Classic pieces of art are almost impossible to see for some people. Not only are the locales of the art crowded, touristy and foreign — check out that line for the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, for instance — but it’s often too difficult to actually see the object due to the measures taken to preserve them for eternity. Low lighting, or a rope, or an alarm that is tripped when you invade the personal space of the art, prevents any serious inspection by the average viewer. But technological advancements have allowed that to change to some degree, as with the traveling exhibit of nearly life-size replicas of Michelangelo’s famous Sistine Chapel frescoes.

This exhibit, which has already landed in New York City, Panama, Colombia, Poland, Germany, Austria and most recently in California, allows hundreds of thousands of people to experience the mastery of the ancient murals. The entire enterprise is from SEE Global Entertainment — a Las Vegas-based event production company. And this summer, from July 4 to August 13, the majesty of the Sistine Chapel is coming to The Hangar at Stanley in Colorado. As of now, it’s the only stop currently planned for the state.

Visitors can expect “an immersive presentation of museum-quality, near life-size reproductions… of Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in near original size in a format that allows viewers to get face to face with the masterpieces,” according to the press release. There will be 34 reproductions including The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

“We are thrilled to bring this exhibit to Colorado,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment. “People all over the world have been amazed to see Michelangelo’s work up close in such detail. We’re glad Coloradans will have that experience, too.” Biallas is responsible for the award-winning Titanic and Star Trek exhibitions that have also traveled the world.

The Sistine Chapel exhibit will provide an uncluttered space for viewers to soak up Michelangelo’s iconic frescoes — offering the perfect chance to experience a piece of Rome without needing to purchase a plane ticket.

—

The Sistine Chapel exhibit will be open daily at The Hangar at Stanley from July 4 to August 13, 2019. Tickets will be $11 per person and are already on sale, here.

All photos of The Sistine Chapel exhibit courtesy of SEE Global Entertainment