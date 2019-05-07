Yet another themed bar is heading to Denver. The Pokémon Bar, slated to open September 1 will transport advent fans straight into the heart of their Poké-fantasies. Complete with a huge interactive obstacle course maze divided into seven regions and featuring an abundance of Pokémon to collect and fill up a pokédex with, the forthcoming bar will be the first of its kind.

The PokéBar will only sell drinks on a first come first serve basis, which means that advance registration and early arrival will be the best strategy for success.

According to the official release, “Pokémon-inspired cocktails and burgers will be served alongside Pokémon-inspired games while DJs spin all day long. Tickets are $35 each and will get you two hours of hunting, battling and catching time in the arena.” If that’s not enough, there will be a contest for the best Pokémon costume. The event will be open to all ages — but those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

More information is forthcoming but if the excitement has taken hold, pre-sale tickets and ticket releases details will be available via signing up here.