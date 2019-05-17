What do you do when an intergalactic life form falls from space with a mission to free humankind from the perils of their own negativity? Make music with her, of course. Believe it or not, that’s exactly what happened to local musician, Daniel DiMarchi. DiMarchi and his bandmate, Lela Roy, met Babelord when her spaceship crash landed in Cheesman Park last winter. Moved by her message of unconditional love and acceptance, DiMarchi and Babelord created an electro-dance project to give a platform for Babelord’s pursuit to enlighten the human race.

The duo’s synthy tracks sport a modern electronic vibe with a retro flair that convey positive messages without being overly sentimental. “I want people to dance, but also to experience an emotional element as well. There are fun beats, but also something beautiful, revealing [and] honest,” says DiMarchi. Singles like “Love Without Wanting,” “Feels” and the recently released “No Cake,” focus on issues like self-acceptance and personal growth shrouded in an air of synth-infused bliss. In a time where negativity seems to permeate our culture, music that encourages the listener to “let go and submit to the catharsis of our shared human condition” is needed now more than ever.

Babelord sat down with 303 Magazine to discuss why she chose music as her main mode of communication, her goals here on Earth and if music can change the world. It should be noted that Babelord communicates with humans telepathically — a first in 303 Magazine history.

303 Magazine: First off, Babelord, where are you from?

Babelord: My planet is called Galactar, and it is located within the center of the Andromeda Galaxy. My people, the Galactans, pride themselves on being the benevolent liaisons of the intergalactic community.

303: Of all the planets to visit, why did you choose Earth?

Babelord: I didn’t choose to visit, I was chosen by my father. I trained for many years at the Galactic Academy of Interstellar Agents — a school that trains our elite agents who travel all throughout the universe to interact with other intelligent life forms. Galactans believe in uniting the intelligent life forms across galaxies and in the preservation of biodiversity in the universe.

Our Interstellar Agents have been coming to Earth for centuries trying to advance the human race in hopes of one day becoming part of our intergalactic union. Most of our agents have come disguised as humans — oftentimes as politicians, inventors, artists, and influencers. You may have even heard of some of them. Some names include Nikola Tesla, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo Da Vinci, and T-Pain (that’s his real voice, by the way).

303: Why did you pick music as your main mode of communication with the human race?

Babelord: Our mission as a Galactan race is to aid in the technological progress of intelligent life forms throughout the universe to eventually invite them into the intergalactic community. Before I arrived on earth as an Intergalactic Agent, I had no idea how I was going to achieve that goal.

But when I arrived, something I immediately noticed about humans is how much they hate themselves. What is especially strange is how many humans hate themselves in areas that are the most affluent on earth. Everyone on Earth appears to be so happy on their social media outlets but every human I have met so far feels so much pain on the inside.

I chose music as my main mode of communication because there is something quite magical about music. I think every one of us has felt this on some level. Through vibrations and resonance, music has the power to heal. I believe the problems Earth is facing today are merely a reflection of how humans feel on the inside. My hope is to advance the human race from the inside out — through music.

303: How would you describe your music to someone who’s never heard it?

Babelord: The music that Daniel and I create would probably be classified in the pop, electronic, dance category, based on the heavy rhythmic components usually within a 4/4 time signature and the utilization of mostly the major and minor key signatures.

303: How is your music different from Earthling created music?

Babelord: Our music is very much rooted in Earth music. In fact, my whole plan here wouldn’t work with Galactan music because humans wouldn’t be able to hear it. Galactan ears are sensitive to a much higher range of frequencies — much too high for human ears to detect. Also, Earth music rules. There’s really nothing else like it in the universe.

303: This next question is for Daniel — what is it like making music with an intergalactic lifeform? What has this experience taught you?

Daniel DiMarchi: It’s been so amazing that I have a hard time making music with normal humans now. Because of Babelord’s empathy, she and I are able to communicate with so much bandwidth that it almost feels like she’s making the music through me.

It’s also been a pretty drastic change for me. Historically speaking — and especially when it comes to electronic music — the music I make has a lot of dark themes. With Babelord’s music, it’s been a complete 180 and I’ve been loving it. I think there is a lot of hate and despair in the world today so the perfect tonic for that is love and hope. Babelord pushing me in that direction has been very inspiring.

303: Babelord, what is your favorite thing about Earth so far?

Babelord: All of the feelings! Humans have such an amazing array of emotions, it’s quite incredible for us telepathic beings to be around. Even though humans are aware of the inevitable impermanence of their lives and their bodies, the level of excitement and also despair they feel towards their lives is something I have not experienced before. It’s exciting and — almost addicting!

303: And your least favorite thing?

Babelord: All of the feelings. Being around such emotional beings all the time can be exhausting for me — especially being around any negative emotions. Sometimes I have to teleport myself to the top of Mount Everest or to the bottom of the ocean or the moon just to get away from it for a little while. It’s hard what you humans go through. It’s a tough time for the human spirit.

303: What is something about humanity that confuses you?

Babelord: So many things! But if I had to choose one, I would say money. The humans have the capability to provide every person with what they need, but then they demand retribution for it? Seems like an unnecessary step.

303: What kind of changes do you hope to make over the course of your time on Earth?

Babelord: My hope is that by changing how humans feel on the inside, it will make a change in the external world. I’m hoping this will change the trajectory of humankind and propel them onto a path that will allow them to be a part of the intergalactic community.

303: Do you think music can change the world?

Babelord: I think everything can change the world — including music.

303: What is your main message to Earthlings?

Babelord: Infinite, unconditional, intergalactic love for yourself as well as others. All else will follow.

303: Will you be performing live in the near future?

Babelord: Well, time is kind of a weird thing, so I’m not sure exactly what you mean by future. I experience all of time simultaneously, so to answer your question, yes and no!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All Photography by Amanda Piela taken at the Museum of Outdoor Arts, Natura Obscura exhibit.

Keep up with Babelord through their Facebook and Instagram. Check out their new single, “No Cake,” on Bandcamp.