This Thursday, Focus Points Family Resource Center is transforming Zeppelin Station to host a live version of the traditional Mexican Lotería game to benefit the nonprofit. This beloved game crosses generations and is one of chance. Like Monopoly or Go Fish in the US, ¡Lotería! brings families together in Latin America for a fun game that everyone can enjoy.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When guests walk into the space on Thursday, they will immediately be immersed in the game. Similar to Bingo – switching out numbers for characters – players mark off the characters whose names are called. Director of Family Programs, Mayra Ramirez, commented, “the reason people love the game is there’s actually poetry attached to it.” She continued to explain that as the caller announces the character pulled from the deck, players with that character must say certain phrases in order to continue. “It’s a mastery of poetry and song and knowing the whole folklore behind the deck.”

All proceeds from ¡Lotería! will go to Focus Points Family Resource Center. This nonprofit dedicates its energy to build better communities by strengthening families. They serve around 1,500 people, particularly in the Five Points and Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. Taking a two-generation approach, services include home visitations for prenatal and infant care, bilingual counseling, English language acquisition classes, assistance in joining Medicaid and SNAP benefits and a social enterprise program through Comal.

The women of Comal are preparing heavy snacks for Thursday night including street tacos and their famous churro dessert. Tickets are on sale here up until the event. General admission is $60 and VIP tickets are $100, which includes garage parking, a welcome beverage and a character card which provides entry into the grand prize drawing. General admission ticket holders can purchase cards to enter the grand prize at the door.

“Our hope is that this event becomes bigger and bigger each year, because people just have so much fun,” added Executive Director Jules Kelty.

¡Lotería! is Thursday, May 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Suite #100, Denver. To purchase tickets, click here. For more information about Focus Point Family Resource Center, visit its website.