi Center

Corduroy (Pearl Jam Tribute) w/ Sonic Highways @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

New Orleans Suspects ft. John “JoJo” Hermann (Widespread Panic), Eric McFadden (Parliament Funkadelic) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

JUICE w/ Stephen Day @ Larimer Lounge

The Kinky Fingers w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals @ Hi-Dive

Electric Six w/ Kyle Shutt @ Lost Lake

Pleasurekraft @ Bar Standard

MaRLo @ The Church

The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

4th Fridays w/ Free Bear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Alex Williams w/ Matt Castillo @ The Grizzly Rose

Retro Rocket Brunch: 2000s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SonReal @ Globe Hall

Alejandro Escovedo w/ Casey Neill @ Soiled Dove Underground

Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks

Greyhounds w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Levitt Pavilion

Local Love Showcase w/ VANDER @ The Roxy Theatre

Cold Beaches w/ Amalgam Effect @ Lion’s Lair

Dischordia w/ Kenaima, Nightwraith @ 3 Kings Tavern

Bad Decisions w/ Anti-Feds, Sliver, Mark II (Album Release) @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

DJ Em Karaoke – 30th Birthday Special @ Goosetown Tavern

Paradise Kitty @ Herman’s Hideaway

Victor & Penny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Red Baraat @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Saturday, June 29

Recommended: Blue October w/ Mona @ The Ogden Theatre

On Friday and Saturday night, Texas rock band Blue October is headed up to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Blue October’s sound ranges from folk to hard rock and their lyrical content is powerful. If you’re new to Blue October’s sound, check out the heavy hitting song “Hate Me” or one of their softer songs “Into The Ocean” to get yourself started. Fellow artist Mona is on the bill for Saturday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Jamestown Revival w/ Ian Noe @ The Bluebird Theater

Pup w/ Ratboys, Beach Bunny @ The Gothic Theatre

Weathers w/ The Catching, Cemetery Sun, Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Bass Control ft. Phaseone, G-Rex, Slimez, M-Port, Bace Ventura @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Project 432 (Album Release Show) w/ Rastasaurus, P-Nuckle @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Grapetooth w/ James Swanberg @ Larimer Lounge

Possessed by Paul James w/ Lou Shields @ Hi-Dive

Electric Six w/ Kyle Shutt @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: TenGraphs, Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage @ Club Vinyl

The Fab Faux (The Beatles Tribute) @ The Paramount Theatre

A Tribute to Toots Thielemans by Grégoire Maret + Kenny Werner @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Sommer Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Francisco Marques + Bill Kopper: Brazil Chill Brunch (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Royal Rumble: Prince VS Michael Jackson w/ DJ Big Styles (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ona @ Globe Hall

Carvin Jones Band @ The Walnut Room

Hazel Miller & Friends @ Soiled Dove Underground

Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks

Mr. Criminal + Lil Cuete @ The Roxy Theatre

5th Annual Colorado Goth Fest w/ Suicide Commando, Leaether Strip, Offerings to Odin, The Midnight Marionettes, The Union, eHpH, WitchHands @ The Oriental Theater

Mean Hand w/ Viewfinders @ Lion’s Lair

Lost Relics @ 3 Kings Tavern

Punk With A Camera @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Groove Saturday Special @ Goosetown Tavern

Mile High Alternative Festivale w/ Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute), Blind Dogs (Soundgarden Tribute), Lounge Fly (STP Tribute), Guerrilla Radio (Rage Tribute), Siamese Dream @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, June 30

Recommended: Widespread Panic @ Red Rocks

On Sunday, Widespread Panic is wrapping up a three-night run at Red Rocks. Widespread Panic is no stranger to the Red Rocks stage and we’re happy to see them continue to thrive at Red Rocks in 2019. If you haven’t seen one of Widespread Panic’s Red Rocks shows, it’s never too late to jump on the train. You have three chances to see them this week, so don’t miss out and grab some tickets now.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Mystery Skulls w/ Phangs, SnowBlood @ Larimer Lounge

The Center w/ The Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Last Rhino @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Austin Johnson Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Brett Stakelin (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Widespread Panic After Party w/ The Dyrty Byrds @ The Oriental Theater

Hate Affair w/ Modrn, The Maykit @ Lion’s Lair

Insomniac Folklore @ 3 Kings Tavern

No Gossip In Braile @ Goosetown Tavern

MHS Summer Sunday FUN-Day 2019 w/ Hunter Hallberg, Paradox, Ipecac, Pink Slip, Galactic Lemonz, Mnop, The Quartet @ Herman’s Hideaway

Peter Asher + Jeremy Clyde @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

