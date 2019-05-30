Michael Franti & Spearhead are, at this point, a familiar part of Colorado music. They’ve made their way through Denver for two decades, starting all the way back in 1999 with Franti performing The Paramount. Every time they stop here, their fan base grows that much bigger.

On Thursday, June 6, Franti is showing our state some more love by kicking off his “Stay Human Tour” at our very own Civic Center Park. The party is completely free and will include an outdoor screening of Franti’s film Stay Human as well as acoustic music, food, games, yoga and Franti himself. The party in the park is more than just an opportunity to have fun with everyone’s favorite activist, though. Franti will have a part of the event sectioned off called “Activism Row,” where attendees can inform themselves on current issues and volunteer for non-profits that Franti personally works with.

The party goes on from 5 – 9 p.m. and is the precursor to Franti’s Red Rocks show the following day. RSVP to the free event here and check out tickets for Franti’s Red Rocks appearance as well.