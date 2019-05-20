Denver has some satisfying events this week. From a Fried Chicken Festival to an all you can eat Luau your taste buds are sure to be entertained. Wherever your pre-Memorial Day Weekend celebrations take you, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, May 20

Keep the Glass Monday: Rosé Edition

When: Monday, May 20 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: For this month’s Keep The Glass event, Stem Ciders features their Rosé cider. Guests who order the pink drink will be able to take home a Stem Cider glass while supplies last.

DTC Eats

When: Starting Monday, May 20 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 4700 Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: DTC Eats returns this summer to help satisfy all your lunchtime cravings in the Denver Tech Center. Featuring up to 22 vendors every other Monday — DTC Eats means it’s officially food truck season.

Leonardo da Vinci Tasting Menu at Il Posto

When: Monday, May 20 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45, call Il Posto for reservations

The Lowdown: Il Posto and The Denver Museum of Nature and Science present a tasting menu that celebrates Leonardo da Vinci. Da Vinci is mostly known as an inventor, artist, engineer and so on, but was also a vegetarian. This four-course vegetarian meal includes Burrata, Insalata, Risotto and Il Campo with foraged mushrooms and a pistachio-truffle emulsion.

Tuesday, May 21

Cookbook Event with Steven Raichlen

When: Tuesday, May 21 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: BookBar, 4280 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: This Monday, BookBar hosts grill master Steven Raichlen to talk about his latest cookbook The Brisket Chronicles. For $30 guests will receive a copy of the book, brisket samples from Post Oak BBQ and paired beer samples.

Taproom Takeover at Cooked Stave RiNo

When: Tuesday, May 21 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave RiNo, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Suite 130, Denver

Cost: $100 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave Brewery RiNo hosts Chef Jared of Thistle & Mint for a Rocky Mountain inspired meal. The six-course tasting menu features dishes influenced by the history of Coloradan cuisine and will be expertly paired with Crooked Stave brews.

Sushi Pairing with Bamboo Sushi

When: Tuesday, May 21 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bamboo Sushi and Stem Ciders present a Sushi and Cider pairing event. Guests will enjoy sushi bites paired with four ciders that are soon to be announced. No reservations are required.

Feed the Children Dinner

When: Tuesday, May 21 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Safta (Inside The Source), 3330 Brighton Blvd., Suite 201, Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: This Tuesday Safta and some of Denver’s top chefs host a Feed the Children Dinner. The event features a multi-course dinner with paired beverages and silent auction emceed by Billy Harris. Proceeds from this event will go towards filling a truck with $100,000 worth of food and essential supplies which will be given to Denver area families who struggle with hunger and poverty.

Wednesday, May 22

Ratio Comedy Night

When: Wednesday, May 22 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2620 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts its weekly comedy night this Wednesday. The event features comics Patrick Richardson, Louis Martinez, Patrick Cunningham and Duell F Aldridge. This show is free to attend so enjoy a brew and some belly laughs at Ratio Beerworks this Wednesday.

Syrah Finished Hell Bear American Whiskey Release

When: Wednesday, May 22 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: For the past eight months Mythology Distillery has been working on a new whiskey release and the spirit is finally ready for consumption. The Hell Bear American Whiskey was finished in fresh Syrah wine barrels from Domino IV Wines in Oregon to pick up a big fruit flavor. The event will also feature live music by Mike Heuer starting at 6 p.m.

Cerebral Brewing Run Club

When: Wednesday, May 22 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Redefine the meaning of a “fun run” every Wednesday at Cerebral Brewing. The brewery invites all levels of athletes for a weekly 5K walk/jog/run. Routes will alternate between Cheeseman and City Park each week and $1 of each core beer purchased by a runner will go towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thursday, May 23

Chicken Fight Festival

When: Thursday, May 23, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Industry Denver, 3001 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 – $135 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Chicken Fight Fest returns to Denver this year with more than 40 top Mile High restaurants competing to be voted the best wings, fried chicken or overall chicken dish. Tickets include unlimited chicken and cocktail tastings and live entertainment. Tickets are on sale now.

American Grind Graduation Party

When: Thursday, May 23 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 N. Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: American Grind is hosting a graduation party at Avanti Food & Beverage to celebrate its brick and mortar location that is set to open in June. American Grind will have food and drink specials and will be giving out free burgers to the first 25 guests. There will also be a photo booth and $3 Telluride Redfish Ale all day.

Hiyu Wine Dinner at Morin

When: Thursday, May 23 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $120 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Morin Restaurant partners with Hiyu wines to present a seven-course meal. The dinner will feature courses paired by Nate Ready from Hiyu Wines in collaboration with Executive Chef Max Mackissok, Wine Director Mary Allison and Chef de Cuisine Charles Mathews.

¡Lotería! A Fiesta Benefitting Focus Points

When: Thursday, May 23 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comal Heritage Food Incubator and Zeppelin Station are hosting a night filled with authentic Mexican cuisine, beverages, live entertainment and much more. ¡Lotería! is the first annual event supporting Focus Points Family Resource Center, a local organization dedicated to strengthening community and families in the Globeville Elyria Swansea community.

