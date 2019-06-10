Hello Denver concert-goers and welcome to the second week of June. Over the course of the next seven days, you will have the chance to pick and choose what concerts you’ll want to see from a list of over 60. The Denver concert scene is as busy as ever and to make it even better – it’s summertime. Whatever you decide to do this week is up to you, but we hope you’ll find this guide useful in your concert adventures.
Monday, June 10
Recommended: Sublime with Rome w/ Soja, Common Kings, Seranation @ Red Rocks
To kick things off on Monday night, Sublime with Rome is returning to Red Rocks. Sublime is responsible for anthemic songs such as “Santeria” and “What I Got” both released back in 1996, the same year the band lost their frontman, Bradley Nowell. Fast forward over 10 years later, and Sublime is still keeping Nowell’s spirit alive with singer Rome taking lead. Fellow artists Soja, Common Kings and Seranation are on the bill for Monday night as well.
Also see…
The Strumbellas w/ The Moth & The Flame @ The Ogden Theatre
LANY w/ Sasha Sloan @ The Fillmore
MXMS w/ The Guidance @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rob Thomas w/ Abby Anderson @ Levitt Pavilion
God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, June 11
Recommended: Betty Who w/ Loote @ Summit Music Hall
On Tuesday night, singer-songwriter Betty Who is headed to the Mile High City to take over Summit Music Hall. Originally from Australia, Jessica Anne Newham (aka Betty Who) has quickly made a name for herself in the music scene over the last five years. If you’re unfamiliar with Newham’s work, check out her 2019 album Betty and you won’t be disappointed. Fellow artist Loote is joining Newham at Summit Music Hall on Tuesday night, so grab some tickets while you can.
Also see…
Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz
Tara Rose and The Real Deal w/ Shannon Ogden @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rainbow Kitten Surprise w/ Caamp @ Red Rocks
Trick Punch w/ The Jasons, Filthy Hearts @ Lion’s Lair
Donovan Keith w/ The Fabulous Boogienaughts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Chamber Folk w/ The Wedding Funeral, The Body of Ray Brower, Fables Of The Fall @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, June 12
Recommended: Young The Giant + Fitz and the Tantrums w/ Coin @ Red Rocks
On Wednesday, pop-rock bands Young The Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums are teaming up to co-headline Red Rocks in what has the potential to be one hell of a show. Young The Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums have numerous hits between them including “Cough Syrup” and “HandClap” respectively. Fellow artist Coin is joining these two bands at Red Rocks this Wednesday as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Dennis Lloyd w/ Morgan Saint @ The Gothic Theatre
RE:Search ft. Borahm Lee (Pretty Lights Live Band / Break Science), Tycoon, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Funk Hunk w/ Atonal Stimulant @ Larimer Lounge
JackLNDN @ Bar Standard
Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G @ The Paramount Theatre
Howe Gelb @ Dazzle Jazz
Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Shamarr Allen w/ What Young Men Do @ Globe Hall
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs w/ Do Depeña @ The Walnut Room
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Lillian Soderman w/ Colin Gilmore, Nicolette Good @ Goosetown Tavern
Colorado Solo Artist Awards + miniFEST @ Herman’s Hideaway
Boz Scaggs @ Denver Botanic Gardens
Joe Johnson + Grant Sabin @ Four Mile Historic Park
Thursday, June 13
Recommended: TOKiMONSTA @ Club Vinyl
On Thursday night, we’re taking you over to Club Vinyl where producer TOKiMONSTA will be bringing the heat. TOKiMONSTA’s music contains elements of experimental production along with catchy grooves, as exemplified by her 2017 release of “Rose’s Thorn.” If you’re into EDM in any capacity, this will be one show you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available to catch TOKiMONSTA in an intimate setting this Thursday night.
Also see…
The Lonesome Days w/ Adam Aijala, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Grace Clark Trio @ The Bluebird Theater
Hawthorne Heights w/ Emery, Innerspace, Bluprint @ Summit Music Hall
Jon Stickley Trio w/ Rainbow Girls, The Wrecklunds, Tara Rose & The Real Deal @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Candi Pop – A Bubblegum Pop Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge
Turvy Organ (Album Release) w/ Panther Martin, Sour Boy Bitter Girl @ Hi-Dive
Slingshot Dakota @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
SIRINTIP (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Coal Town Reunion (EP Release) w/ King Cardinal, Hunter James and The Titanic @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Benyaro w/ Ben Cameron, The Regular @ Globe Hall
Tuck & Patti @ Soiled Dove Underground
San Holo w/ Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black, Duskus b2b Eastghost @ Red Rocks
Stay Gypsy w/ Wheels, Richard @ Lion’s Lair
Monte Luna w/ Grim Reefer, Plague Doctor @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Friday, June 14
Recommended: Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals @ Red Rocks
On Friday night, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals are taking us into the weekend with a highly anticipated show at Red Rocks. .Paak has an extensive catalog of songs including “Trippy,” “Make It Better” and “King James” along with a huge list of collaborations. His extensive knowledge and navigation of the music industry make him a force to be reckoned with. If you can find tickets to this show, you won’t regret it.
*sold-out.
