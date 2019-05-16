The Rolling Stones were set to play a stint at the Sports Authority Field at the end of this month when frontman, Mick Jagger, cut the tour short due to health concerns that ultimately led to heart surgery. The news was disappointing — mostly due to the unveiling that everyone’s favorite rock star is not, in fact, invincible — but the dismay was short lived. Jagger is recovering successfully — dancing around a studio in his latest video — and his tenacity is sure to bring a new form of energy to their revived tour. The band has set new tour dates for the summer and they’re hitting The Mile High City on August 10.

If you bought a ticket to the previous date, you’re in luck. Your seat is still waiting for you.

“No Filter Tour” Full Dates

June 21: Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 25: Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 29: Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek

July 3: Washington, DC FedExField

July 7: Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

July 14: New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19: Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

July 23: Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 27: Houston, TX NRG Stadium

August 1: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 5: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 10: Denver, Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14: Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

August 18: Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

August 22: Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl

August 26: Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

August 31: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium