Hello Denver concert-goers and welcome to the second week of June. Over the course of the next seven days, you will have the chance to pick and choose what concerts you’ll want to see from a list of over 60. The Denver concert scene is as busy as ever and to make it even better – it’s summertime. Whatever you decide to do this week is up to you, but we hope you’ll find this guide useful in your concert adventures.

Monday, June 10

Recommended: Sublime with Rome w/ Soja, Common Kings, Seranation @ Red Rocks

To kick things off on Monday night, Sublime with Rome is returning to Red Rocks. Sublime is responsible for anthemic songs such as “Santeria” and “What I Got” both released back in 1996, the same year the band lost their frontman, Bradley Nowell. Fast forward over 10 years later, and Sublime is still keeping Nowell’s spirit alive with singer Rome taking lead. Fellow artists Soja, Common Kings and Seranation are on the bill for Monday night as well.

Also see…

The Strumbellas w/ The Moth & The Flame @ The Ogden Theatre

LANY w/ Sasha Sloan @ The Fillmore

MXMS w/ The Guidance @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rob Thomas w/ Abby Anderson @ Levitt Pavilion

God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, June 11

Recommended: Betty Who w/ Loote @ Summit Music Hall

On Tuesday night, singer-songwriter Betty Who is headed to the Mile High City to take over Summit Music Hall. Originally from Australia, Jessica Anne Newham (aka Betty Who) has quickly made a name for herself in the music scene over the last five years. If you’re unfamiliar with Newham’s work, check out her 2019 album Betty and you won’t be disappointed. Fellow artist Loote is joining Newham at Summit Music Hall on Tuesday night, so grab some tickets while you can.

Also see…

Dart Echo (The Talking Heads Tribute) @ Nocturne Jazz

Tara Rose and The Real Deal w/ Shannon Ogden @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rainbow Kitten Surprise w/ Caamp @ Red Rocks

Trick Punch w/ The Jasons, Filthy Hearts @ Lion’s Lair

Donovan Keith w/ The Fabulous Boogienaughts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Chamber Folk w/ The Wedding Funeral, The Body of Ray Brower, Fables Of The Fall @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, June 12

Recommended: Young The Giant + Fitz and the Tantrums w/ Coin @ Red Rocks

On Wednesday, pop-rock bands Young The Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums are teaming up to co-headline Red Rocks in what has the potential to be one hell of a show. Young The Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums have numerous hits between them including “Cough Syrup” and “HandClap” respectively. Fellow artist Coin is joining these two bands at Red Rocks this Wednesday as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Dennis Lloyd w/ Morgan Saint @ The Gothic Theatre

RE:Search ft. Borahm Lee (Pretty Lights Live Band / Break Science), Tycoon, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Funk Hunk w/ Atonal Stimulant @ Larimer Lounge

JackLNDN @ Bar Standard

Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G @ The Paramount Theatre

Howe Gelb @ Dazzle Jazz

Media Noche Honrado @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Shamarr Allen w/ What Young Men Do @ Globe Hall

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs w/ Do Depeña @ The Walnut Room

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Lillian Soderman w/ Colin Gilmore, Nicolette Good @ Goosetown Tavern

Colorado Solo Artist Awards + miniFEST @ Herman’s Hideaway

Boz Scaggs @ Denver Botanic Gardens

Joe Johnson + Grant Sabin @ Four Mile Historic Park

Thursday, June 13

Recommended: TOKiMONSTA @ Club Vinyl

On Thursday night, we’re taking you over to Club Vinyl where producer TOKiMONSTA will be bringing the heat. TOKiMONSTA’s music contains elements of experimental production along with catchy grooves, as exemplified by her 2017 release of “Rose’s Thorn.” If you’re into EDM in any capacity, this will be one show you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available to catch TOKiMONSTA in an intimate setting this Thursday night.

Also see…

The Lonesome Days w/ Adam Aijala, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison, Grace Clark Trio @ The Bluebird Theater

Hawthorne Heights w/ Emery, Innerspace, Bluprint @ Summit Music Hall

Jon Stickley Trio w/ Rainbow Girls, The Wrecklunds, Tara Rose & The Real Deal @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Candi Pop – A Bubblegum Pop Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge

Turvy Organ (Album Release) w/ Panther Martin, Sour Boy Bitter Girl @ Hi-Dive

Slingshot Dakota @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

SIRINTIP (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Paul Mulliken’s Orchestral Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Coal Town Reunion (EP Release) w/ King Cardinal, Hunter James and The Titanic @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Benyaro w/ Ben Cameron, The Regular @ Globe Hall

Tuck & Patti @ Soiled Dove Underground

San Holo w/ Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black, Duskus b2b Eastghost @ Red Rocks

Stay Gypsy w/ Wheels, Richard @ Lion’s Lair

Monte Luna w/ Grim Reefer, Plague Doctor @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Friday, June 14

Recommended: Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals @ Red Rocks

On Friday night, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals are taking us into the weekend with a highly anticipated show at Red Rocks. .Paak has an extensive catalog of songs including “Trippy,” “Make It Better” and “King James” along with a huge list of collaborations. His extensive knowledge and navigation of the music industry make him a force to be reckoned with. If you can find tickets to this show, you won’t regret it.

