On May 15, Fashion Group International Denver (FGI) will introduce Carlos Huber, owner of Arquiste Parfumeur to the Denver audience as part of “The Sweet Smell of Success.” After conducting extensive research, Huber developed each of his fragrances to recreate the unique sensory experience of a specific time and place. His fragrances are like no other on the market, one of many reasons why Huber won FGI’s coveted “Rising Star” award. Arquiste Parfumeur is sold in the finest independent fragrance boutiques and major stores that include Barney’s New York, Forty-Five Ten, Isetan in Japan and Bon Marche in France.

Fashion entrepreneur, Annabel Bowlen, will host the event — Bowlen is the daughter of Pat Bowlen, owner of the Denver Broncos. The conversation will dive into the creation, logistics and facts behind a successful fine fragrance business.

“The Sweet Smell of Success” will take place at The Dylan in RiNo at 3201 Brighton Blvd., Denver. Starting time for the VIP reception is 6 p.m. and general admission opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the event can be found here.