Denver continues to stack the deck with announcements of upcoming shows for fall and late summer 2019. Mission Ballroom’s latest addition to the scene, announced today, was Phantogram, playing Sunday, August 18. Also announced today were Greta Van Fleet and Logic, performing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, September 23 and Wednesday, October 16 respectively.

Logic’s stop at Red Rocks will be near the beginning of his North American tour to promote his recently-released LP, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Opener’s for the set on October 16 are rappers J.I.D and YBN Cordae. Doors for the show are at 6:30 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. showtime. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Also gracing the Red Rocks stage this fall on Sept. 23 is rock group Greta Van Fleet. The band’s stop in Denver is part of their “March Of The Peaceful Army Tour.” Doors for the show are at 6:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. showtime. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 and can be purchased here.

Electronic pop-rock duo Phantogram will return to Denver this summer to light up a different venue, Mission Ballroom, on Sunday, Aug. 18. Doors for the show are at 7 p.m. with an 8 p.m. showtime. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

For more information about the upcoming shows, visit the website of either Mission Ballroom or Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.