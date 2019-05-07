Yet another themed bar is heading to Denver. The Pokémon Bar, slated to open September 1 will transport advent fans straight into the heart of their Poké-fantasies. Complete with a huge interactive obstacle course maze divided into seven regions and featuring an abundance of Pokémon to collect and fill up a pokédex with, the forthcoming bar will be the first of its kind.

The PokéBar will only sell drinks on a first come first serve basis, which means that advance registration and early arrival will be the best strategy for success.

Photo courtesy of The Pokémon Bar

According to the official release, “Pokémon-inspired cocktails and burgers will be served alongside Pokémon-inspired games while DJs spin all day long. Tickets are $35 each and will get you two hours of hunting, battling and catching time in the arena.” If that’s not enough, there will be a contest for the best Pokémon costume. The event will be open to all ages — but those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

More information is forthcoming but if the excitement has taken hold, pre-sale tickets and ticket releases details will be available via signing up here. 

 

