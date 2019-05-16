The Rolling Stones were set to play a stint at the Sports Authority Field at the end of this month when frontman, Mick Jagger, cut the tour short due to health concerns that ultimately led to heart surgery. The news was disappointing — mostly due to the unveiling that everyone’s favorite rock star is not, in fact, invincible — but the dismay was short lived. Jagger is recovering successfully — dancing around a studio in his latest video — and his tenacity is sure to bring a new form of energy to their revived tour. The band has set new tour dates for the summer and they’re hitting The Mile High City on August 10.
If you bought a ticket to the previous date, you’re in luck. Your seat is still waiting for you.
“No Filter Tour” Full Dates
June 21: Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 25: Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 29: Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek
July 3: Washington, DC FedExField
July 7: Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
July 14: New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
July 19: Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
July 23: Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 27: Houston, TX NRG Stadium
August 1: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5: East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 10: Denver, Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14: Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
August 18: Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
August 22: Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl
August 26: Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
August 31: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
