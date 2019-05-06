Denver has some tasty events lined up this week. Start it by raising funds at No Water No Beer and end it by celebrating moms at a Mother’s Day Brunch at Corinne. Wherever your tastes take you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of food and drink events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 6

No Water No Beer

When: Monday, May 6, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: American Water Works Association, 6666 W. Quincy Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: American Water Works Association presents No Water No Beer. The event features a gathering of breweries such as the Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, Diebolt Brewery, Declaration Brewery and Jackass Hill Brewery for a day to raise awareness about the need for clean drinking water.

Pints + Pet Portraits

When: Monday, May 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wood Boss Brewing Company, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wood Boss Brewing Company hosts Pints + Pet Portraits. The event features a night to paint a portrait of your adorable pet with a pint of Woods Boss brew in hand with the help of an instructor. The ticket price includes all the materials needed to participate.

Game of Thrones Trivia

When: Monday, May 6, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company presents Game of Thrones Trivia. The event features a chance to flex your knowledge about the hit television series and sip on Platt Park beers while you do so. You can grab a group of friends and compete in rounds of trivia throughout the night.

Monthly RAW Pop-Up Dinner

When: Monday, May 6, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $27 at entry

The Lowdown: Delight in a Monthly RAW Pop-Up Dinner. The event features a fully raw vegan dinner to widen your palate. The four-course meal uses seasonal produce gathered for the appreciation of fresh goods. Book your reservation here.

Tuesday, May 7

Chocolate and Cider Pairing

When: Tuesday, May 7, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Cultura Craft Chocolate to present a Chocolate and Cider Pairing. The event features an evening to indulge in four chocolates from Cultural Craft Chocolate complimented with four Stem Ciders.

Beer and Cheese Pairing

When: Tuesday, May 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Crazy Mountain Brewery (Denver), 471 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crazy Mountain Brewery hosts a Beer and Cheese Pairing. The event features an evening to sample an artisanal cheese plate created by the Truffle Cheese Shop with a flight of beer or your favorite pint from Crazy Mountain.

Wednesday, May 8

Wolfhawk Comedy Show

When: Wednesday, May 8, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beer Works teams up with Wolfhawk Comedy to host the Wolfhawk Comedy Show. The event features a line up of some of Colorado’s best stand-up comedians including Lila Mae Bear, Bradley Galli and Sarah Benson. You can laugh all night long while sipping on Ratio brews.

Wine & Oyster Pairing

When: Wednesday, May 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem partners with The Shuck Brothers for a Wine & Oyster Pairing. The event features a curated pairing of three flavors of fresh oysters with three varietal glasses of wine from Infinite Monkey. If you love those ocean gems you will not want to miss this pairing.

Thursday, May 9

Ratio Tap Takeover

When: Thursday, May 9, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings – Denver, 3801 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings presents a Ratio Tap Takeover. The event features a chance to sip on Ratio Beerworks brews such as a No Shade Pilsner, a Sparks Fly IPA and a Heart Tattoo Blackberry Wit throughout the evening. You can grab a pint and dig into some wings.

Friday, May 10

Gargoyle Dubbel Release

When: Friday, May 10, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers hosts a Gargoyle Dubbel Release. The event features a release of a Belgian-style Dubbel that has notes of plum, grape and spice with a smooth mouthfeel. You can sip on the new brew and relax in the warm weather.

Flowers On the Vine Mother’s Day Pop-Up

When: Friday, May 10 – 11

Where: Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $40 at entry

The Lowdown: Temper Chocolates partners with Flowers On the Vine for a Flowers On the Vine Mother’s Day Pop-Up. The event features a pop-up flower shop with lovely bouquets paired perfectly with six delectable French-style bonbons from Temper Chocolates. You can grab your mom some flowers and chocolates and show her some appreciation.

Patio Bar Grand Opening

When: Friday, May 10, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Piggin’ Out Smokehouse, 9987 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Piggin’ Out Smokehouse hosts a Patio Bar Grand Opening. The event features a first look at the new patio bar with Bear Creek Distillery slinging out drinks. You can jam out to live music from Down Home Sausage Pie and dig into some smokey barbecue.

Colorado Chocolate Festival

When: Friday, May 10 – 11

Where: The Denver Mart, 415 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Calling all chocolate lovers, the Colorado Chocolate Festival is back in Denver. The event features two days dedicated to all things chocolate with tons of chocolate samples, demonstrations, competitions, speakers and more. You can shop from vendors presenting a myriad of chocolatey goodness throughout the festival.

Saturday, May 11

Denver Farmers Market Opening Day

When: Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Union Station Farmers Market, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Union Station Farmers Market hosts the Denver Farmers Market Opening Day. The event features the first day of farmers market season with an awesome line up of vendors presenting fresh produce, local goods and more. You can shop the market and find a great Mother’s Day gift for all of the moms you know.

Denver Microbrew Tour

When: Saturday, May 11, 12 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo Art District, 2901 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District presents a Denver Microbrew Tour. The event features a tour around the Five Points area. You can hit breweries such as Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Our Mutual Friend and Ratio Beerworks all while perusing art and learning about the neighborhoods.

Bacon and Beer Classic

When: Saturday, May 11, 1 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $69 – $119 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bacon and Beer Classic is back in Denver. You can try the best bacon-themed foods from a myriad of local restaurants, imbibe on more than 100 different beer tastes from breweries around the region and more. You can also listen to music, play games and participate in a bacon eating contest.

Brunch Out Loud

When: Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tamayo presents Brunch Out Loud. The event features a brunch to help raise funds and raise awareness for LGBT rights of Coloradans. You can sip on bottomless mimosas, delight in brunch bites and listen to special guest speakers throughout the afternoon.

3rd Annual Fruit Frenzy

When: Saturday, May 11, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company is tapping fruit-tastic beers for the 3rd Annual Fruit Frenzy. You can try 10 different beers including a Madagascar Dream with peaches and vanilla, a Key Lime Berliner Weisse and a White Pear Berliner Weisse.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Cookie Pairing

When: Sunday, May 12, 2 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prost Brewing Company partners with Good Sugar Baking for a Mother’s Day Cookie Pairing. The event features an afternoon to delight in freshly baked cookies from Good Sugar Baking paired with brews from Post Brewing for a set price. You can sip and munch while jamming out to live music from The Dollhouse Thieves.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Corinne

When: Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Corinne, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Celebrate the women in your life with a Mother’s Day Brunch at Corinne. The event features a brunch buffet with traditional breakfast items as well as assorted desserts and a raw bar. You can also add bottomless mimosas, bottomless sparkling rosé and bloody marys for $15. Make your reservations here.