Also see…

Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre

Futurebirds w/ Brothers of Brass @ The Bluebird Theater

Aly & AJ w/ Armors @ The Gothic Theatre

Long Beach Dub Allstars & The Aggrolites w/ Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Beyond Bridges @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dance Yourself Clean – An Indie Pop Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge

Electric Funeral Fest IV w/ Thou, Acid Witch, Royal Thunder, Sourvein @ Hi-Dive

Colfax Speed Queen w/ Fast Eddy, WET NIGHTS, The Amphibious Man @ Lost Lake

Colette + DJ Heather @ Bar Standard

IIan Bluestone @ The Church

Fabian Almazan Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Neo-Soul Unplugged (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Jenna McLean + Steve Kovalcheck (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Lucas Hoge @ The Grizzly Rose

Retro Rocket Brunch – 1980s Edition w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ginstrings + Jimbo Darville & the Truckadours (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Almost Pioneers w/ Isabelle and the Izzies @ Globe Hall

Bent Improv @ The Walnut Room

Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers @ Soiled Dove Underground

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers w/ A-Mac & The Height @ Levitt Pavilion

Summer Producer Battle @ The Roxy Theatre

Lola Black w/ Retina, Kind Dub, Dime Dee, Wik @ The Oriental Theater

Dressy Bessy w/ Potty Mouth, Short Shorts @ Lion’s Lair

Electric Funeral Fest IV @ 3 Kings Tavern

Big Mama Fluoride w/ Tree Kitty @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Sympathy F w/ Sara Robinson Band, DJ Aka Miggy, Ready Set Go… @ Goosetown Tavern

Blink-18True (Blink-182 Tribute) w/ Second-Hand (Sublime Tribute), Just A Girl (No Doubt Tribute), El Nirvano @ Herman’s Hideaway

Peter Mulvey w/ John Statz @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Saturday, June 15

Recommended: Lettuce w/ Tauk, The Soul Rebels @ Red Rocks

On Saturday night, Lettuce is returning to Red Rocks and are bringing their jam-band grooves with them. Lettuce has close roots to Colorado and tends to show the Mile High City tons of love every year. Last November, Lettuce teamed up with the Colorado Symphony and put on one hell of a show and we’re happy to see them return to Denver so soon. Fellow artists Tauk and The Soul Rebels are on the bill as well.

Also see…

Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre

Lyftd w/ LWKY, Ghost Ride, Halfway to Mars @ The Bluebird Theater

Monxx w/ Shiverz, Jkyl & Hyde, JOOF, Njoy @ Summit Music Hall

Avenhart w/ Taarka, Ley Line, Hazel Hue, Emery Adeline @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Tacocat w/ The Paranoyds, Princess Dewclaw @ Larimer Lounge

Electric Funeral Fest IV w/ Torche, Dead Meadow, Tombs, Call Of The Void @ Hi-Dive

Jamila Woods w/ duendita @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Gram Greene, Honey Soundsystem, Junk Drawer, Victor Calderone @ Club Vinyl

Allan Harris: A Tale of Two Kings @ Dazzle Jazz

John Gunther Band (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Steph Johnson Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

John Michael Montgomery @ The Grizzly Rose

Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mykal Rose + Sly & Robbie w/ Rastasaurus, DJ Imeh (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Great Salmon Famine w/ Mad Wallace, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Globe Hall

Louis York w/ The Shindellas @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Slackers w/ The Alcapones @ Levitt Pavilion

Dressy Bessy w/ Potty Mouth, VOLK @ Lion’s Lair

Electric Funeral Fest IV @ 3 Kings Tavern

King Rat 25th Anniversary w/ Plomo, Granny Tweed @ Goosetown Tavern

Brett Dennen @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park

Dan McCorison @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Jacob Jolliff Band w/ Nora Jane Struthers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Sunday, June 16

Recommended: Empire of The Sun @ The Ogden Theatre

To wrap up this week in Denver concerts on Sunday, electro-pop group Empire of The Sun are wrapping up a three day run at The Ogden Theatre. Empire of The Sun are known for their hit “Walking On A Dream” that was released 10 years ago off an album of the same name. Fast forward to 2019 and the band is still running strong. You have three chances to catch Empire of The Sun in action this week, so act now before you miss your shot.

Also see…

Antix Apparel @ Summit Music Hall

Afton Showcase w/ RUNUP.BB, STML., King Savvy, RaH 87, Yung Yeebie, MTV Kutta, Babyfatgucci, SincDa1, Calvin, LB DaMonster, Shakir Shakur _HardWork Playerz Inc, DJ Panda $tyle, Assassinate and Freek Misfit @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sadistik ft. Kno of Cunninglynguists w/ Trizz, Rafael Vigilantics, Maulskull @ Larimer Lounge

Natural Velvet w/ church fire, Rabbit Fighter, Bert Olsen @ Lost Lake

Father’s Day Brunch w/ The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Allan Harris: A Tale of Two Kings (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wolf Van Elfmand (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ophelia’s Sunday Peep Show (Pride/Father’s Day Edition) w/ Kitty Crimson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Conrad Sewell @ Globe Hall

Nahko and Medicine For The People + Trevor Hall w/ Ayla Nereo @ Red Rocks

Queen City Country & Western Showcase @ Levitt Pavilion

BankShot w/ Muchly Suchwise, Heaven N Hell @ Lion’s Lair

Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern

Rotten Reputation (Tour Kickoff + Album Release Show) w/ WASI, Lucy & La Mer, Polartropica, Pretty. Loud. @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