Also see…
Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre
Futurebirds w/ Brothers of Brass @ The Bluebird Theater
Aly & AJ w/ Armors @ The Gothic Theatre
Long Beach Dub Allstars & The Aggrolites w/ Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Beyond Bridges @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dance Yourself Clean – An Indie Pop Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge
Electric Funeral Fest IV w/ Thou, Acid Witch, Royal Thunder, Sourvein @ Hi-Dive
Colfax Speed Queen w/ Fast Eddy, WET NIGHTS, The Amphibious Man @ Lost Lake
Colette + DJ Heather @ Bar Standard
IIan Bluestone @ The Church
Fabian Almazan Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Jenna McLean + Steve Kovalcheck (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Lucas Hoge @ The Grizzly Rose
Retro Rocket Brunch – 1980s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ginstrings + Jimbo Darville & the Truckadours (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Almost Pioneers w/ Isabelle and the Izzies @ Globe Hall
Bent Improv @ The Walnut Room
Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers @ Soiled Dove Underground
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers w/ A-Mac & The Height @ Levitt Pavilion
Summer Producer Battle @ The Roxy Theatre
Lola Black w/ Retina, Kind Dub, Dime Dee, Wik @ The Oriental Theater
Dressy Bessy w/ Potty Mouth, Short Shorts @ Lion’s Lair
Electric Funeral Fest IV @ 3 Kings Tavern
Big Mama Fluoride w/ Tree Kitty @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Sympathy F w/ Sara Robinson Band, DJ Aka Miggy, Ready Set Go… @ Goosetown Tavern
Blink-18True (Blink-182 Tribute) w/ Second-Hand (Sublime Tribute), Just A Girl (No Doubt Tribute), El Nirvano @ Herman’s Hideaway
Peter Mulvey w/ John Statz @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Saturday, June 15
Recommended: Lettuce w/ Tauk, The Soul Rebels @ Red Rocks
On Saturday night, Lettuce is returning to Red Rocks and are bringing their jam-band grooves with them. Lettuce has close roots to Colorado and tends to show the Mile High City tons of love every year. Last November, Lettuce teamed up with the Colorado Symphony and put on one hell of a show and we’re happy to see them return to Denver so soon. Fellow artists Tauk and The Soul Rebels are on the bill as well.
Also see…
Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre
Lyftd w/ LWKY, Ghost Ride, Halfway to Mars @ The Bluebird Theater
Monxx w/ Shiverz, Jkyl & Hyde, JOOF, Njoy @ Summit Music Hall
Avenhart w/ Taarka, Ley Line, Hazel Hue, Emery Adeline @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Tacocat w/ The Paranoyds, Princess Dewclaw @ Larimer Lounge
Electric Funeral Fest IV w/ Torche, Dead Meadow, Tombs, Call Of The Void @ Hi-Dive
Jamila Woods w/ duendita @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Gram Greene, Honey Soundsystem, Junk Drawer, Victor Calderone @ Club Vinyl
Allan Harris: A Tale of Two Kings @ Dazzle Jazz
John Gunther Band (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Steph Johnson Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
John Michael Montgomery @ The Grizzly Rose
Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mykal Rose + Sly & Robbie w/ Rastasaurus, DJ Imeh (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Great Salmon Famine w/ Mad Wallace, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Globe Hall
Louis York w/ The Shindellas @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Slackers w/ The Alcapones @ Levitt Pavilion
Dressy Bessy w/ Potty Mouth, VOLK @ Lion’s Lair
Electric Funeral Fest IV @ 3 Kings Tavern
King Rat 25th Anniversary w/ Plomo, Granny Tweed @ Goosetown Tavern
Brett Dennen @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park
Dan McCorison @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Jacob Jolliff Band w/ Nora Jane Struthers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Sunday, June 16
Recommended: Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre
To wrap up this week in Denver concerts on Sunday, electro-pop group Empire of The Sun are wrapping up a three day run at The Ogden Theatre. Empire of The Sun are known for their hit “Walking On A Dream” that was released 10 years ago off an album of the same name. Fast forward to 2019 and the band is still running strong. You have three chances to catch Empire of The Sun in action this week, so act now before you miss your shot.
Also see…
Antix Apparel @ Summit Music Hall
Afton Showcase w/ RUNUP.BB, STML., King Savvy, RaH 87, Yung Yeebie, MTV Kutta, Babyfatgucci, SincDa1, Calvin, LB DaMonster, Shakir Shakur _HardWork Playerz Inc, DJ Panda $tyle, Assassinate and Freek Misfit @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Sadistik ft. Kno of Cunninglynguists w/ Trizz, Rafael Vigilantics, Maulskull @ Larimer Lounge
Natural Velvet w/ church fire, Rabbit Fighter, Bert Olsen @ Lost Lake
Father’s Day Brunch w/ The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Allan Harris: A Tale of Two Kings (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wolf Van Elfmand (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ophelia’s Sunday Peep Show (Pride/Father’s Day Edition) w/ Kitty Crimson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Conrad Sewell @ Globe Hall
Nahko and Medicine For The People + Trevor Hall w/ Ayla Nereo @ Red Rocks
Queen City Country & Western Showcase @ Levitt Pavilion
BankShot w/ Muchly Suchwise, Heaven N Hell @ Lion’s Lair
Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern
Rotten Reputation (Tour Kickoff + Album Release Show) w/ WASI, Lucy & La Mer, Polartropica, Pretty. Loud. @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Leave a Reply