Sanitas Brewing Co. Beer Pairing Dinner at Stout Street Social

When: Thursday, May 23 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Stout Street Social, 1400 Stout St., Denve

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stout Street Social presents an exclusive beer pairing dinner this Thursday with Sanitas Brewing. This four-course meal features dishes like Korean Short Ribs paired with Sanitas White IPA. For more information call 720-214-9100 or go here.

Friday, May 24

Pilot Series Beer Release: Table Saison

When: Friday, May 24 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner releases their Table Saison this Friday. Table Saison is said to be “super crushable with a very mild bready backbone” and has 3.1% ABV. This is only a pilot batch for The Intrepid Sojourner so just over a keg is available. The Veggie Whisperer food truck will also be out front so guests can enjoy vegetarian comfort food while sipping on some brew.

Billsner Release Party

When: Friday, May 24 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hogshead Brewery, 4460 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hogshead Brewery celebrates the annual release of their 13-week lager. The event will feature German everything from bratwurst and sauerkraut to music and lederhosen. You can sip on your favorite brew will munching on some German delights.

Memorial Weekend Lobster Festival

When: Starts Friday, May 24 5 p.m.

Where: Fresh Fish Company, 7800 E. Hampden Ave., Denver

Cost: $25.95 call 303-740-9556 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Fresh Fish Company is kicking off Memorial Day Weekend with their Lobster Festival. For $29.95 guests can dine on a whole Maine Lobster or an eight-ounce lobster tail meal complete with your choice of two entrée sides and fresh San Francisco style sourdough bread.

Otero Taproom Grand Opening

When: Friday, May 24 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Wayfinder Co-Op, 5255 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Otero Taproom opens in the Wayfinder Co-op this Friday. Otero will be serving up beer and wine and will be hosting food trucks, live music and outdoor-inspired art. The core of Otero’s rotating beer and wine come from breweries and wineries that support environmental and conservation initiatives like the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.

Saturday, May 25

Sour, Wild and Fruited Fest

When: Saturday, May 25 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie is hosting their Sour, Wild and Fruited Fest this Saturday. Over 15 different beers will be available at Hops & Pie. You can delight in these unique beers while munching on some artisanal pizza.

Black Sky Brewery’s Annual Goat Roast

When: Starts Saturday, May 25 at 4 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery is bringing back its Goat Roast for a fifth year. The roasted goat will be available at 4 p.m. and live music starts at 8 p.m. Spend your Saturday chowing down while throwing down to the music of bands like Gutpest and Voltaic at Black Sky Brewery.

Ostara & Rest Release

When: Saturday, May 25 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: TRVE Brewing, 227 Broadway #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: TRVE Brewing will release two new canned brews this Saturday. The first is OSTARA, a spring seasoned golden ale with dandelion, lemongrass and lemon peel. The second is REST, a lagered saison brewed in partnership with Oxbow Brewing Company from Portland, Maine. Both beers have limited availability and will be available in 16-ounce four packs.

Sunday, May 26

303 MKT at Station 26 Brewing Co.

When: Sunday, May 26 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. is celebrating 303 Day in May this year with a market featuring local craft makers and doers. With vendors ranging from Chibby Wibbitz Sliderz n Bitez to Idiot Cult there is something for everyone. You can sip on a refreshing Station 26 beverage while perusing local artisans.

Summer Sunday Luau

When: Sunday, May 26 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 call 303-778-TIKI to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Adrift is bringing back the all you can eat Luau this Sunday. For $25 you can dine on pork roast feast, Huli Huli chicken, traditional Hawaiian macaroni salad and more. Tickets also include free hula lessons from the Kalama Polynesian Dancers. Reservations are required and this event is expected to sell out so contact Adrift to reserve your spot.

Don’s Sausage Fest

When: Starts Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m.

Where: Don’s Club Tavern, 723 E. 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It wouldn’t be Memorial Day Weekend without grilling and Don’s Club Tavern invites you to light up the barbecue. Don’s Club Tavern will have free hotdogs while supplies last but encourage guests to bring their favorite sausage and sides to share. The event will also feature games and raffles with proceeds benefiting Mountain Pet Rescue.

Great Mountain Honky Tonk

When: Sunday, May 26 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bread Bar, 101 Main St., Silver Plume

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bread Bar is bringing back live music to Silver Plume this Sunday with Great Mountain Honkey Tonk. Acts like Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels, Larry Nix and Erika Ryann will grace the alpine stage. You can listen to tunes and drink and dine on delightful food and booze hosted by Bread Bar.

Mark Your Calendar

Thirsty Fest 2019

When: June 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

TRVE Brewing 7th Anniversary and Denver All Day Fest

When: Starting June 22, at 2 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

Denver Beer Co’s Summer Splash

When: June 22, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission